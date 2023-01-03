ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC News Now

Maryland looking for sixth straight win

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Since a 90-67 loss to unranked Nebraska on December 4, No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball has won five straight games. The Terps are looking to make it six in a row when they host Michigan State on Saturday. “We’re not a new team anymore,” Maryland senior guard and forward Faith […]
COLLEGE PARK, MD
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
insideradio.com

Michelle Basch and John Aaron New Morning Anchors For WTOP Washington.

Hubbard Radio news WTOP-FM Washington, DC (103.5) begins the new year with a new morning anchor team (5-10am) comprised of station veterans Michelle Basch and John Aaron. The pair succeeds Bruce Alan and Joan Jones, who exited the station at the end of the year after accepting contract buyouts. “Michelle...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Bowser cuts ribbon on permanent home for one of DC’s newest high school

On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon on the new home of Bard High School Early College. Since it opened in August 2019, students at the school have gone to class in a temporary facility in the Benning Heights neighborhood. The new location of the school is 15 minutes way on Alabama Avenue in Congress Heights in what was once the Malcom X Opportunity Center.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC is the loneliest city, according to U.S. Census

WASHINGTON - More than 35 million Americans are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And Washington, D.C. tops the list with the most people who live alone. Nearly half of the 319,565 households in D.C. are one-person households, according to Census Bureau data. 154,140 residents live alone in...
WASHINGTON, DC
hyattsvillewire.com

Gourmet Hot Dog Eatery Coming to College Park

Gourmet hot dog and burger joint Doghaus Biergarten is coming to College Park. The California-based chain, which has 89 locations across the country, will open in the new city hall complex at 7401 Baltimore Ave. The eatery serves hormone- and antibiotic-free all-beef hot dogs, sausages, burgers and chicken on King’s...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo on December 27 Remains Unclaimed

A $50,000 winning Bonus Match 5 lottery ticket sold on December 27 at the Fenton Citgo (8333 Fenton Street) in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 3. Other recent MoCo winners of note include a $10,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on December 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Boulevard in Takoma Park and a $20,000 winning Lady Luck scracth-off sold at the 7-Eleven at 29 Olney-Sandy Spring Road in Ashton. Additional information on winners across the state of Maryland below, courtesy of MD Lottery:
MARYLAND STATE
beckersasc.com

First lady Jill Biden to undergo surgery at Maryland ASC

First lady Jill Biden will have surgery to remove a lesion above her eye at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., according to a Jan. 4 memo from President Joe Biden's physician. The lesion was found above Ms. Biden's right eye at a routine skin cancer screening,...
BETHESDA, MD
