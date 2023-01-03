Read full article on original website
North West Dances Around Her House to Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror"
Watch: North West & Friends Dress Up as TLC for Halloween. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter paid tribute to Michael Jackson on TikTok. In a video posted to her and her mom's joint account Dec. 9, North appears in her lavish family home and shows off her lip-synching, dancing and music video acting skills with one of her friends to the late singer's 1988 hit "Man In The Mirror."
Jennifer Lopez Chopped Her Hair Off For An ‘Old Hollywood Glamour’ Look And Fans Are Going Crazy
Jennifer Lopez, 53, really embraced the “new year, new me” mantra. The “Jenny from the Block” singer recently cut off her signature long locks for a new cropped ‘do to ring in the new year. Fans couldn’t help but note that this cut was really d...
Selena Gomez Flaunts Her Famous Curves In A Plunging Black Dress On 'Jimmy Fallon'
Selena Gomez stunned in a chic and timeless little black dress while stopping by Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show set in New York City this week. The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, discussed her recently released documentary, My Mind & Me and teased new music during her appearance, all while showing off her sculpted figure in the plunging midi item.
North West Adorably Dresses Up Younger Sister Chicago Like Her in Sweet Video: Watch
A miniature North! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter, North West, enlisted younger sister Chicago West for a sweet collaboration. “Turning my sister to me [sic],” North, 9, captioned a Wednesday, December 28, TikTok video of her sister, 4. In the clip, Chicago waved to her sister’s camera in her Batgirl dress — with a […]
Tristan Thompson joins daughter True for sweet dance video: 'Anything for my baby girl'
Tristan Thompson is showing off his dance moves with his favorite little lady. The NBA star, 31, shared a sweet video on Instagram Tuesday where he enjoyed a kitchen dance party with his 4-year-old daughter True. The pair danced and sang together to Taron Egerton and Tori Kelly's version of...
Madonna Faces Fan Backlash After Appearing Unrecognizable In Strange New Video
Fans of pop icon Madonna were left confused this week after the legendary songstress appeared nearly unreognizable in a bizarre clip posted to social media.On Wednesday, December 7, the “Like A Virgin” artist took to Instagram with a strange video depicting her looking like an entirely different person, donning bold red rocks and a series of odd accessories, including a lace face mask, black sunglasses, and what appears to be a riding crop and tooth gems.”Only You……… (Me) 🖤” the 64-year-old songstress captioned the lip syncing clip, shared with her 18.6 million followers. Though her post garnered upwards of 56,000...
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
At 55, Pamela Anderson Flashes Her Super-Toned Legs And Sculpted Arms In A High-Slit Dress In New Pics
Lily James SHOCKS Fans With 'Pam & Tommy' Transformation! Lily James SHOCKS Fans With 'Pam & Tommy' Transformation!. Pamela Anderson is proving to everyone that she's just as iconic in 2022 as she was back in 1989. The actress and model, famous for her role on Baywatch, flashed her super...
Britney Spears Shows Off Weird Dance Moves In Confusing Clip As Fans Grow Concerned Of Endless Social Media Rants
The saga of Britney Spears' weird social media posts continue. On Tuesday, December 20, the pop star took to Instagram to share more odd dancing videos and naked photos, both of which were accompanied by equally strange captions about her recent trip to Mexico. "Nights in Mexico - I’ve been there alone a couple of times and honestly have no idea how I did it … it’s a hot spot !!!" Spears began the caption of the video, which showed her grooving in a red and black mini dress, her messy blonde locks in her face. "But with what I’ve...
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
Lindsay Lohan Beams in New Holiday Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas
Watch: Lindsay Lohan on Falling For Christmas SEQUEL Rumors!. Lindsay Lohan keeps gifting us holiday content. While we wish the Mean Girls alum would announce a Falling for Christmas sequel, we'll have to settle for a seasonal selfie of Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas. The Freaky Friday star, who was dressed in green satin, and her new husband, who donned a cream sweater, sweetly posed in front of a white Christmas tree.
North West Sings With Sia at Kardashian Christmas Party: WATCH
North West delivered a holiday treat when she joined singer Sia on stage during the Kardashian's Christmas party. During the celebration, the pair took the stage to perform Sia's seasonal classic, "Snowman" all the while they stood in a life-sized box. North's mom, Kim Kardashian, shared the series of videos...
North West sings with Sia for ‘impressive’ cover at Kardashian holiday bash
North West shows off her singing skills by making a special duet with singer-songwriter Sia at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party. This year’s Christmas Eve party was hosted by Kourtney Kardashian. The famous Kardashian property turned into a magical Winter Wonderland. There were tons of red everywhere, lights, and gingerbread houses – no small detail was missed.
Britney Spears Channels ‘Baby One More Time’ School Girl Style In Plaid Skirt For Flight To NYC
Britney Spears took a note from her fashion past while getting ready for her latest trip. Making a fashion statement, the star donned a plaid miniskirt that looked like it could have been plucked off the set of her “Baby One More Time” music video. The pop star, 41, delighted fans as she showed off her Millenium-inspired travel ensemble in one of her zippy outfit videos posted to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 12.
Gigi Hadid Shares a Rare Photo Of 2-Year-Old Daughter Khai For New Year's
Gigi Hadid is very careful about how much she shares on social media when it comes to her two-year-old daughter Khai, but she gave fans a glimpse of her family's New Year's Eve plans this weekend. In a picture on her Instagram Stories, the toddler was show in her cute pajamas with one tiny hand through the strap of a sparkling gold Prada handbag.
Mariah Carey Cozies Up To Longtime Love Bryan Tanaka & Twin Children To Ring In Boxing Day
Christmas may be over, but Mariah Carey is still celebrating! On Monday, December 26, the chart-topping superstar rang in Boxing Day with longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan."Happy Boxing Day! ❄️🎄❤️ (Every day is a celebration! 🎉🎉🎁)," Carey, 52, captioned her Instagram carousel, featuring her getting cozy with her man, 39, and posing alongside the children she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon in front of twinkling lights. MARIAH CAREY DECLARES SHE WANTS HER 2 KIDS TO HAVE 'EVERYTHING THEY WANT' FOR CHRISTMASTanaka, whom Carey has been dating since 2016, made sure his girlfriend felt the...
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Exclusive: Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Anetra & Luxx Noir London RuVeal Their Werk Room Entrance Thoughts
Season 15 of the "Olympics of drag" is on the way, and the Queens are exclusively RUVealing to BOSSIP what you can expect.
The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Premiere Party in Polaroids
It's that time of year again: RuPaul's Drag Race is back to grace our screens every Friday night for the foreseeable future. Tonight's two-part series premiere airs on a new channel — MTV — and has the largest cast the show has ever seen, introducing 16 new queens to the Werk Room. And they're competing for the show's biggest prize yet: $200,000.
MTV Unveils ‘The Real Friends of WeHo’ With Todrick Hall & More (VIDEO)
MTV is gearing up for a new reality series with The Real Friends of WeHo which will premiere Friday, January 20. Real-life West Hollywood friends in the cast include celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, choreographer and singer Todrick Hall, actor Curtis Hamilton, CEO of Buttah Skincare Dorión Renaud, host and business owner Jaymes Vaughan, and digital entrepreneur Joey Zauzig rounding out the cast.
'No One Wants To See Him': MTV’s New Show 'Real Friends Of WeHo' Faces Boycott Threats Over Todrick Hall Hiring
A boycott has been called on MTV's new LGBTQ+ show, The Real Friends of WeHo, less than 24 hours after it was announced, RadarOnline.com has learned. Angry TV watchers are coming for the network after it announced that Todrick Hall was in the cast. The controversial choreographer, singer, and social media star, who rose to fame on American Idol, has been riddled with controversy. Pals and colleagues have been vocal about their distaste for Todrick over the years, claiming he doesn't pay up when he's supposed to and backstabs people. Others call him annoying.It appears that the general public agrees,...
