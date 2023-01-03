Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
Royals Review
Possible trade targets: National League Central
I began my series looking at trade targets by looking at the NL East, AL West, then AL East. Now I am moving on to the NL Central. I am following a few parameters. In general, I am looking for starting pitchers, third base or shortstop, outfield, and possibly catcher. All the targets are for building the major league team, not looking to add depth to the farm system, so they need to be in the majors or very close. Also, I am trying to be realistic about how aggressive the team should be, meaning no Sandy Alcantara or something else that would be ludicrously expensive to get done. There are other types of trades that the actual Royals should be thinking about and possibly pursuing, but I am not interested in the bullpen building or deepening the farm system in this exercise.
Royals Review
The best MLB expansion city candidates by three different metrics
It’s been a long time since Major League Baseball expanded into a new market. MLB expanded into four new cities in the 1990s—two in 1993 and two in 1998—but a quarter century has passed since the latter expansion and MLB remains at 30 teams. But the times,...
Sports aren't fair
Sports aren’t fair
The NFL announced last night their plan for the 2022/2023 playoff season after they were forced to cancel the Bengals-Bills game on Monday night. This was immediately met with outcry from all sides that it “wasn’t fair.” Bills fans complain that it’s not their favorite team’s fault that they couldn’t play that game and they might have won the number one seed! Chiefs fans complain similarly that it isn’t their fault the game wasn’t played and that they expect the Bills would have lost. Some people will point to the complaints from both sides and indicate that this means the NFL actually made as fair of a choice as they could have. And, while they’re wrong about whether you can tell that from both sides complaining - both sides would also have complained if the NFL had banished both teams from the playoffs, for example - it likely is as fair as they could get it.
Royals Review
Royals Rumblings - News for January 6, 2023
Ed note: First off, I really want to thank everyone, especially Max, for their patience over these past few months. 2022 was a very difficult year for me, personally, with the loss of close family members piled on top of a myriad of other situations and stresses, some unique to my own situation and many we have shared as a society over the last few years.
Bengals host Ravens to conclude regular season; 1st game since Damar Hamlin collapse
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium to conclude the 2022-23 regular season Sunday afternoon. It is the Bengals’ first game since Monday night’s cancellation of their game against Buffalo Bills following the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. >>NFL approves...
NFL fans react to insane national anthem before Titans-Jaguars game
If your idea of the perfect “Star-Spangled Banner” performance is a military band standing in formation, you were probably disappointed Saturday night. Everyone else seemed to immensely enjoy the national anthem before the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans. Jacksonville musician Paul Mane performed a unique version of the anthem on a custom-made, stars-and-stripes electric Read more... The post NFL fans react to insane national anthem before Titans-Jaguars game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean McVay still deciding future with the Rams
Sean McVay’s future as the Rams head coach is up in the air, according to a Saturday report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. McVay – who won a Super Bowl with Los Angeles this past year – has led the Rams to an underwhelming 5-11 record this past season after the team suffered a massive amount of injuries, including multiple ones to quarterback Matthew Stafford. Los Angeles will play its last game of the season against the Seahawks, who are still in the hunt for a wild-card berth in the NFC. Sources told ESPN they believe McVay needs to decide if he has the energy to be coaching in 2023. The 36-year-old head coach is signed with Los Angeles until 2026, and even if he left his position, he would still remain under contract. In the past year, McVay also has gotten married, lost his grandfather and been asked to be a talking head for TV. McVay said on Friday transitioning to TV is something he’s “been interested in.” The head coach worked for Amazon during the last NFL offseason.
Royals Review
The biggest free agent contracts in Royals history
The Royals have been pretty quiet this off-season, with their biggest move being the signing of free agent pitcher Jordan Lyles. The two-year, $17 million deal may not seem like a big deal, yet it is still one of the largest free agent deals in club history!. Let’s take a...
Royals Review
Weekend Rumblings - News for January 7, 2023
MLB Pipeline lists one potential breakout prospect for each team. Royals: Carter Jensen, C (No. 13) Pitchers Frank Mozzicato and Ben Kudrna were bigger names as Royals prep picks in the 2021 Draft, but don’t sleep on third-rounder Jensen heading into his second full season. Kansas City officials rave about the 19-year-old’s chances of becoming a well-rounded backstop, especially when it comes to his power and arm tools. Jensen hit 11 homers at Single-A Columbia in 2022, but if he could tap more into his pop and double that in year two while continuing to develop defensively, his path to being a Royals catcher of the future becomes all the clearer.
Hoss: Saints only have pride left to play for, and there's no one to blame but themselves
The Saints were reminded this season, as they were last season, that one cannot rely on other teams to provide even a sliver of help down the stretch to make the NFL playoffs. Let’s hope this is the time they learn their lesson.
