Central Texas family completes pandemic project of building an elaborate treehouse
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family has finally completed a two-a-half-year-long project of building a multi-towered, decked out treehouse from scratch after they decided to build it during the onset of the pandemic. The project started when the Hetland family was shut inside during the onset of the pandemic....
Gun Barrel and Payne Springs Fire Departments respond to structure fire in Eustace
EUSTACE, Texas (KLTV) - At around 3:21 a.m. this morning the volunteers of Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in Eustace. Other departments such as Gun Barrel City Fire responded to assist Payne Springs. Units were on the scene for several hours putting out the fire. There...
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the murder of Stanley Wilcox, 59, a missing Waco man. A third teenager, 17-year-old Heavyn Hamilton, was charged with failure to report a felony. Human remains...
Central Texas homeowner shoots home intruder, sheriff says
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - William Strauser, of Valley Mills, was booked into the Bosque County Jail on charges of attempted burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass after Strauser was shot by a local homeowner, Sheriff Trace Hendricks said. At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 3, Bosque...
Waco restaurant owner served the late legendary journalist Barbara Walters
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A number of notable guests like Willie Nelson, Jerry Jones and Greg Abbott have all stopped by George’s Restaurant in Waco. But believe it or not, Barbara Walters was among those served over the years. It all started when the restaurant’s owner Sammy Citrano developed...
Central Texas school prepared for emergencies like Hamlin’s injury; shares ways to ease concerns for players’ safety
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Damar Hamlin’s tragic injury has many people shaken up about their children’s health and safety during contact sports, and West ISD athletic trainer says, while injuries like his are rare, they are prepared for a wide variety of injuries and health concerns. “I kind...
Baylor University athletic training staff detail preparedness for cardiac arrest mid-game
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati Monday night, Baylor University says its reviewing its emergency action plan to be better prepared, should the same rare event occur during a game in Waco. “The preparation of...
