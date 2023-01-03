Read full article on original website
Related
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
CBS News
Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed and he's able to talk, telling teammates "Love you boys," Buffalo Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent and the team said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
chatsports.com
Buffalo Rumblinks, 1/3: The latest on Damar Hamlin’s condition
What we know about Buffalo’s second-year safety, who collapsed on the field Monday night. If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. The thoughts and prayers of everyone are with Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills’ second-year safety who...
Buffalo Bills update Damar Hamlin’s status, say safety has made ‘remarkable improvement’
Folks said Damar Hamlin was a fighter, and it’s hard to deny that after the Buffalo Bills announced the most promising update yet following his cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo posted a statement to Twitter at 10:28 a.m. Thursday morning that said...
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin is awake, responsive
As teams and players around the NFL pay homage to their fallen gridiron comrade, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has emerged from his coma after suffering cardiac arrest during “Monday Night Football.”. Even better, Hamlin opened his eyes, moved his hands and feet and even had sufficient enough use...
Damar Hamlin is "making steady progress." Here's what we know about the Buffalo Bills player's condition.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is showing what doctors describe as "substantial improvement" following his cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football. On Thursday, they said he was "beginning to awaken" and communicate in writing, and on Friday, the team shared that Hamlin's breathing tube had been removed and he is able to speak.
See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills
CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
Update on Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin provided by his uncle (video)
As the sports world continues to blanket Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin with love and prayers, a family member indicated that there was slight improvement in his condition. Hamlin was seriously injured when he collided with Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins during a seemingly routine catch and tackle. Somehow, Hamlin’s...
What Buffalo and NFL Will Do This Weekend to Support Damar Hamlin
Thursday and Friday offered up the best news regarding the ongoing recovery for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Thursday, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center confirmed that Hamlin had made remarkable progress from his condition on Tuesday and Wednesday, while also showing signs of being neurologically intact.
Remarkably improved Bills safety Damar Hamlin's first concern: 'Did we win?'
After suffering cardiac arrest, Damar Hamlin has shown remarkable improvement, even asking if his Bills had beaten the Bengals when he woke. That game has been canceled.
Comments / 0