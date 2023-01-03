ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

weisradio.com

Tornado Watch Issued for Northeast AL

*****UPDATE: The Tornado Watch for DeKalkb, Jackson, and Marshall counties has expired, but continues for Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, and the rest of our coverage area until 8pm.*****. The Tornado Watch issued by the National Weather Service includes all of the WEIS Radio coverage area. TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeKalb, Jackson counties

UPDATE: The warning has expired. The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern DeKalb County and northeastern Jackson County until 1:30 p.m. At 105 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stevenson, or 7 miles south of Bridgeport, moving southeast at 30...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Alabama”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By When You’re Alone Or At Night

Haunted roads can be found all across the United States, and Alabama is no exception. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. Old Cahawba Road: This road, located in the town of Orrville, is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a car accident. Some say that she can be seen walking along the road at night, looking for help. Others claim to have seen her ghostly figure standing by the side of the road, beckoning to passing cars.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

2 Marshall County Teens Killed in Separate Crashes

Most of the Tennessee Valley's school districts return to classrooms this week to start the spring semester!. Preliminary Hearing Set for Man Charged with Capital …. The case of a Toney man facing a...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
sylacauganews.com

Smokey’s Hamburgers and Hotdogs celebrates opening with sold-out Monday

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The new Smokey’s Hamburgers and Hotdogs restaurant in Sylacauga officially opened for business on Monday, Jan. 2, and celebrated its successful beginning with a sellout. Smokey’s opened in the old August’s Barbeque location attached to the 76 gas station on Hwy 280 next to the...
SYLACAUGA, AL
WAAY-TV

18-year-old killed in Albertville crash

An 18-year-old driver died in an Albertville crash. The Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent’s Office announced early Monday that it responded to a crash in the area of 301 South Hambrick Street in Albertville. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Albertville Fire, Marshall Medical Centers EMS,...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Piedmont Man Charged With Murder In New Year’s Eve Shooting

The Piedmont Police, Fire and EMS responded to a shooting incident at a residence in the 4000 Block of Old Piedmont Gadsden Hwy just after 11 pm Saturday. When first responders arrived on the scene, they observed a 13 year old male of Piedmont who had been fatally shot. During...
PIEDMONT, AL

