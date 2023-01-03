Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!April KillianAlabama State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BirminghamTed RiversBirmingham, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Bevill State Community CollegeMint MessageSumiton, AL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
nrn.com
Krystal is the latest chain to open a smaller, to-go-only prototype
Krystal will open a new prototype Jan. 10 in Center Point, Alabama, that is 1,000 square feet smaller than its traditional restaurants and does not include a dining room. At 1,700 square feet, the company-owned restaurant also features a smaller kitchen that uses 20% less space, a double-lane drive-thru, a walk-up window and a pickup area for online guests and third-party delivery drivers. In a statement, President Thomas Stager said the prototype “signals a new day for Krystal.”
Bham Now
18 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 6-8
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 18 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Gwen Brannum at 205-908-0200 or...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Plans ‘Safe Sleep’ Program with 100 Micro-Shelters
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday will consider a shelter program that will provide 100 sleeping units for those who are homeless, according to city officials. Each of the units under the “Home for All” program will be lockable and feature a heating and cooling system, as well as a desk. It can be assembled in under an hour and at a fraction of the cost of traditional homeless shelters, according to the city.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Lists the Streets Part of its $12 Million Paving Plan for 2023
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday finalized its 2023 Street Paving schedule that will improve nearly 250 roads city wide and roughly 43 miles. The resurfacing plan is part of an estimated $12 million investment that will go toward upgrading streets in Birmingham. City Council President Wardine Alexander said improvements...
Moody landfill fire: Watch the stunning drone footage
In the suburban area northeast of Birmingham, there’s an underground fire at an environmental landfill that’s been burning for six weeks. For years, the landfill took in truckloads of green waste -- fallen trees from storm debris and land that was cleared for development -- piled up stories high and covered with dirt. Now that wood pile has caught fire, blanketing the Birmingham suburbs of Moody and Trussville with smoke.
Bham Now
Bill Noble Park in Gardendale is getting a new $32 million makeover
Gardendale, something new and fun is coming to town. The redevelopment of Bill Noble Park is in the works to attract athletes from the region. Read on to learn when this park will be ready to use and what will be there. A new Bill Noble Park is coming. Named...
wvtm13.com
Alabama gas prices back on the rise after weeks of declining
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After weeks with declining gas prices, drivers throughout Alabama are experiencing yet another financial pinch at the pump. AAA reports the current state average is at $3.06 for a gallon of regular gas, up $0.17 compared to a week ago at $2.89. For the first time...
wbrc.com
Helena residents react to draft ordinance for low-speed vehicles
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - After Shelby County residents voted yes in November on allowing local governments to create their own rules and regulations for low-speed vehicles, the city of Helena has created a draft ordinance with rules and regulations for these vehicles on city-owned streets and roads. Officials say the...
Gordo Natives Launch Dairy Farm, Bringing Fresh Milk to West Alabama
A Gordo woman and her parents are bringing back dairy farming in West Alabama with their launch of Circle J Dairy, a new venture aiming to provide fresh milk to people across the region. Jessica Vails and her parents Ralph and Robin Junkin co-own the dairy farm, which was originally...
Bham Now
8 businesses that closed since the beginning of December
With the start of a new year, we’re looking back at businesses in The Magic City that sadly closed their doors. Read on to learn which spots we were heartbroken to say goodbye to this winter. 1. Botanica | Downtown. Plant lovers were devastated to see Botanica, a local...
wvtm13.com
St. Clair County to hire company to extinguish landfill fire
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — A new drone video from the ongoing landfill fire near Moody shows the smoke is just hanging in the air, and it’s impacting folks in St. Clair, Jefferson and Blount counties. Getting that fire extinguished is a priority for residents, and it may...
Birmingham proposes tiny house shelters for homeless
The city of Birmingham plans to propose a new tiny home shelter program for the homeless next week, the mayor’s office said today. It involves small, lockable shelters where the homeless can sleep safely, using units provided by Pallet Shelter, “the leader in rapid response shelter villages,” according to a statement from the city.
Bham Now
HUGE Alexander Shunnarah sign coming to Birmingham skyline
It’s official, folks. The face of Alabama’s best-known attorney, Alexander Shunnarah, will soon watch over downtown Birmingham from the top of the Two North Twentieth building. Keep reading to learn more. One of the largest billboards in the state. Visible for miles in every direction, the sign at...
Birmingham City Council approves $12 million for street paving project
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — More funding for roads is coming to the city of Birmingham. The city council voted to approve a street paving project and finalized the plans Tuesday. The $12 million city-wide project will pave nearly 250 roads, improving roughly 43 miles around Birmingham. A portion of the $12 million will go toward paving, […]
wbrc.com
Experts share what to do if you “fishtail” while driving in the rain
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With Tuesday’s storms heading into the overnight hours, experts are warning drivers to be extra careful out on the roads, because many of them are likely slick and dark from the heavy rain. AAA experts said the number one thing you can do to avoid...
Birmingham named one of the top 10 loneliest cities in America
Two Alabama cities made the 30 "loneliest" in the U.S.
violetskyadventures.com
See Over 1,600 Motorcycles and Racecars at this Alabama Museum
Since 1994, Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum has debuted a unique collection of motorcycles and racecars. Located beside the Barber Motorsports Park, this museum features a variety of vehicles on display from around the world. About. Just outside of Birmingham, Alabama lies the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum. This museum focuses on...
wbrc.com
Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers could get a new exit off I-459 in Hoover after the city council agreed to millions in construction dollars for a new interchange. We’ve been talking about the proposal for a while. The proposed interchange would be just south of the South Shades Crest Road overpass.
12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar -- one for every month
It’s a new year, and we’ve already made plans for you. We’ve put together this list of 12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar -- one for every month of the year. January to December. Florence to Orange Beach. Fried catfish to smoked chicken. So,...
Think guaranteed income isn’t fair? This Birmingham single mom might change your mind
This is an opinion column. Miyah Ford aspires to be a surgeon. Growing up in the northeast Birmingham neighborhood called Center Point, she wanted to be a teacher. As she grew older, she was drawn to medicine, to becoming a pediatrician, specifically — until watching “Grey’s Anatomy,” the long-running, multilayered Shonda Rhimes television series, shifted her dream. “That got me thinking about surgeons,” Ford says. “I haven’t decided on a neurosurgeon or cardiovascular surgeon, but that’s my ultimate goal.”
Comments / 0