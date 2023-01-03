Read full article on original website
A 15-Year-Old Helped Murder A 10-Month-Old So His Father Could Avoid $40 Per Week In Child Support PaymentsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man, woman arrested for drug possession in Middleburg, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Woman abandoned as an infant 30 years ago has found her birth parentsLive Action NewsJacksonville, FL
Florida witness videotapes glowing orange orbsRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Free art display at Clay County Courthouse spotlights Human Trafficking AwarenessZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
weisradio.com
Tornado Watch Issued for Northeast AL
*****UPDATE: The Tornado Watch for DeKalkb, Jackson, and Marshall counties has expired, but continues for Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, and the rest of our coverage area until 8pm.*****. The Tornado Watch issued by the National Weather Service includes all of the WEIS Radio coverage area. TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR...
WAAY-TV
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeKalb, Jackson counties
UPDATE: The warning has expired. The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern DeKalb County and northeastern Jackson County until 1:30 p.m. At 105 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stevenson, or 7 miles south of Bridgeport, moving southeast at 30...
“Most Haunted Road In Alabama”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By When You’re Alone Or At Night
Haunted roads can be found all across the United States, and Alabama is no exception. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. Old Cahawba Road: This road, located in the town of Orrville, is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a car accident. Some say that she can be seen walking along the road at night, looking for help. Others claim to have seen her ghostly figure standing by the side of the road, beckoning to passing cars.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Whataburger will open its newest Alabama location in Albertville. The drive-thru will open at 11 am on that day, according to one local source.
WAFF
U.S. Marine and Alabama native killed in Marshall County crash
WAFF's Megan Plotka was the only reporter on the scene on Monday morning. Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days. Police say one person was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022...
WHNT-TV
2 Marshall County Teens Killed in Separate Crashes
2 Marshall County Teens Killed in Separate Crashes. 2 Marshall County Teens Killed in Separate Crashes. Most of the Tennessee Valley's school districts return to classrooms this week to start the spring semester!. Preliminary Hearing Set for Man Charged with Capital …. The case of a Toney man facing a...
alabamawx.com
CANCELLED — Tornado Warning for Portions of Chambers, Randolph Co. Until 4:15 pm
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Southeastern Randolph County in east central Alabama…. Northern Chambers County in east central Alabama…. * At 328 PM CST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both. tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located. along a line extending from Abanda to...
WHNT-TV
Tornado Watch In Effect Until 4 AM For Parts Of The Tennessee Valley
A Tornado Watch is in effect for Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Morgan, Cullman, Marshall and Etowah Counties until 4 a.m. Wednesday. This means that conditions are favorable for severe storms capable of producing a tornado. Stay with the Weather Authority as we track the next round of storms.
Meet Marshall Medical Centers’ first babies of 2023!
Meet Marshall County's newest residents!
sylacauganews.com
Smokey’s Hamburgers and Hotdogs celebrates opening with sold-out Monday
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The new Smokey’s Hamburgers and Hotdogs restaurant in Sylacauga officially opened for business on Monday, Jan. 2, and celebrated its successful beginning with a sellout. Smokey’s opened in the old August’s Barbeque location attached to the 76 gas station on Hwy 280 next to the...
Shoals man convicted of stabbing man 14 times up for parole
In November 2005, Allen Jerome Hankins died after being stabbed 14 times during a fight with a neighbor at the Colbert Square Apartments in Sheffield.
WAFF
Two teenagers killed in Marshall County crashes in less than 24 hours
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Two teenagers including a United States Marine were killed in separate crashes that occurred in Marshall County over the last 24 hours. The Marshall County Coroner’s Office also says that an 18-year-old was killed in a separate crash in Albertville. Family has identified the...
WAAY-TV
18-year-old killed in Albertville crash
An 18-year-old driver died in an Albertville crash. The Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent’s Office announced early Monday that it responded to a crash in the area of 301 South Hambrick Street in Albertville. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Albertville Fire, Marshall Medical Centers EMS,...
weisradio.com
Piedmont Man Charged With Murder In New Year’s Eve Shooting
The Piedmont Police, Fire and EMS responded to a shooting incident at a residence in the 4000 Block of Old Piedmont Gadsden Hwy just after 11 pm Saturday. When first responders arrived on the scene, they observed a 13 year old male of Piedmont who had been fatally shot. During...
