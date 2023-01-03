ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Coach on Badgers’ Ceiling: “National Championship”

The Wisconsin Badgers have a whole new coaching staff, full of coaches without prior ties to the university. This is a drastic change from the way the program has usually been run in the past. To be certain, familiar names like Jim Leonhard and Bobby April III will be sorely missed. However, the new coaching staff, which includes head coach Luke Fickell, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Mike Tressel, and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Phil Longo, have Wisconsin fans dreaming of National Championships. According to one of them, fans should absolutely have those dreams, too.
Badgers: Recent Transfer Entry Wide Receiver Visiting Wisconsin Today

The Wisconsin Badgers are under new leadership. Head coach Luke Fickell has already brought in transfer quarterbacks Nick Evers from Oklahoma and Tanner Mordecai from SMU. There is certainly a great level of buzz surrounding the Badgers football program, and athletes from all over the country have taken notice. One of these is CJ Williams, a former four-star recruit who played for USC this past season. According to Williams’ own Twitter account, he has strong interest in Wisconsin.
BREAKING: Former Badgers QB Commits To Rival Big Ten School

The Wisconsin Badgers’ future has seemed extremely bright ever since Luke Fickell took over as head coach. Numerous eye-opening commitments has Madison excited about the future of their football team. Four-star quarterbacks, four-star defensive backs, transfer portal commitments and so much more. The Badgers’ team will look much different in 2023 and beyond. However, that doesn’t mean that everyone will stay with Wisconsin. A former Badgers quarterback decided to commit to a rival Big Ten School today.
Wisconsin Badgers add impact DL transfer Darian Varner from Temple

On Thursday morning when new Wisconsin Badgers offensive coordinator Phil Longo and new defensive coordinator Mike Tressel spoke to the Madison media for the first time and gave Badgers fans much to be excited about, there was even more good news to come, via the transfer portal, on Thursday afternoon.
Wisconsin Basketball: Update On Tyler Wahl Injury

Wisconsin basketball picked up another win last night against rival Minnesota 63-60. What was more impressive is that they did it without the help of one of their best players. Tyler Wahl only played nine minutes before exiting with an apparent ankle injury. Other players stepped up and they got the win but long term, the Badgers will need Wahl’s leadership and scoring. After the game, Greg Gard gave an update on the Tyler Wahl injury.
