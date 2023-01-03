ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

KWCH.com

KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
KIOWA COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 5

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NO IMAGE PROVIDED. NAME: Breit, Michael James; 64; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Criminal trespass;...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Small earthquake reported west of Elmdale

A small earthquake in Marion County caused minor shaking in western Chase County on Wednesday. The US Geological Survey says an earthquake developed about eight miles east-southeast of Lincolnville shortly after 10 am. Weak shaking was reported near Elmdale from the magnitude 2.2 quake. No damage or injuries were reported.
MARION COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

New Year, New Traffic Laws? Salina Man Arrested

A Salina resident was taken into custody shortly after he was allegedly seen driving the wrong way down Ohio on New Year’s Eve. Salina Police were called at 6:50 AM on December 31st after a concerned onlooker noticed a 2007 Mercury Milan allegedly driving erratically in the area of Ohio and Cloud. The driver is said to have been going southbound in the northbound lanes. The caller also reported that when the driver turned into the Jimmy John’s parking lot in the 1600 block of South Ohio, they drove over the curb and allegedly nearly struck another vehicle.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Solomon man lands in jail after alleged threat to stab people

A Solomon man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to stab people at a Saline County gentlemen's club. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were called to the Shady Lady Gentlemen's Club, 1540 W. Old Highway 40, at 12:09 a.m. Saturday, for the report of a man who refused to leave and had threatened to stab other people in the club.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Morris Co. K-9 finds meth in White City vehicle, driver arrested

WHITE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Morris Co. K-9 alerted handlers to the presence of methamphetamine in a vehicle in White City which led to the driver’s arrest. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, deputies stopped a vehicle near Mackenzie and Elm St. in White City for a traffic violation.
WHITE CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Three arrested in connection with kidnapping in MHK

MANHATTAN - The Riley County Police Department says three men were arrested in connection with a Monday evening kidnapping in Manhattan. Around 8:20 pm. on January 2, 2023, the Riley County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting shots had been fired in the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way at The Links Apartments.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

3 men arrested in Manhattan kidnapping

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating an aggravated kidnapping that happened Monday night, resulting in three men under arrest. Officers were called to the Links Apartments at the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way around 8:20 p.m. Monday, according to the RCPD. The 911 call indicated shots were fired there. A witness […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Hentzen Coatings open warehouse at Salina Airport Industrial Center

Continued expansion of Salina-based Great Plains Manufacturing prompted one of its suppliers, Hentzen Coatings, to locate needed products close to the national and international equipment maker. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisc., Hentzen has leased 9,175 square feet of warehouse space, Building 595, Unit A, in the Salina Airport Industrial Center. It...
SALINA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE

