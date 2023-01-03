Read full article on original website
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Browns Myles Garrett reacts to Jadeveon Clowney's comments: "We just want volunteers, not hostages"
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns sent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney home on Friday after telling Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he was "95 percent sure" he would not be back in Cleveland next season amongst other things. "I did (send him home)," Kevin Stefanski said after Friday's practice....
Damar Hamlin shows 'remarkable improvement,' appears to be neurologically intact
The Buffalo Bills released a promising update on safety Damar Hamlin through the physicians caring for him at the University of Cincinnati medical center, saying he has shown "remarkable improvement." Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and is in critical condition at UC Medical Center after suffering cardiac arrest, according to the Bills.
Best rookie class in 20 years? Steelers' late charge might be the proof
When it comes to rookie classes that made a difference for the Pittsburgh Steelers, it's easy to knee-jerk to the 2004 class of Ben Roethlisberger, Max Starks, Chris Hoke and Willie Parker. That was clearly about championship quality. When it comes to sheer quantity, to go along with quality, we...
Huskers offer four-star defender with familiar football name
He has a name plenty familiar to football fans and already is regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. The Huskers are in on his recruitment too, with Willis McGahee IV receiving an offer from Nebraska on Friday. He's the son of the former Miami Hurricanes star running back and 11-year NFL standout of the same name.
Damar Hamlin update: Buffalo Bills safety speaks with teammates after breathing tube removed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is able to speak, the team announced Friday in its latest update. Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and suffered cardiac arrest according to the Bills. In addition, the Bills say Hamlin addressed the team via video chat and delivered the following message: "I love you boys."
UCLA QB Signee Dante Moore Puts on Show at AA Bowl, Wins MVP
UCLA five-star quarterback signee Dante Moore lived up to his billing in the All-American Bowl Saturday. He put on a show on his way to winning MVP, going 14 for 19 for 156 yards and throwing 4 touchdowns. He threw his first two touchdown passes after just 3 1/2 minutes had transpired in the game.
Andrew's Week 18 Picks
Week 17 Recap: 8-7 ATS (118-109-7 Overall, 51.9%) As I mentioned last week, I stopped giving Twitter picks because picking NFL games is so hard down the stretch. With last week's performance, I did clinch a better than .500 record for the season, which is gratifying. 52% is less than what I hoped for, obviously, as if you bet all of my picks you'd be down for the year on the juice, but it's still a decent outcome considering some of the other possibilities.
Assessing Michigan football's biggest 2023 NFL Draft decisions
As the dust settles on the Michigan football team's 2022 season this week, the Wolverines have a number of players who have decisions to make on their future, be it an additional season at Michigan or declaring for the NFL Draft. The deadline to declare for the draft is Jan....
Longhorns add versatility and NFL mesurables to roster with Jelani McDonald
The 2023 class should provide a boost for the Longhorn defense, especially in the front seven. The Longhorns have been especially active at linebacker, and today they added one of the most intriguing prospects in the cycle to their class with the addition of Jelani McDonald. The four-star Waco Connally athlete has been a star all week in San Antonio as part of the All-American Bowl. That's not exactly a surprise to anyone that's ever seen McDonald play. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound prospect played on both sides of the ball at Connally logging snaps at quarterback and in the secondary.
Deion Sanders, Colorado excites former College GameDay host, alumnus Chris Fowler
ESPN college football analyst Chris Fowler is eager to see Deion Sanders and Colorado in next season's opener against TCU. "As an alum, I’m excited. The program has needed energy and swag for years," Fowler said this week during a Reddit AMA. "Deion brings that, as well as (hopefully), plenty of fresh talent from the portal and recruiting class. It will be the most unique looking roster in CFB history. There is nowhere to go but up after 1-11."
Expert Pick: Browns At Steelers
Tyler Sullivan joins Amanda Guerra to share his pick for the Week 18 matchup between the Browns and Steelers.
Another NFL mock draft projects Will Levis as top-10 pick
Another NFL mock draft is out and is projecting Kentucky quarterback Will Levis as a top-1o pick. ESPN's Jordan Reid has the Wildcats' two-year starter going No. 7 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders. Levis is the third quarterback off the board behind Alabama's Bryce Young (No. 1 overall) and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud (No. 5).
College football 'bleeds' UGA's Stetson Bennett, not USC's Caleb Williams or Alabama's Bryce Young: Josh Pate
Stetson Bennett’s journey from walk-on to starting quarterback on a Georgia team favored to become the College Football Playoff’s first repeat champion is more connected to the “tradition and history” of the sport than the campaigns of USC’s Caleb Williams and Alabama’s Bryce Young, according to 247Sports’ Josh Pate.
Darnell Washington injury update: Georgia football star gives latest on status for CFP title vs TCU
LOS ANGELES -- Georgia tight end Darnell Washington injured his ankle during the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State and has been considered questionable for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission. On Saturday's media day session, Washington updated his status for the game.
Penn State signee Tony Rojas named Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year
Penn State signee Tony Rojas earned a significant honor Friday as he prepares to begin his college career in earnest in a couple days. Rojas was named the Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year for his performance in the fall at Fairfax (Va.) High. While he’s set to play...
