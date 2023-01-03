Christmas may be over, but Mariah Carey is still celebrating! On Monday, December 26, the chart-topping superstar rang in Boxing Day with longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan."Happy Boxing Day! ❄️🎄❤️ (Every day is a celebration! 🎉🎉🎁)," Carey, 52, captioned her Instagram carousel, featuring her getting cozy with her man, 39, and posing alongside the children she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon in front of twinkling lights. MARIAH CAREY DECLARES SHE WANTS HER 2 KIDS TO HAVE 'EVERYTHING THEY WANT' FOR CHRISTMASTanaka, whom Carey has been dating since 2016, made sure his girlfriend felt the...

