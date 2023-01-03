ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield

New Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield speaks during his first news conference on Friday at Memorial Stadium. For more, visit https://journalstar.com/huskers/. Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and defensive coordinator Tony White met the media Friday. Here's a roundup of the highlights. Nebraska's 2023 season could feature a pro-style offense and...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska women miss 21 straight 3-pointers in loss to Rutgers

The Nebraska women’s basketball team could not overcome a frigid shooting performance in a 57-45 loss at Rutgers on Saturday. The Huskers missed their first 21 three-pointers of the game, becoming only the second Big Ten team in the last decade to start a game at least 0-for-20 from behind the arc.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Former Nebraska volleyball player Kubik inks professional contract

Former Nebraska volleyball player Madi Kubik on Wednesday signed a professional contract with Cangrejeras de Santurce, a team based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Kubik recently wrapped a storied career as a four-year starter at Nebraska. Among her accolades are two All-Big Ten first-team selections, a third-team All-American selection in 2021 and a freshman of the year nod from VolleyballMag.com in 2019.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Four Downs: Our take from meeting NU's new coordinators

Amie Just and Luke Mullin have the Husker report after talking with Nebraska's new coordinators - offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and defensive coordinator Tony White - at a news conference on Friday at Memorial Stadium. For more, visit https://journalstar.com/huskers/.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Episode 70 The Showdown Snippet: Expectations for Huskers sports in 2023

Amie Just and Sam McKewon usher in 2023 with resolutions for Nebraska athletics, including winter/spring sports athletes to watch, identify key storylines for 2023 and discuss the members of Matt Rhule’s staff in the latest episode of The Showdown. For the full episode, subscribe at https://go.huskerextra.com/Showdown.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 4, Day: 5, Year: 36. (Month: four; Day: five; Year: thirty-six) Copyright...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

UPS driver with open container crashes into car, house near Nebraska town, sheriff says

A UPS delivery driver crashed into a parked car and a utility pole before careening into a house in southern Lancaster County on Wednesday, according to the Sheriff's Office. The driver, a 37-year-old Lincoln woman, was headed south on 96th Street with an open container of alcohol in the company truck at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when she lost control just south of Panama Road in Holland, Sheriff Terry Wagner said in a news release.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy