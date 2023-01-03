Read full article on original website
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie WebsiteMelissa FrostPittsburgh, PA
Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook AccountThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac
Mt. Lebanon football coach resigns
Bob Palko has resigned as Mt. Lebanon High School football coach. The 2021 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year resurrected the Blue Devils’ program during his four-year tenure. Within three years of his hire in 2019, the Blue Devils were champions after a 21-year drought. Under...
WPIAL clears 6-9 basketball player Ama Sow after transfer to Montour
Montour sophomore Ama Sow kept asking boys basketball coach Bill Minear the same question. “He would ask, ‘When can I play? When can I play?’” said Minear, who finally could answer his question Friday, after the WPIAL held an eligibility hearing and fully cleared Sow to play this season for the Spartans.
Recruiting Notebook: Four-Star Pitt Target Dropping Top Five
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park native gets 500th career coaching win
When Shady Side Academy defeated Apollo-Ridge, 66-34, on Jan. 3, Jonna Burke of Bethel Park recorded her 500th career win as a basketball coach. To reach a milestone that only four other active coaches in the WPIAL have achieved involved luck, explained Burke. “I have been doing this a long...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
‘I Didn’t Come to Pitt to Sit on the Bench’: New Pitt QB Christian Veilleux Intends to Make His Mark
Christian Veilleux enjoyed his visit to Pitt the first time around, but he knew then it wasn’t a fit. Or rather, he didn’t think he’d be a fit in Pittsburgh. He didn’t think Pitt was what he was looking for. And his recruiting process, as a four-star quarterback in the class of 2021, would eventually narrow down to Clemson, Duke, LSU, Penn State and Tennessee. He’d choose the Nittany Lions.
MaxPreps
Pennsylvania high school boys basketball: statewide statistical leaders
Pennsylvania is one of the country's top states for high school basketball. Here's a look at this season's current boys basketball statewide leaders in points, assists, rebounds, steals, blocks, free throws and 3-pointers. Statistics are submitted to MaxPreps by coaches, athletic directors or program personnel. Coaches, ADs and staff who do not have current access may request their free account here.
PIHL mourns death of commissioner John Mucha
PIHL commissioner John Mucha, the top administrator for high school hockey in Western Pennsylvania, has died. League president Jack Kukan, who described him as a strong leader with a business-like approach to finances, said Mucha died Thursday while traveling to New York City. Mucha, 63, was hired four years ago as commissioner of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League, which includes 57 varsity teams this season.
wtae.com
Delayed response time for high school basketball player injured
MIDLAND, Pa. — At Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in Midland, a basketball player suffered an injury that sent him to the hospital. Medics say it took them more than 40 minutes to get him help. Now Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is finding out why. Watch the report...
Penn State Grad, Pittsburgh Native Revealed As Contestant On 'The Bachelor'
A Pittsburgh native will be competing for love on the next season of ABC's "The Bachelor." Cara Ammon, 27, is among the 32 women featured on the upcoming season with Zach Shallcross as The Bachelor, the network announced Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to her LinkedIn profile, Ammon graduated from Penn...
Talented line-up announced for Shapiro-Davis inaugural ceremony
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the line-up of Pa. talent that will perform at the upcoming swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony, which will be held on Jan. 17 at the State Capitol, is expected to bring together a geographically diverse group of performances across the Commonwealth. Expected...
Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Pittsburgh just days before big drawing
Someone in Allegheny County is $50,000 richer after winning one of two New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawings this week. It’s the eighth and final week for the drawing before the Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 7.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania native cast for new season of ‘The Bachelor’
(WHTM) — The new season of The Bachelor, which starts on Jan. 23, 2023, will feature a Pennsylvania native. Cara Ammon, who is originally from Pittsburgh, works as a corporate recruiter. Ammon is 27 and hopes to find a unique opportunity for love with Zach, the newest bachelor. Stay...
nextpittsburgh.com
Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville
Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
PhillyBite
9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour
Pittsburgh, Pa. - The Pittsburgh metropolitan area has experienced a dramatic economic renaissance following the collapse of the steel industry back in the early 1980s. For example, the region's economy is now highly diversified and anchored by several growing industries like biomedical, finance, healthcare, information technology, nuclear engineering, robotics, and tourism.
Pittsburgh's last remaining bathhouse set to undergo rehab project
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rehab project on the city's last remaining bathhouse is scheduled to begin in the spring.The South Side building is set to receive a major overhaul to help preserve its historic architecture while also making it more sustainable.The pool will close during renovations. But once renovations are complete, the city hopes to keep the bathhouse open year-round.
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen
Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Main Line Billionaire Michael Rubin Realizes NFTs Are a Load of Crap
Plus: Josh Shapiro taps Al Schmidt for PA secretary of state. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please send it here.
New air service announced out of Pittsburgh
New service out of Pittsburgh International Airport to the West Coast was announced.
wccsradio.com
WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY
The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Rebecca, a.k.a. Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues...
