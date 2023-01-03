ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

nrn.com

Krystal is the latest chain to open a smaller, to-go-only prototype

Krystal will open a new prototype Jan. 10 in Center Point, Alabama, that is 1,000 square feet smaller than its traditional restaurants and does not include a dining room. At 1,700 square feet, the company-owned restaurant also features a smaller kitchen that uses 20% less space, a double-lane drive-thru, a walk-up window and a pickup area for online guests and third-party delivery drivers. In a statement, President Thomas Stager said the prototype “signals a new day for Krystal.”
CENTER POINT, AL
Bham Now

18 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 6-8

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 18 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Gwen Brannum at 205-908-0200 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Plans ‘Safe Sleep’ Program with 100 Micro-Shelters

The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday will consider a shelter program that will provide 100 sleeping units for those who are homeless, according to city officials. Each of the units under the “Home for All” program will be lockable and feature a heating and cooling system, as well as a desk. It can be assembled in under an hour and at a fraction of the cost of traditional homeless shelters, according to the city.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Lists the Streets Part of its $12 Million Paving Plan for 2023

The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday finalized its 2023 Street Paving schedule that will improve nearly 250 roads city wide and roughly 43 miles. The resurfacing plan is part of an estimated $12 million investment that will go toward upgrading streets in Birmingham. City Council President Wardine Alexander said improvements...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Moody landfill fire: Watch the stunning drone footage

In the suburban area northeast of Birmingham, there’s an underground fire at an environmental landfill that’s been burning for six weeks. For years, the landfill took in truckloads of green waste -- fallen trees from storm debris and land that was cleared for development -- piled up stories high and covered with dirt. Now that wood pile has caught fire, blanketing the Birmingham suburbs of Moody and Trussville with smoke.
MOODY, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama gas prices back on the rise after weeks of declining

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After weeks with declining gas prices, drivers throughout Alabama are experiencing yet another financial pinch at the pump. AAA reports the current state average is at $3.06 for a gallon of regular gas, up $0.17 compared to a week ago at $2.89. For the first time...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Helena residents react to draft ordinance for low-speed vehicles

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - After Shelby County residents voted yes in November on allowing local governments to create their own rules and regulations for low-speed vehicles, the city of Helena has created a draft ordinance with rules and regulations for these vehicles on city-owned streets and roads. Officials say the...
HELENA, AL
Bham Now

8 businesses that closed since the beginning of December

With the start of a new year, we’re looking back at businesses in The Magic City that sadly closed their doors. Read on to learn which spots we were heartbroken to say goodbye to this winter. 1. Botanica | Downtown. Plant lovers were devastated to see Botanica, a local...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham proposes tiny house shelters for homeless

The city of Birmingham plans to propose a new tiny home shelter program for the homeless next week, the mayor’s office said today. It involves small, lockable shelters where the homeless can sleep safely, using units provided by Pallet Shelter, “the leader in rapid response shelter villages,” according to a statement from the city.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

HUGE Alexander Shunnarah sign coming to Birmingham skyline

It’s official, folks. The face of Alabama’s best-known attorney, Alexander Shunnarah, will soon watch over downtown Birmingham from the top of the Two North Twentieth building. Keep reading to learn more. One of the largest billboards in the state. Visible for miles in every direction, the sign at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham City Council approves $12 million for street paving project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — More funding for roads is coming to the city of Birmingham. The city council voted to approve a street paving project and finalized the plans Tuesday. The $12 million city-wide project will pave nearly 250 roads, improving roughly 43 miles around Birmingham. A portion of the $12 million will go toward paving, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
violetskyadventures.com

See Over 1,600 Motorcycles and Racecars at this Alabama Museum

Since 1994, Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum has debuted a unique collection of motorcycles and racecars. Located beside the Barber Motorsports Park, this museum features a variety of vehicles on display from around the world. About. Just outside of Birmingham, Alabama lies the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum. This museum focuses on...
LEEDS, AL
wbrc.com

Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers could get a new exit off I-459 in Hoover after the city council agreed to millions in construction dollars for a new interchange. We’ve been talking about the proposal for a while. The proposed interchange would be just south of the South Shades Crest Road overpass.
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Think guaranteed income isn’t fair? This Birmingham single mom might change your mind

This is an opinion column. Miyah Ford aspires to be a surgeon. Growing up in the northeast Birmingham neighborhood called Center Point, she wanted to be a teacher. As she grew older, she was drawn to medicine, to becoming a pediatrician, specifically — until watching “Grey’s Anatomy,” the long-running, multilayered Shonda Rhimes television series, shifted her dream. “That got me thinking about surgeons,” Ford says. “I haven’t decided on a neurosurgeon or cardiovascular surgeon, but that’s my ultimate goal.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL

