The 2023 class should provide a boost for the Longhorn defense, especially in the front seven. The Longhorns have been especially active at linebacker, and today they added one of the most intriguing prospects in the cycle to their class with the addition of Jelani McDonald. The four-star Waco Connally athlete has been a star all week in San Antonio as part of the All-American Bowl. That's not exactly a surprise to anyone that's ever seen McDonald play. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound prospect played on both sides of the ball at Connally logging snaps at quarterback and in the secondary.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO