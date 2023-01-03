Read full article on original website
longwoodlancers.com
Longwood Travels To Rock Hill For Big South Clash With Winthrop
Game 15: Longwood (2-12, 1-2 Big South) vs. Winthrop (2-11, 0-2 Big South) Date & Time Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 (2 p.m.) Location Rock Hill, S.C. (Winthrop Coliseum) Longwood looks to claim back-to-back wins on Saturday against Winthrop on the road. The Eagles are coming off a season that saw...
longwoodlancers.com
Big South Showdown As Longwood Hosts Winthrop Saturday Afternoon
Game 17: Longwood (11-5, 3-0 Big South) vs. Winthrop (7-9, 2-1 Big South) Date & Time Saturday, Jan. 7 | 4 p.m. Location Farmville, Va. (Willett Hall) • Longwood returns home to host Winthrop in a rematch of the Big South Championship game. • The two teams have combined to...
longwoodlancers.com
Team Effort Powers Longwood Past Charleston Southern 80-70
FARMVILLE, Va. – The Longwood Lancers women's basketball team defeated the Charleston Southern Buccaneers by a score of 80-70 at Willett Hall. The win marked Erika Lang-Montgomery's first Big South conference victory and a career-high 23 points for Adriana Shipp-Davis. Longwood Statistical Leaders. Points: Adriana Shipp-Davis (23) Rebounds: Adriana...
longwoodlancers.com
Bring Your Own Guts: Longwood Downs Charleston Southern 79-74
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The best teams win in the margins, and DA Houston helped Longwood men's basketball win the margins on Wednesday night at Charleston Southern in a 79-74 win. Longwood (11-5, 3-0 Big South) outscored Charleston Southern (5-9, 1-2 Big South) by 22 in Houston's 23 minutes on...
