Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Huskers offer four-star defender with familiar football name

He has a name plenty familiar to football fans and already is regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. The Huskers are in on his recruitment too, with Willis McGahee IV receiving an offer from Nebraska on Friday. He's the son of the former Miami Hurricanes star running back and 11-year NFL standout of the same name.
Damar Hamlin update: Buffalo Bills safety speaks with teammates after breathing tube removed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is able to speak, the team announced Friday in its latest update. Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and suffered cardiac arrest according to the Bills. In addition, the Bills say Hamlin addressed the team via video chat and delivered the following message: "I love you boys."
Andrew's Week 18 Picks

Week 17 Recap: 8-7 ATS (118-109-7 Overall, 51.9%) As I mentioned last week, I stopped giving Twitter picks because picking NFL games is so hard down the stretch. With last week's performance, I did clinch a better than .500 record for the season, which is gratifying. 52% is less than what I hoped for, obviously, as if you bet all of my picks you'd be down for the year on the juice, but it's still a decent outcome considering some of the other possibilities.
Longhorns add versatility and NFL mesurables to roster with Jelani McDonald

The 2023 class should provide a boost for the Longhorn defense, especially in the front seven. The Longhorns have been especially active at linebacker, and today they added one of the most intriguing prospects in the cycle to their class with the addition of Jelani McDonald. The four-star Waco Connally athlete has been a star all week in San Antonio as part of the All-American Bowl. That's not exactly a surprise to anyone that's ever seen McDonald play. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound prospect played on both sides of the ball at Connally logging snaps at quarterback and in the secondary.
Deion Sanders, Colorado excites former College GameDay host, alumnus Chris Fowler

ESPN college football analyst Chris Fowler is eager to see Deion Sanders and Colorado in next season's opener against TCU. "As an alum, I’m excited. The program has needed energy and swag for years," Fowler said this week during a Reddit AMA. "Deion brings that, as well as (hopefully), plenty of fresh talent from the portal and recruiting class. It will be the most unique looking roster in CFB history. There is nowhere to go but up after 1-11."
Another NFL mock draft projects Will Levis as top-10 pick

Another NFL mock draft is out and is projecting Kentucky quarterback Will Levis as a top-1o pick. ESPN's Jordan Reid has the Wildcats' two-year starter going No. 7 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders. Levis is the third quarterback off the board behind Alabama's Bryce Young (No. 1 overall) and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud (No. 5).
Darnell Washington injury update: Georgia football star gives latest on status for CFP title vs TCU

LOS ANGELES -- Georgia tight end Darnell Washington injured his ankle during the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State and has been considered questionable for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission. On Saturday's media day session, Washington updated his status for the game.
