5 teens arrested at The Commons at Federal Way after strongarm robbery, driving stolen car
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Five teen males were arrested at The Commons at Federal Way Thursday afternoon after they were spotted driving a stolen car that was connected to a robbery. The vehicle was reported stolen out of the 2200 block of Franklin Avenue Northeast in the Eastlake neighborhood...
Soap Lake School District back to normal classes, police arrests wanted suspect
SOAP LAKE, Wash. — The Soap Lake School District in Grant County went back to normal operations on Friday afternoon after it was under a modified lockdown due to police surrounding a home nearby. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the suspect wanted was arrested without incident,...
Everett police seize guns, drugs, thousands in cash while making arrest
EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police seized several guns, drugs, and thousands of dollars in cash while making an arrest of a man wanted on nine counts of unlawful possession of a firearm last week. According to the Everett Police Department, the Violent Crime Reduction Unit saw the man putting...
2 arrested in connection to numerous car prowls, thefts in Wenatchee Valley
EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee police say two suspects arrested Tuesday are linked to numerous car prowls and thefts in the Wenatchee Valley. Police were first called on Dec. 18 for a weapons offense on North Baker Avenue allegedly involving Filiberto Santana and Emilee Stotts. Investigators say a gun was pointed at the victim and both suspects fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.
16th Ave and W. Mead closed in Yakima after crash
YAKIMA, Wash.- 16th Avenue and West Mead is closed in Yakima due to a crash. According to Yakima Police both northbound and southbound lanes are closed. Drivers are advised to stay out of the area if possible. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
Officers Seize Handguns After Arresting Four Men in Stolen Car
Police seized four handguns on Tuesday after officers tailed the four men in a stolen car from the Central District to Tukwila. Around 10:30 p.m., Community Response Group officers were patrolling near the Judkins Park neighborhood when they spotted the four men in a stolen Hyundai sedan. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away.
Deputies arrest assault suspect after chase through Pierce County in stolen car
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were assisted by a Tacoma Police Department K9 and other law enforcement agencies in arresting an assault suspect after a chase in Pierce County on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s department, a 911 caller at noon reported a “suspicious” white Range Rover with plastic covering...
Suspects accused of 8 armed robberies at ATM's in Tacoma
We're learning more about the armed robberies at ATM's in Tacoma. Police tell us two thieves targeted customers at a Chase Bank ATM on Pacific Ave. seven times.
Two Arrested By Task Force, U.S. Marshalls For Alleged Stolen Vehicle Spree
Operation catches two accused of theft and vehicle crimes
WENATCHEE — Two Wenatchee Valley suspects were jailed Tuesday after a traffic confrontation involving local police and the U.S. Marshals Service. Filiberto Santana, 31, of East Wenatchee and Emilee Lorraine Stotts, 24, of Wenatchee were sought by the Columbia River Drug Task Force for allegedly traveling throughout the Wenatchee Valley throughout December in stolen vehicles.
Shooting threat against Quincy School District
Quincy Police are on the lookout for the person responsible for a threat against the school district. Police Captain Ryan Green says the threat was made on Facebook. "The posting referenced, 'you better have all the students gone on Friday, going to shoot up the place at 11.' This threat is real." Green said.
One Of Three Suspects In Joint Wenatchee Drug Bust Sentenced
A defendant charged in a drug trafficking bust in the Wenatchee area last summer will serve more than seven years in federal prison. Forty-five-year-old Nabiel Akhdary of Phoenix, Arizona has been sentenced in U.S. District Court in Spokane for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He was one of three...
Tacoma police issue warning after 8 ATM robberies at gunpoint
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are telling to people to be vigilant after eight robberies at ATMs, seven of which were at the same location. In the past two weeks, the police department took seven robbery reports from a stand-alone Chase ATM at 7030 Pacific Avenue and one at a stand-alone Bank of America ATM at the Grocery Outlet at 3510 South 56th Street.
Road Rage Rises In Washington
Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
Mill Creek DV stabbing leaves woman in life-threatening condition
MILL CREEK, Wash., January 5, 2022—Officers with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call Wednesday morning, later it was determined a stabbing, at approximately 9:30 a.m., in the 1700 block of Bothell Everett Highway in Mill Creek. By the time officers...
Women Were Stabbed Inside A Bothell Apartment The Suspect Spent Hours Barricading Himself
On Wednesday, there were terrifying moments inside a Bothell apartment as police claim a man brutally stabbed a lady before barricading himself inside for many hours. On the Bothell-Everett Highway, a complex was the scene of the standoff. With what were deemed to be “life-threatening injuries,” the woman was transferred...
Seattle Credit Union to shut down locations over crime, cratering foot traffic
Two branches of the Seattle Credit Union are closing in the city due to declining foot traffic and safety concerns. The credit union will close the branches in February.
Mason County deputies capture suspect in fatal shooting
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office has captured a man wanted in a fatal shooting Monday in the Tahuya area. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob Elijah Ualika and three women lured a man into a secluded area near Lake Christine where he was shot multiple times and killed.
Shooting threat puts Quincy School District staff on high alert; extra patrols requested
QUINCY - A heightened police presence will remain in effect for some time following a threat that was made on social media, according to Quincy Police. Quincy Police Captain Ryan Green says an anonymous Facebook profile replied to a mid-December Quincy School District post that asked people to buy tickets in advance of a basketball game between Quincy and Ephrata.
Man shoots neighbor during fight at Pierce County birthday party
PARKLAND, Wash. — A birthday party abruptly ended in Pierce County Thursday night after a neighbor shot one of the partygoers before being arrested. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting occurred around 9:56 p.m. on the 100 block of 131st Street East in Parkland. An...
