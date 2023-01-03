Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explained
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce County
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-Air
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Coordinating South Park’s flood recovery
(WSB photos unless otherwise credited) “We’re an environmental organization, not an emergency organization.”. Despite that observation, Duwamish River Community Coalition executive director Paulina López and staffers from her organization have been on the ground – and, at first, in the water – in the South Park flood zone, continuously, since the river overflowed its banks December 27th.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE FOOD: First day for Portage Bay Café in The Junction
As announced last week, today is opening day for Portage Bay Café‘s new West Seattle Junction location, the former Agave Cocina spot at 4725 42nd SW. We just went over for photos. Today is a soft-open day, for which they took a limited number of reservations, so they...
westseattleblog.com
From spelling to sports, 6 options for your West Seattle Friday night
The weekend is almost here! Your options for the rest of today/tonight include, (mostly) from our West Seattle Event Calendar:. AFTER-SCHOOL MAGIC LEAGUE: Weekly 4-6 pm event for 12+, $5 per player – learn about and play “Magic: the Gathering” at Meeples Games (3727 California SW) DJ...
Over 18K without power as high winds, rain hit Puget Sound region
With a Wind Advisory in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday, for the east Puget Sound lowlands, some residents in the region are already starting to see their lights go out. Latest outages:. 11 p.m. Puget Sound Energy reports 17,322 customers without power. Snohomish County PUD reports...
westseattleblog.com
SALMON IN THE SCHOOLS: Egg-arrival day in West Seattle
Almost 2,000 coho salmon eggs were distributed to local teachers from a Fauntleroy carport today, steps from the creek into which those that hatch will be released this spring. It’s an annual rite for Judy Pickens and Phil Sweetland, volunteers with the Salmon in the Schools program, picking up the eggs at Soos Creek Hatchery in the morning, then distributing them to program participants hours later. They, and other volunteers, took the eggs to schools pre-pandemic; now teachers come to their carport for the handoff instead.
Wind Advisory in effect for east Puget Sound lowlands; breezy elsewhere
SEATTLE — Here we blow again!. If you have Christmas inflatables lying in the yard or a big pile of leaves you have yet to put into the yard waste bin, now might be the time to move them. As a very large and powerful low-pressure storm system moves...
ifiberone.com
‘We blew it’: Stevens and Snoqualmie ski resorts issue apologies after chaotic weekend caused by overcrowding
Apparently, it was a dramatic weekend for some staff and patrons two of the largest ski areas in Washington state. Both The Summit at Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass Ski Resort profusely apologized on social media this week after severe overcrowding caused immense frustration among those wanting to spend a portion of their weekend on the slopes.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Wind advisory for foothills, coast, and strait Wednesday evening
SEATTLE - A powerful low pressure system well offshore will produce gusty east winds in Washington and Oregon Wednesday and Thursday. This storm will impact the California Coast the most with heavy rain and strong wind today, which will likely lead to widespread flooding and power outages. For Western Washington,...
westseattleblog.com
FERRIES: Third boat back on Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth soon? Update expected next week
According to Washington State Ferries‘ most-recent Service Restoration Plan update, “Early in 2023, WSF will begin trialing full, three-boat service on the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route.” How early? The plan is on the agenda for WSF’s winter community meetings, which will be held online next week, as explained in the announcement:
q13fox.com
Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing
SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
westseattleblog.com
LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE: Here’s how app-based free Water Taxi/bus rides will work
As promised, SDOT has gone public before week’s end with details of how you can ride the West Seattle Water Taxi and/or Metro buses fare-free for the duration of the low-bridge closure. As SDOT reps told West Seattle Bike Connections on Tuesday, the plan uses the Transit GO app, so if you’re interested, you have to download that if you don’t have it already. Here’s what happens from there, as explained by SDOT:
‘We blew it:’ Summit at Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass apologize after overcrowding issues
STEVENS PASS, Wash. — It’s the busiest time of year for the slopes, but some local ski resorts appear to be struggling with the demand. Two major western Washington ski resorts — Stevens Pass and Summit at Snoqualmie — issued apologies after overcrowding left many skiers and snowboarders to ring in the new year with a lot of frustration.
q13fox.com
High winds knock down trees, cause power outages across Puget Sound
WASHINGTON - High winds hit the Cascade foothills on Wednesday evening, knocking out power to thousands of customers and knocking down trees. Wind gusts were forecast to reach 55 mph in spots, especially near the Cascade gap. At one point in the evening, about 15,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were...
whatcom-news.com
Coastal flood advisory issued during Friday’s high tide
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A coastal flood advisory was issued today, January 5th, due to expected minor coastal flooding on Friday. The advisory will be in effect between 3am to 10am on Friday, January 6th. According to the advisory statement, “onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Admiral corner mailbox stolen, again
Look closely at the top half of that photo and you’ll see bolts that formerly held the Admiral Way/Belvidere USPS mailbox. We got a tip this morning that the big blue collection box was missing again, more than 11 years after its previous theft. A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service confirms to WSB that the mailbox was indeed stolen – and says it’s just been recovered this past hour “in the Burien area.” We have followup questions out including when it happened (we recall seeing the box in place just a few days ago) and what you should do if you might have had mail in the box; we’ll add whatever we hear back.
westseattleblog.com
7 options for your West Seattle Wednesday
LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists. INFO NIGHT FOR TWO RUNNING PROGRAMS: Both at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) – 6:30 pm, learn about intermediate training for a half-marathon; at 7 pm, learn about “Get Fit West Seattle,” a couch-to-half-marathon training program.
KING-5
This flamingo houseplant blooms all winter long
SEATTLE — Anthurium or flamingo plant is a houseplant sure to add a touch of the tropics and brighten up the living spaces in your home. Not only is this houseplant beautiful, it's also easy to grow. They flower year round, and although the bright red ones are still among my favorites, there are new introductions with incredible blooms in all sorts of never before seen colors and sizes.
Seattle Credit Union to shut down locations over crime, cratering foot traffic
Two branches of the Seattle Credit Union are closing in the city due to declining foot traffic and safety concerns. The credit union will close the branches in February.
Ballard’s wizard-themed pub ‘The Splintered Wand’ permanently closes
“Stay magical, Ballard - we will miss you.” And with that, the social media favorite Ballard pub, The Splintered Wand, announced it is permanently closing. While not actually Harry Potter-themed, the pub’s focus on witchcraft and fantasy has led many social media influencers to promote the pub, using the Harry Potter theme.
Semi Collision with Power Pole Leaves Trash Truck Tangled in Wires
Georgetown, Seattle, WA: A garbage truck was entangled in power lines after a large semi truck struck a power pole attempting to pass the garbage truck and then fled the scene. The hit-and-run collision involving severe damage to power poles occurred just before 5:00 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, in...
