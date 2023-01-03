Read full article on original website
Stars of the Day: Robinson, Figueras lead Middletown to 20-point comeback win
The Middletown High boys basketball team turned its game up a notch in the second half as it rallied from way back to defeat previously undefeated Lincoln. Tim Robinson and Roberto Figueras, Middletown boys basketball. Down 20 points early in the third quarter, host Middletown closed the game on a...
Girls Basketball: Clayton dominates in win over Camden Academy Charter
Clayton overpowered Camden Academy Charter in a dominating 50-27 win, in Clayton. The ultimate difference in this game was the 16-0 run from Clayton (4-2) throughout the entire second quarter. Clayton led by just three at the end of the first quarter but after the second led 28-9 at halftime.
Poll! Which girls basketball player gets your vote for Athlete of the Week?
The holiday tournaments are over, but these players' performances will be remembered for a long time. Which of these standout girls basketball players will get your vote for the Courier/Intell Girls Athlete of the Week? This week's poll will run from Tuesday evening until 8 p.m. Thursday. ...
Toms River East defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Russell recorded 19 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists to lead Toms River East past Jackson Liberty 76-57 in Toms River. Despite Jackson Liberty (0-7) jumping out to a 21-12 lead in the first quarter, Toms River East (3-5) cut it to a three-point game at halftime. From there, Toms River East took control as it outscored Jackson Liberty 23-5 in the third en route to the 19-point win.
‘You’ve won the game of life’: Damar Hamlin awake, asks who won Bills-Bengals game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin asked doctors at UC Medical Center who won the game between the Bills and Bengals after waking up.
Changes on horizon for bowls as CFP expands to 12 teams
College football’s bowl season began on Dec. 16, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern, with two .500 teams squaring off in a 15,000-seat stadium in the Bahamas. UAB’s 24-20 victory against Miami (Ohio) drew an average of 822,000 viewers to ESPN. It ended up being the least-watched of 39 bowl games on ESPN’s networks and one of only two with fewer than 1 million viewers. For perspective, heading into a Christmas Day, NBA games on ESPN, ABC and TNT drew an average of 1.5 million viewers, according to Sports MediaWatch. There are a lot of bowl games. It is hard to argue there are too many.
Boys ice hockey: Montville stops Morris Catholic for sixth win
Joseph Laino scored twice to help pace Montville to a 5-1 win over Morris Catholic at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Matthew Trifari had a goal and two assists while Aidan Stepien chipped in with a goal and an assist for Montville (6-1-1). Aidan Engle had two assists and Alexis Riley came up with eight saves.
Boys basketball: William Tennent turns it around fast, plus a milestone and tight race
WARMINSTER — William Tennent is vastly improved, having already won eight games this season after going 9-13 during the 2021-22 boys basketball season. The Panthers moved to 8-2 with Tuesday night's 71-58 home victory over Suburban One League cross-conference opponent Wissahickon, leaving them atop the Freedom Division with a 5-1 record. Upper Moreland...
East Hampton girls basketball coach Shaun Russell placed on leave after video appears to show him shoving player
East Hampton High girls basketball coach and athletic director Shaun Russell has been placed on leave pending an investigation, according to an email from East Hampton Superintendent Paul Smith, after Russell appeared to shove one of his players during a game against Valley Regional last month, an incident that was captured on video. With East Hampton leading 62-38 in the fourth quarter of the ...
