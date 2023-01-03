ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today

Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
WGMD Radio

NCAA slams Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football with multiple violations after investigation: report

The NCAA has reportedly given the Michigan Wolverines football program its Notice of Allegations, claiming head coach Jim Harbaugh provided “false or misleading information” to investigators regarding impermissible contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead periods. According to The Athletic, Michigan has received four Level II violations and one...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Denver Gazette

Nuggets notebook: Denver's championship habits surface vs. Clippers; Jamal Murray's chances to play first back-to-back of season; All-Star fan vote released

DENVER – The timeout Michael Malone called early in the third quarter of Thursday’s blowout at Ball Arena wasn’t about the score but the habits. On the way to a 122-91 win over the Clippers, the Nuggets led 73-41 early in the third quarter, but that score was a result of giving up nine points in the first 2:20 of the second half, prompting the timeout. The desired result was achieved, as the Nuggets allowed 18 points the rest of the quarter and cruised to victory.
DENVER, CO
The Ringer

The Doncic Problem, Jordan Scoring Today, and Coaching Criticism With Jeff Van Gundy. Plus: Three Concerning Young NBA Players, and Life Advice.

Russillo shares his thoughts on the Nuggets’ blowout win over the Clippers, no West teams having a winning record on the road, Mavericks-Celtics, and three promising young NBA players who are not developing as expected (0:47). Then Ryen is joined by ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy to discuss the NBA scoring deluge, Luka Doncic’s ability to dissect any defense thrown at him, what constitutes a “winning player,” the Nets’ resurgence, fans’ and media’s criticism of coaches, and more (17:16). Finally Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite bets for NFL Week 18 (1:11:53), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:15:08).
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert hilariously botches ridiculously nasty coast-to-coast fakeout vs. Clippers

Rudy Gobert was definitely feeling himself during the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Friday night win over the struggling Los Angeles Clippers. Facing a shorthanded Clippers squad without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Gobert proved himself as the biggest star of the night. But in so doing, he may have spread his wings far too wide for his own good, making him a bonafide Shaqtin candidate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
All Hornets

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are coming in after winning three games in a row and sitting a half game out of 1st place in the West. LaMelo Ball will be going up against an all-world point guard in Ja Morant in one of the more fun matchups he’ll see all season. The Hornets just don’t have the type of roster to compete with this Memphis team especially considering the recent string of injuries to Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre. The Grizzlies seem to find more and more quality depth on their roster each month and they should cruise to a victory tonight.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Gobert, Timberwolves beat short-handed Clippers 128-115

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 21 rebounds, D’Angelo Russell also scored 25 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-115 win against the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. Jaden McDaniels had 18 points for Minnesota, which has won three in a row. While the Timberwolves put together one of their most complete performances of the season, leading scorer Anthony Edwards left the game in the third quarter with left hip soreness and didn’t return. “I think overall in this stretch we’ve been decent with the rebounding,” Minnesota coach Chris Finch said. “I liked our perimeter defense — it’s been a lot better. Shot contests have been a lot better, our pursuit mentality, all that stuff.” Los Angeles played without stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard on the second night of a back-to-back. The Clippers arrived in Minnesota early Friday morning after a 122-91 loss at Denver and decided to sit George and Leonard as a precaution after the quick turnaround.
LOS ANGELES, CA

