ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Metal detectors removed from outside the House chamber

By Julia Shapero
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GzzqE_0k2MYHjd00

Metal detectors were removed from outside the House chamber with the start of the new Republican-controlled House on Tuesday.

The extra layer of security was ordered put in place by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The addition of the metal detectors drew the ire of House Republicans, several of whom initially refused to comply with the new security screenings and pushed passed Capitol Police into the chamber without passing through the magnetometers.

In response, Pelosi announced that the House would institute fines for lawmakers who bypassed security, with a $5,000 fine for the first offense and $10,000 for the second.

“It is tragic that this step is necessary, but the chamber of the People’s House must and will be safe,” she said at the time.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) — who was seen having a dispute with police over the metal detectors in the days after their placement — celebrated their removal in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

“When I arrived in Congress two years, Nancy Pelosi put this hunk of garbage outside of the House chambers for members of Congress to go through,” Boebert said, as the metal detectors were removed behind her. “Today, they are being removed and we are turning Pelosi’s House back into the people’s House.”

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after Friday shooting in Tulia

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Tulia Police Department released information regarding a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. According to a TPD Facebook post, at around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 the department received a call that a person had been shot. Officials said officers arrived on the scene and attempted […]
TULIA, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Dumas ISD comments on reported improper relationship between employee, student

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Dumas Independent School District recently released information about an employee of the district who was reportedly engaged in an improper relationship with a minor who is now a Dumas High School graduate. According to a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com by the district, officials said the district received information […]
DUMAS, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Al Roker, wife Deborah Roberts discuss ‘frightening’ medical journey

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Beloved “Today” show weatherman Al Roker made his triumphant return to the airwaves Friday morning after recovering from serious health issues. Roker was joined in Studio 1A by his wife Deborah Roberts, a news correspondent for rival network ABC, to talk about the terrifying journey their family experienced while her husband […]
OHIO STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clovis man murder charge filed for dismissal after investigation

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, announced that his office filed a “dismissal without prejudice” on Michael Downs on Jan. 4. According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Downs was initially charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon but the charges were amended after the victim later died. Officials […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Lobbyists relish return to Capitol after years of COVID restrictions

Lobbyists are celebrating their return to the Capitol as it reopens to the public, ending nearly three years of pandemic restrictions that severely limited physical access to lawmakers. The decision by Capitol officials to end strict rules for visitors on Tuesday, which followed pleas from the lobbyists and House GOP leaders, will boost K Street’s […]
WASHINGTON STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy