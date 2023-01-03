Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska will need help filling Weidner's void, and Callin Hake is a key candidate
After the recent season-ending injury to Nebraska women’s basketball starting guard Allison Weidner, the Huskers are going to need a little more production from several players to keep a promising season on track. One player who has already seen an expanded role is Callin Hake. The 21 minutes she...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield
New Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield speaks during his first news conference on Friday at Memorial Stadium. For more, visit https://journalstar.com/huskers/. Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and defensive coordinator Tony White met the media Friday. Here's a roundup of the highlights. Nebraska's 2023 season could feature a pro-style offense and...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska coordinators Satterfield, White present clear vision for their units in 2023
Marcus Satterfield was driving home from South Carolina’s win over Clemson on Nov. 26 when he got a text from Matt Rhule. A longtime assistant who had worked with Rhule at Temple and Baylor, Satterfield knew exactly what that meant. “I was hoping he was going to say, ‘Come...
North Platte Telegraph
Brimming with potential, Nebraska edge rusher signee Kai Wallin could make an instant impact
With a background mostly rooted in basketball, Kai Wallin turned to YouTube for highlights of college football’s best teams. He watched Oklahoma and Alabama. His interest was piqued by the speedy Oregon teams of the early 2010s. Nebraska's best teams from the 1990s caught his eye, too. Only a...
North Platte Telegraph
Fullbacks, huddles and the 3-3-5: Here's what we learned from Nebraska's coordinators
Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and defensive coordinator Tony White have been on the job for roughly a month. However, the two took the podium Friday afternoon for the first time as Nebraska assistant coaches. Here’s what we learned from the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium. Nebraska to use...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska women miss 21 straight 3-pointers in loss to Rutgers
The Nebraska women’s basketball team could not overcome a frigid shooting performance in a 57-45 loss at Rutgers on Saturday. The Huskers missed their first 21 three-pointers of the game, becoming only the second Big Ten team in the last decade to start a game at least 0-for-20 from behind the arc.
North Platte Telegraph
Former Nebraska volleyball player Kubik inks professional contract
Former Nebraska volleyball player Madi Kubik on Wednesday signed a professional contract with Cangrejeras de Santurce, a team based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Kubik recently wrapped a storied career as a four-year starter at Nebraska. Among her accolades are two All-Big Ten first-team selections, a third-team All-American selection in 2021 and a freshman of the year nod from VolleyballMag.com in 2019.
North Platte Telegraph
Four Downs: Our take from meeting NU's new coordinators
Amie Just and Luke Mullin have the Husker report after talking with Nebraska's new coordinators - offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and defensive coordinator Tony White - at a news conference on Friday at Memorial Stadium. For more, visit https://journalstar.com/huskers/.
North Platte Telegraph
Episode 70 The Showdown Snippet: Expectations for Huskers sports in 2023
Amie Just and Sam McKewon usher in 2023 with resolutions for Nebraska athletics, including winter/spring sports athletes to watch, identify key storylines for 2023 and discuss the members of Matt Rhule’s staff in the latest episode of The Showdown. For the full episode, subscribe at https://go.huskerextra.com/Showdown.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 4, Day: 5, Year: 36. (Month: four; Day: five; Year: thirty-six) Copyright...
North Platte Telegraph
Bellevue Chamber of Commerce suspends programming in wake of woes with tax-exempt status
BELLEVUE, Nebraska — Programs have been suspended at the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce & Community as the agency tries to regain tax-exempt status, which it lost a decade ago for failure to properly file federal tax forms. People are also reading…. Chamber president and CEO Michelle Andahl this week...
North Platte Telegraph
UPS driver with open container crashes into car, house near Nebraska town, sheriff says
A UPS delivery driver crashed into a parked car and a utility pole before careening into a house in southern Lancaster County on Wednesday, according to the Sheriff's Office. The driver, a 37-year-old Lincoln woman, was headed south on 96th Street with an open container of alcohol in the company truck at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when she lost control just south of Panama Road in Holland, Sheriff Terry Wagner said in a news release.
North Platte Telegraph
Gage County man initially accused of murder conspiracy enters plea to misdemeanor charges
A Liberty man on Wednesday pleaded no contest to misdemeanors for stalking, domestic assault and a protection order violation for what initially was described as an alleged conspiracy to commit murder. Derrie Seeman, 41, will face up to three years in prison at his sentencing in February. Gage County District...
