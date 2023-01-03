Game 15: Longwood (2-12, 1-2 Big South) vs. Winthrop (2-11, 0-2 Big South) Date & Time Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 (2 p.m.) Location Rock Hill, S.C. (Winthrop Coliseum) Longwood looks to claim back-to-back wins on Saturday against Winthrop on the road. The Eagles are coming off a season that saw...

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO