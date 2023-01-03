ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
aarp.org

ABLE Accounts Give Help for People With Disabilities

If you have a child or grandchild with disabilities, one of your biggest worries is what will happen when you are no longer around to provide aid. For many people, the answer is an Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) account. The accounts let those with disabilities set aside extra money without interfering with their federal aid.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ty D.

Get Up To $600 In Extra Cash From Your State – See If You Qualify!

Four cities and states areproviding financial assistance to residents in February. Photo by(Alexander Mills/Unsplash) As Americans continue to grapple with high inflation, four cities and states are offering direct payments in February to help residents cope with rising costs. Here are the details on the financial assistance being offered:
IDAHO STATE
HealthDay

Millions Could Lose Medicaid by April as Pandemic Rules Ease

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Millions of Americans are about to lose Medicaid coverage that they gained — and maintained hassle-free — through the pandemic. The end-of-year spending bill that Congress passed will “unwind” a continuous Medicaid enrollment requirement that states had to honor to get additional federal pandemic funds, explained Jennifer Tolbert, director of state health reform for the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF).
OHIO STATE
Healthline

Osteoarthritis: New Drug May Help Stop Symptoms￼

Osteoarthritis — a painful condition leading to joint pain, stiffness, and swelling — impacts 32 million US adults. Currently, treatments for hand osteoarthritis only manage and lessen symptoms. A new study has indicated that the drug talarozole can reduce and modify osteoarthritis symptoms. More research is being conducted...
fox56news.com

Best supplement for arthritis pain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The human body is linked together with joints. A joint is where two bones connect, and cartilage is the gel-like connective tissue that keeps bones mobile and prevents them from rubbing against each other. Arthritis is the inflammation of a...
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Cities Step in With Fresh Stimulus Payments

Cities appear better able to target residents most in need of assistance. Nearly 12% of Americans live in poverty. Cities are implementing their own version of stimulus payment by providing needy households with guaranteed income. These guaranteed income programs don't last forever but are designed to provide financial relief for...
TENNESSEE STATE
verywellmind.com

The Mental Health Benefits of Magnesium Glycinate

Minerals are essential to proper nutrition. Magnesium, in particular, can help with the “treatment of migraine, alcoholism, asthma, heart diseases, arrhythmias, renal calcium stones, premenstrual tension syndrome, etc.”. Magnesium can also reduce physiological symptoms like headaches, muscle pain, back pain, and stomach pain. In addition, magnesium benefits mental health...
psychologytoday.com

PTSD May Shape How You Use Time, Spend Money, Pursue Goals

Some PTSD sufferers may stay busy to avoid pain and conflict. People with complex PTSD may self-soothe through overspending. People with PTSD may help others to keep the focus off themselves. Journaling can help clarify why you spend to self-soothe, overachieve and stay constantly busy. One pre-pandemic day, I insisted...
Healthline

Pediatricians Update Guidelines for Children's Dental Health

A pediatrician’s group has released updated recommendations for children’s dental health. They recommend children brush their teeth daily, drink fluoridated tap water, and limit fruit juice consumption. They also say parents should serve as a role model for good oral hygiene. About 40% of children in the United...
COLORADO STATE
EF Bomb Coach

Freeing Yourself from Anxiety

How do you free yourself from anxiety? Many of my clients who struggle with executive functioning also struggle with anxiety. Of course, I’m not a therapist, but I often talk about how to ease anxiety so you can function better. More often than not, anxiety is coupled with other issues like ADHD and depression. Depending on the situation, anxiety will often take the front seat, making it nearly impossible to function, let alone function well.

Comments / 0

