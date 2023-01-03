Drug, Alcohol Crimes Make Up Majority Of New Year’s Weekend Arrests

Drug and alcohol crimes made up a majority of the New Year’s weekend arrest logs.

Between Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office arrested 22 individuals, according to Weekend arrest logs.

Nine individuals were arrested for driving under the influence, (DUI,) four were arrested for being in possession of narcotics, and one person was booked for being drunk in public, according to Weekend arrest logs.

Other notable arrests included a Stevenson Ranch man who knocked a dog unconscious and injured deputies while resisting.

Of the 22 individuals arrested, eight were residents of Santa Clarita, according to officials.

Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .