Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarooqSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
What to eat at Seattle's Pike Place MarketNick DaviesSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
US News and World Report
Prominent Kenyan LGBTQ Activist Found Dead, Suspect Arrested
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan police on Friday said a suspect had been arrested in connection with the death of a prominent LGBTQ rights campaigner whose body was found stuffed into a metal box in the west of the country. Motorbike taxi riders alerted police after they saw the box dumped...
US News and World Report
Mexican Cartel Leader Dies in Shootout After Mass Jail Break
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - An escaped Mexican cartel kingpin known as "El Neto" died after a shootout early on Thursday, four days after he fled prison in a violent mass break-out, authorities said. El Neto", whose full name was Ernesto Alfredo Pinon de la Cruz, was tracked down by intelligence...
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
5 dead in North Carolina apparent murder-suicide
Five people are dead in North Carolina on Saturday in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide, according to a news release from the High Point Police Department. High Point police were called around 7 a.m. regarding two people screaming for help. They arrived to find the two people asking for aid, and had to force their way into the home, where they found two adults and three children dead. It is unclear if or how the dead are related.Two people — a man and a woman — had escaped the home to find help, police Capt. Matt Truitt told CBS affiliate WFMY.The slaying comes just days after eight people were killed in Enoch, Utah in what authorities there say was a murder-suicide. Police said a Michael Haight, 42 killed his wife, 40-year-old Tausha Haight, along with his mother-in-law and the couple's five children. Haight had been served with divorce papers on Dec. 27, his wife's lawyer said.
US News and World Report
Donald Trump Ordered by Judge to Face New York Fraud Lawsuit
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A New York judge on Friday said former U.S. President Donald Trump must face a lawsuit by the state's attorney general accusing him of fraudulently overvaluing his namesake real estate company's assets and his own net worth. Attorney General Letitia James had sued Trump, his adult children...
US News and World Report
Man Gets 2 Years' Probation for Killing Bear in Backyard
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has sentenced a central Minnesota man accused of killing a 500-pound black bear in his backyard to probation and temporarily stripped him of his hunting privileges. Morrison County District Judge Leonard Weiler sentenced Michael Theilen, 42, on Wednesday after Thielen pleaded guilty to taking...
US News and World Report
One Dead, 57 Injured in Accident on Mexico City Metro
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -At least one person was killed and 57 were injured in a train collision on Mexico City's metro early on Saturday, local authorities said. The person killed in the morning accident was a young woman, city security head Omar Garcia told local media Grupo Milenio. Garcia shared...
US News and World Report
U.S. Appeals Court Strikes Down Ban on Bump Stocks
(Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Friday struck down a rule the Trump administration had adopted following a 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting that banned "bump stocks," devices that allow people to rapidly fire multiple rounds from semi-automatic guns. In a 13-3 decision, the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court...
US News and World Report
Honduras Extends, Expands State of Emergency Meant to Fight Crime
TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - The Honduran government on Saturday extended a state of emergency declaration for 45 days, expanding it to additional areas of the country in an effort to fight criminal gangs amid high levels of violence. The state of emergency, in place since Dec. 6 in 165 areas of...
US News and World Report
Montana Man Gets Nearly 4 Years for Role in US Capitol Riot
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man who was among the first people to illegally enter the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison on the two-year anniversary of the insurrection. Jerod...
US News and World Report
US Settles With Mexican Man Arrested Despite DACA Status
SEATTLE (AP) — A Mexican man who was arrested by U.S. immigration agents in 2017 despite his participation in a program designed to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children will be allowed to remain in the country for at least the next four years under a settlement with the Justice Department.
