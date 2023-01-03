Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This house looks like it's on a movie set and it's actually a historic home belonging to John H. Garth in the 1800sCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
Historic A.C. Waltman House in La Grange, MissouriCJ CoombsLa Grange, MO
Historic Benjamin Horr House is part of Hannibal's historic Central Business District tooCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
A website claims they found the Most ‘Unusual’ Town in Missouri
When you walk down the streets of this little town you'll see things that are slightly unusual to modern America. But all of it made sense to the most famous person from this town over 130 years ago... According to the website alothealth.com, little Hannibal here in the Tri-States is...
Hannibal BBQ Restaurant To Close For Good End of March
The announcement of the closure came from the restaurant's Facebook Page. Hannibal's favorite BBQ restaurant Wayne BBQ announced that they will be closing their doors for good and the end of March. Any gift certificate(s) you may have must be used by then. The post thanks all of the customers for the many years of being open.
Internet Claims the Best Bakery in Missouri is in Macon
If the internet is right, the best bakery in Missouri is located in a general store just off Highway 36 in Macon. Let's see if the talking heads on the net are right about this one. I'll confess that I tend to be skeptical when the internet decides something. Do...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal looking at tax for stormwater system
HANNIBAL — A proposed property tax increase may be on the April ballot for Hannibal voters to decide on funding for a permanent stormwater system. Darrin Gordon, general manager of Hannibal Board of Public Works, asked Hannibal City Council members on Tuesday to place the proposed tax, Proposition S, on the ballot, which he said will address a dire need for a stormwater system in Hannibal.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal Arts Council recipient of $5,000 grant from the Riedel Foundation
HANANIBAL, Mo. — The Riedel Foundation has awarded a $5,000 grant to the Hannibal Arts Council to enhance youth programs offered in Hannibal. The money will help fund youth summer arts camps, creative workshops, Young Masters exhibits and art programs for children in foster care. HAC executive director Michael...
muddyrivernews.com
BBB warns attention-grabbing Facebook post might put friends at risk of scam
QUINCY — The Better Business Bureau is warning Facebook users that sharing a certain kind of attention-grabbing post might put their friends at risk of falling victim to a scam. Don O’Brien, BBB Quincy regional director, said a recent post in one of the Quincy Buy, Sell, Trade groups...
muddyrivernews.com
Encore! to offer Fairy Tale Tea for preschool-fifth grade students on Feb. 25
QUINCY — Encore!, the volunteer council for the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association and sponsored by The Kaiser Dance Studio, invites children in grades preschool-fifth grade to attend a Fairy Tale Tea at Spring Lake Country Club on Saturday, Feb. 25. Sessions will be available at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 5, 2023
Gage Schroder, 24, of Quincy was arrested for Domestic Battery and Crimninal Damage to State Supported Property at 540 Harrison St, Lodged 178. Mark Hill, 622 S 3rd, reports his 2018 GMC Sierra was struck by an unknown vehicle while it was parked at his residence on 01/04/23. Kristen Booth...
muddyrivernews.com
‘Pedal Power’ set for Jan. 21 at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department, along with Parents as Teachers, will sponsor “Pedal Power’ from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. If Santa Claus put a tricycle under the tree, this is the place to ride it this winter if the weather doesn’t cooperate.
Creepy Quincy Urban Legend Ranks in Top 10 in Illinois
There are some creepy urban legends in Illinois, but Quincy has one called "The Levee Walker." First, let me say that as much as I believe in a lot of supernatural stuff, Urban Legends are the one thing I have a hard time believing. Urban legends remind me of the telephone game; they start off true (or at best, believable), and throughout the years, the story seems to change and get more "made-up." One of Quincy's most famous urban legends is that of the "Levee Walker.".
muddyrivernews.com
Camp Point couple buys Shake Shack, plans to keep it open year-round and add coffees, lotus drinks
CAMP POINT, Ill. — Kimberly Kestner’s parents, Kenny and Angie Volk, are the owners of the Tastee Treat in Mount Sterling, a popular stop on U.S. 24 to get a burger, shake or sundae since the 1950s. When Kimberly and her husband, Austin, learned of the opportunity to...
tspr.org
Macomb helping those who provide a helping hand
The city of Macomb is giving grants to a dozen non-profit organizations that have a history of providing food, shelter, and clothing to those in need. “All of the organizations are doing great work and we wanted to support them moving forward,” said John Bannon, Community Development Coordinator. The...
KBUR
Abandoned Fort Madison building fire
Fort Madison, IA- Fire officials in Fort Madison say a fire at an abandoned building Saturday, December 31st, is the latest in a string of fires at abandoned homes. The Pen City Current reports that an abandoned home, located at 2193 Highway 61, caught fire at 2:45 AM Saturday. Fort...
rtands.com
ICC Approves Highway/Rail Grade Crossing Projects
Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) last month reported signing off on stipulated agreements to improve safety at highway/rail grade crossings in Fayette, Pike, Stephenson and McLean counties. The Illinois Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GDPF) will cover part of the projects’ expenses, according...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal City Council votes for independent investigation into city clerk
HANNIBAL, Mo. – A third-party investigation will soon be underway concerning Hannibal City Clerk Angel Zerbonia. City Attorney James Lemon confirmed at the Hannibal City Council meeting on Tuesday that an outside agency will be conducting the investigation. The council members confirmed it was decided by unanimous vote. The...
muddyrivernews.com
Three arrested in Hannibal after attempted burglary of home
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Three people were arrested Wednesday morning after they attempted to burglarize a home in the 2500 block of Hope Street. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were dispatched to the 2500 block of Hope at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday. The homeowner provided a description of the vehicle that fled the area of their home. Officers quickly located the vehicle and saw one of the occupants throw items from the vehicle as they approached.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man accused of starving his dog
WAYLAND, Mo. — A report of a starving dog led to a felony charge against a northeast Missouri man. The alleged crime in Wayland, Missouri, was first reported in late October 2022, but charges weren't filed until last week. The suspect is Eric Ryan Morgan, 30, of Wayland. Morgan...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal man allegedly uses car to strike officer, patrol vehicle, then flees scene before arrest
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly striking a police officer and striking a patrol car with a car he was driving. A warrant was issued Wednesday in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Dexter L. Winningham, 37, with first-degree assault special victim, resisting arrest by fleeing and leaving the scene of an accident. The charges are a result of an investigation by a Hannibal Police Department officer assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad regarding an outstanding felony warrant.
KBUR
Argyle man arrested on felony drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 71-year-old Stephen Leonard Wixom of Argyle, Iowa was arrested Friday, January 6th, 2023 in the 700 block of South 5th Street in Keokuk. Wixom is charged with Delivery of more...
muddyrivernews.com
Former Adams County Republican leader passes away
Larry Ehmen, a retired teacher and businessman who also ran for an elected office because he wanted to abolish that office, died Wednesday in Blessing Hospital. Ehmen was 82. His list of public service, community and political service was lengthy. He was an unapologetic Conservative Republican. During a two-year stint...
