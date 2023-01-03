THIS JUST IN … Snow Survey Shows December Storms Provided Big Snow Totals with More Systems, Flooding in Forecast

Read full article on original website
Related
California is getting drenched. So why can't it save water for the drought?
As a bomb cyclone hits California this week and dumps massive amounts of water on the state, some people are asking: why can't we save the water for times when we desperately need it?
More extreme weather on tap for California as series of atmospheric river events arrive
California has been battered by heavy snow, damaging winds and flooding this week -- and now another round of storms is set to hit the West Coast this weekend.
abc10.com
Storm Watch | What is the recent storm doing for California's exceptional drought
Reservoir levels across the state are spiking in response to the massive runoff created by recent storms. Folsom lake is currently at 133% of its historical average.
californiaglobe.com
California Snowpack at 174% of Average, is Highest In Forty Years
The first California Department of Water Resources (DWR) snow survey of 2023 conducted this week found that the statewide snowpack is currently at 174% the average, one of the highest early total since the 1980s. While many experts are cautiously optimistic at the current snowpack total, a figure that is...
abc10.com
Exceptional drought conditions wiped away by California winter storm series
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has been slammed by consecutive storms, and this train of storms has no end in sight. The onslaught of rain and snow has caused extensive flooding in the Central Valley. The potential for dangerous, widespread flooding continues as more storms move in this weekend and beyond. Forecast rain amounts for the next seven days for the valley range from 3 to 6 inches and up to 8 inches for the foothills in Northern California.
Is California still in a drought? New map shows impact of recent rain
What a difference two weeks can make!
US Government Predicted a Devastating California ‘ARkStorm’ in 2010—Is It Happening Now?
Over a decade ago, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and state agencies developed the idea of the ARkStorm, an extreme storm and flood scenario for California based on previous rain events. A USGS video—disconcertingly set to hard rock music—created in 2010 and recently uploaded to YouTube paints a Biblical picture of what the devastating storm could potentially look like: “a fury rivaling that of hurricanes, beginning a process of destruction that will last for weeks.” As heavy storms caused by atmospheric rivers hit California this week–many regions are under flood warning—many are worried about the possibility of such a catastrophic event occurring now. So what is it, and is it really something you need to worry about?
GV Wire
Overnight Storm Brought 106 MPH Wind Gust. Thunderstorms Forecast for Valley.
Wednesday’s overnight storm brought wind gusts peaking at 40 to 45 mph across the Valley and a mighty gust of 106 mph that was recorded at 10:13 p.m. at the Grapevine’s peak on Interstate 5, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South said Thursday. The atmospheric river that took...
mymotherlode.com
Seasonal Rain And Snowpack Levels
Sonora, CA — The recent wet weather has provided a very good start to the snow season in California. The Department of Water Resources hiked up into the Sierra Tuesday to conduct the first manual snowpack reading of the season. DWR Public Information Officer Sean De Guzman says, “This January snow survey is really our first big reveal of snow conditions for the year, and our snowpack is actually off to one of its best starts in 40 years.”
westsideconnect.com
Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment
Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
Laist.com
Brace For Another Round Of Rain And Stormy Weather
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. IN...
Heavy snowpack and recent storms may not translate to more farm water
The California snowpack is starting off strong, but for farmers, these high numbers may not translate into more water for their crops.
Rain soaks Inland Empire; minor damage caused by flooding
What was expected to be one of the biggest storms to hit the state of California in the last five years proved to be a little less impactful than meteorologists believed on Thursday. Still, heavy rains doused the Southland, leaving minor damage in the form of flooding, landslides and downed trees in its wake. The Inland Empire was not spared by that precipitation, as several roads were overrun by rushing water and debris flow throughout the day. A gushing Lytle Creek could be seen sweeping through San Bernardino County and Potato Canyon in Oak Glen. As usual, emergency crews kept a close eye on wildfire burn scars in the area, where mudslides and substantial debris flows were more likely. "It gets pretty hectic," said Yucaipa resident Craig Hillyer. "I was expecting more rain than what we got. I was ready for it."State Route 18 leading up to Big Bear was closed for part of the day when large boulders fell from the mountainside onto the road below. However, residents escaped evacuation orders and even warnings as the storm swiftly passed through the Southland. Additionally, emergency crews reported that there were no significant mudflow or debris flow events in the area.
proclaimerscv.com
This Week, California 70,000-Vehicle Restriction Goes into Effect
This week, the latest restriction in a series of rules that were established 15 years ago comes into force, banning almost 70,000 heavy vehicles from driving on Californian roadways. Any diesel vehicles weighing more than 14,000 pounds and developed before 2010 are prohibited from operating on Californian roads beginning on...
How many more storms are expected in Northern California?
(KTXL) — After being hit with heavy rain, gusty winds and several storms that have caused flooding throughout the state since Dec. 27, California must brace for even more atmospheric rivers. According to meteorologist Kristina Werner, there are more atmospheric rivers on the horizon that will hit Northern California. According to the NWS, the next […]
WATCH: 35-Foot Waves Destroy Several California Piers Amid Bomb Cyclone
Entire roads have been washed away, and two people have died.
foxla.com
Bracing for 'Bomb Cyclone': Safe driving tips as California braces for heavy rain
As if driving in Los Angeles wasn't already challenging enough – Now, California is bracing for a "bomb cyclone" that is expected to deliver heavy rain and possible flooding. With the heavy rain and possible flooding in mind, it's a reminder to consider staying at home Wednesday night and...
California’s Native Plants Help Hold Up Our Hillsides — But Poachers Threaten Popular Succulents
Development threatens many native plants, including the dudleya, but succulents’ trendiness mean the succulents face a unique threat— poaching.
proclaimerscv.com
What We Know About the Huge Winter Storm Heading Southern California
A severe winter storm is headed toward Southern California, and things are expected to become worse for our northern neighbors. According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday night into Thursday we can predict strong winds and rain. They could produce mudflows and risky driving conditions, which is a concern. Before...
Comments / 0