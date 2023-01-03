Read full article on original website
wfsu.org
Florida's state veterans' nursing homes are still recovering from the pandemic
A top state veterans official told Florida senators Wednesday that the state-run nursing homes for veterans are still recovering after the pandemic shrank their staffs and reduced the number of residents. Deputy Executive Director Bob Asztalos of the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs told a Senate committee that its wages...
wfsu.org
December 23, 2022
After a run of successes, the Republican Party of Florida is looking for a new leader. Outgoing party chair Joe Gruters will leave early next year to run for treasurer of the Republican National Committee. Now two high-powered leaders of the state GOP are vying to succeed Gruters -- and to wipe out what’s left of the Florida Democrats. Margie Menzel reports.
wfsu.org
January 6, 2023
When Governor Ron DeSantis was first sworn into office four years ago, he vowed to protect Florida’s environment, support law enforcement, expand school choice, build a more conservative Florida Supreme Court and invest in skills-based educational programs. Earlier this week/ last week, he promised to continue the work he’s done in his first four years during his second inaugural speech. Valerie Crowder has more on what we’re likely to see in the first year of his second term.
wfsu.org
DeSantis asks for information on DEI, CRT programs at Florida's public colleges and universities
Governor Ron DeSantis is asking to see all the programs related to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion - and Critical Race Theory - in the state’s public higher education system. He also wants to know if those programs are being funded with state money, and how much. The request comes...
