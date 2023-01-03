Read full article on original website
Brian D
3d ago
No jobs, lack of opportunity, high crime, high taxes, lack of infrastructure improvements and more liberal/green initiatives...yeahhhh more people are going to leave. The only people coming to NM will be those selling drugs and those getting FULL TERM state subsidized abortions.
Reply(1)
5
Wynette Greer
3d ago
Because of the liberal melted brains, they destroyed the oil, - economy? Until she is gone nothing will change, she’s a puppet
Reply(2)
7
Related
New Mexico lawmaker seeks country's largest minimum wage – $16 an hour by 2024
(The Center Square) – New Mexico could soon be home to the highest statewide minimum wage in the country if a veteran Democratic lawmaker gets her way. Rep. Christine Chandle, D- Los Alamos, who also serves as chair of the House Tax and Revenue Committee that is entrusted with crafting some of the most impactful economic policy in the state, is leading the charge in the push for a 33% minimum wage increase to $16 an hour by 2024. Going forward, the state would also...
kunm.org
FRI: Five Democratic officials' homes and offices shot up in New Mexico, + More
Democratic officials' homes, offices shot up in New Mexico - By Susan Montoya Bryan And Morgan Lee Associated Press. The homes or offices of five elected Democratic officials in New Mexico, including the new attorney general, have been buffeted by gunfire over the past month, and authorities are working to determine if the attacks are connected.
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
New Mexico Dispensaries Posted More Than $40 Million in Total Cannabis Sales in December
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. For December, legal cannabis sales in New Mexico exceeded $40 million, with $28 million of those sales coming from recreational marijuana, a new monthly high.
Santa Fe Reporter
NM Paintings Stolen En Route to Santa Fe
The Boulder, Colorado police department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the culprits who stole paintings worth more than $400,000 off an art moving truck last month. Three of them were painted by members of the Taos Society of Artists and sold recently during the Bonhams auction of the collection of G. Andrew Bjurman, a collector of Southwestern art. Those paintings were: “View of the Taos Pueblo” by Joseph Henry Sharp (1859-1953), which sold for approximately $38,000; “Taos Pueblo at Night” by Eanger Irving Couse (1866-1936), which sold for nearly $71,000 (and was owned by Gerald Peters Gallery in Santa Fe at one point in its history); and “Laguna Pueblo” by Ernest Martin Hennings (1886-1956), which sold for about $20,000. The other stolen paintings were Elaine de Kooning’s “Untitled (Madrid Series #3)” and Jane Freilicher’s “Burnett’s Barn.” According to Channel 9 news in Colorado, employees of the company transporting the art, who had come from Los Angeles, found the five paintings stolen after they spent the night in a hotel in Boulder and someone cut the padlock on their truck. Boulder Police Public Information Officer Dionne Waugh tells SFR the three Taos Society of Artists paintings were headed to new owners in Santa Fe—private owners and a gallery—none of whom wish to be identified. The other two were headed to Colorado owners. “We do know the people who bought them would really like to have their art,” Waugh said. “That’s what most important to them.” The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call Detective R. Montano-Banda at (303) 441-1906 and reference case 22-12364.
errorsofenchantment.com
As 2023 session looms and massive surplus tempts, NM government remains outsized
The 2023 legislative session will begin in just a few weeks. Legislators are positively giddy about all the money they will have to spend. With a 43 percent year-over-year surplus you can expect yet another expansion of New Mexico government at all levels. As the data below shows, New Mexico’s...
errorsofenchantment.com
Tipping Point NM episode 467: Robert Hockaday – Creating Valuable Products from Animal Waste in New Mexico
On this week’s show Paul talks to Robert Hockaday about his company’s efforts to turn animal waste created in New Mexico’s agriculture industry into a variety of economically-valuable products (everything from fertilizer to CO2). The Tucumcari Bio-Energy Company would seem to be a win-win for New Mexico’s...
KOAT 7
Proposed House Bill calls for speed cameras on New Mexico highways
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Legislature will meet soon for a 60-day session and we're already seeing pre-filings of what we can expect. House Bill 22 is a piece of pre-filed legislation that could change the way speed cameras are utilized in New Mexico. “It's a big change...
New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham, Attorney General Balderas, Environment Secretary Kenney and Trustee Hart Stebbins announce settlement with final contractors in Gold King Mine Litigation
News Release Office of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, Environment Secretary James Kenney, and Natural Resources Trustee Maggie Hart Stebbins on Thursday announced a $5 million final settlement with ...
Santa Fe Reporter
State Gives Workers An Extra Month to Telework
The state’s Personnel Office has delayed the end of telework and return to the office by a month. While managers were required to resume in-person work yesterday, rank-and-file employees now have until Feb. 2. State Personnel Director Teresa Padilla told the Albuquerque Journal yesterday her agency received a form email opposing the return to the office from fewer than 5% of the approximate 16,600 classified state workers. “In general, we believe most state government employees understand the benefits of being present in the office to serve our customers and constituents,” she told the Journal. Communications Workers of America union local President Dan Secrist, however, says concerns remain about the inhabitability of some office spaces; child care; and commutes for employees hired during the pandemic, among other issues. CWA Local 7076 has filed a complaint with the state Public Employees Labor Relations Board regarding the state’s unilateral decision to cancel its telework policy.
KOAT 7
High-tech beer may be coming to New Mexico soon
Los Alamos National Laboratory and local breweries are teaming up to make beer even better. They use a process called low-energy ultrasonic separation. According to LANL project manager James Coons, it’s been a brewing process coming for a while. "We started off about 12 years ago looking at ways...
KOAT 7
Former KOAT news director and New Mexico television pioneer dies at 80
Former KOAT News Director and New Mexico broadcasting pioneer, Jim Riordan, died at his Albuquerque home on Wednesday. Jim was KOAT’s News Director in the 1970s and the 1980s, pioneering many firsts in New Mexico broadcasting history. Jim assembled New Mexico’s first team of co-anchors with Johnny Morris and Mary Lynn Roper, alongside weatherman Howard Morgan and sports anchor Jim Boggio. The team was later inducted into the New Mexico Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2005.
kunm.org
New Mexico becomes latest state to cap small loan interest rates at 36%
New Mexicans in financial trouble who take out small loans from storefront lenders are now less likely to get trapped in a cycle of debt. A law passed last year went into effect on Jan. 1, drastically reducing the amount of interest these lenders can charge. The state previously capped...
errorsofenchantment.com
Powerful legislator: increase NM minimum wage by 33% (to $16 an hour by 2024) and index to inflation moving forward
Rep. Christine Chanler (D-Los Alamos) is Chair of the House Tax and Revenue Committee which makes some of the most important economic policies in New Mexico. She has pre-filed a bill in advance of the 2023 session (HB 25) which proposes to take New Mexico’s minimum wage from $12 an hour (it rose to that on January 1) to $16 an hour and index the wage rate to inflation.
KOAT 7
New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez talks about issues he wants to tackle
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Raul Torrez is New Mexico's new Attorney General and on Thursday Target 7 sat down with him in his first interview since taking office. During the interview, he discussed various issues he hopes to tackle in his new position. He first addressed the topic of contract...
Proposed bill: Government responsible for sidewalk repairs instead of New Mexico homeowners
Drive anywhere in the state and you are bound to see them - buckled, cracked, or damaged sidewalks.
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 6 – Jan. 12
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
errorsofenchantment.com
Tipping Point NM Episode 466: NM population drops, Medicaid failure, hint of tax reform, Paul in National Review
MLG and the other winners from November were sworn in over the New Year’s weekend. We can discuss what she had to say and what 2023 has in store. She has also named a new health secretary from Oregon. NM population drops in latest Census data. Ten years on...
Bureau of Land Management seeks public comment on New Mexico oil and gas leases
CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – More New Mexico land is under consideration for oil and gas development. But before 19 parcels of land are offered up to developers, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is taking relevant public comment. The land parcels are located in Eddy, Lea, and Chaves County. In total, they add up to 3,279.49 […]
Las Cruces minimum wage up to $12, El Paso’s same since 2009
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The minimum wage in New Mexico went up 50 cents to $12 an hour on New Year’s Day, thanks to a law passed by the New Mexico state Legislature a few years ago. “Cost of living keeps going up. Prices keep going up. Inflation keeps going up,” said David Polka, […]
Comments / 20