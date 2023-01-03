The Wisconsin Badgers have a whole new coaching staff, full of coaches without prior ties to the university. This is a drastic change from the way the program has usually been run in the past. To be certain, familiar names like Jim Leonhard and Bobby April III will be sorely missed. However, the new coaching staff, which includes head coach Luke Fickell, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Mike Tressel, and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Phil Longo, have Wisconsin fans dreaming of National Championships. According to one of them, fans should absolutely have those dreams, too.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO