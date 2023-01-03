A UPS delivery driver crashed into a parked car and a utility pole before careening into a house in southern Lancaster County on Wednesday, according to the Sheriff's Office. The driver, a 37-year-old Lincoln woman, was headed south on 96th Street with an open container of alcohol in the company truck at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when she lost control just south of Panama Road in Holland, Sheriff Terry Wagner said in a news release.

