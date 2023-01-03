ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Drug, Alcohol Crimes Make Up Majority Of New Year’s Weekend Arrests

By Louie Diaz
Drug and alcohol crimes made up a majority of the New Year’s weekend arrest logs.

Between Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office arrested 22 individuals, according to Weekend arrest logs.

Nine individuals were arrested for driving under the influence, (DUI,) four were arrested for being in possession of narcotics, and one person was booked for being drunk in public, according to Weekend arrest logs.

Other notable arrests included a Stevenson Ranch man who knocked a dog unconscious and injured deputies while resisting.

Of the 22 individuals arrested, eight were residents of Santa Clarita, according to officials.

