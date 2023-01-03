Read full article on original website
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards...
NASDAQ
Are These 2 Dividend Stocks in Danger of Cutting Their Payouts?
A dividend is only as good as the strength of the business that's paying it. If a company isn't in strong financial shape, investors shouldn't expect the dividend to last. Two stocks that income investors are showing some concern about right now are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA). The concern stems from the fact that their payout ratios are alarmingly high, and both companies are coming off some tough earnings reports.
NASDAQ
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for January with this ROE Screen
The benchmark S&P 500 fell 19% in 2022 for its worst performance since 2008. S&P 500 futures pointed to a solid start to January trading on Tuesday, but the stock market turned red relatively quickly on the first day of 2023 trading. The S&P 500 was down around 1% through...
8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
IRS warns of 50% penalty for failing to make retirement withdrawals
(The Center Square) – Throughout the decades, millions of Americans had small amounts from their paychecks withdrawn – before taxes were deducted – and invested the money in retirement plans. As those taxpayers retire or plan for retirement, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding them about required...
CNET
New Retirement Savings Rule Changes: Here's What's Coming for Your 401(k) and IRA
Congress stands poised to make major changes to the rules for retirement accounts like 401(k) plans, IRAs and Roth IRAs before the end of the year. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Senate released its $1.7 trillion federal spending bill for 2023. The proposed legislation includes many of the retirement rule changes contained in earlier versions and follow-ups to the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act.
Business Insider
11 best high-interest CDs and savings accounts today: 6-month CDs paying up to 4.50% APY
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average interest rate paid by a...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 5, 2023
Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday in a choppy session of trading. Mixed signals from the labor market and manufacturing sector numbers had sent the market into slumber early in the day, but the release of the FOMC minutes saw a late rebound. All three major indexes ended in the green.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Should you consider investing your money in a Roth IRA? Here are the benefits
There have been great swings in the stock market over the past year and the Dow is down about 5% since the beginning of the year. Inflation and rising interest rates are pushing down 401(k) and other investment accounts. So, how do you help yourself in this environment?. Business Editor...
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Invest in Cboe Global (CBOE) Stock
Cboe Global Markets’ CBOE optimistic medium-term target, strong market position, global reach, strength in its proprietary products, solid capital position, effective capital deployment along with favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. CBOE has a decent track record of beating earnings estimates in three of...
CNET
New Retirement Rules: How Your IRA and 401(k) Are Changing in 2023 and Beyond
Right before 2022 ended, the US Congress finally put together a spending package for 2023 that was approved by both houses and President Joe Biden. Along with preventing a partial shutdown of the federal government, the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill for 2023 makes sweeping changes to the rules for retirement accounts like 401(k) plans, IRAs and Roth IRAs.
CNBC
Secure 2.0 changes 3 key rules around required withdrawals from retirement accounts
President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion omnibus federal spending package on Thursday that contains several retirement provisions, including some updates to required minimum distribution rules. RMDs force many savers to pull money from tax-advantaged accounts like IRAs and 401(k) plans each year, starting at a certain age. The so-called...
moneytalksnews.com
7 Overlooked Ways to Cut Expenses in 2023
If inflation ravaged your budget in 2022, you’re probably looking for ways to cut costs in 2023. Some expenses are relatively easy to trim, and we highlighted many of them in “15 Painless Ways You Can Cut Costs in 2022.” But there are also some less obvious ways to keep a lid on expenses in the new year.
NASDAQ
EPR Properties Passes Through 9% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $3.3), with the stock changing hands as low as $36.20 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Novo Nordisk a Decade Ago
How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well. The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing,...
NASDAQ
Is Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) made its debut on 08/13/2013, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated...
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Buy Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Now
Cardinal Health Inc. CAH is well-poised for growth, given a diversified product portfolio, acquisition-driven strategy and a robust pharmaceutical segment. However, margin contraction remains a concern. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 45.6% in the past six months compared with the industry's increase of 5.5%. The...
NASDAQ
ASX or NVMI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Electronics - Semiconductors stocks have likely encountered both ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) and Nova Ltd. (NVMI). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find...
NASDAQ
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
The market expects The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Gelesis Stock Gets An 87% Boost On Activist Campaign From KLP Enterprises (SSD2 LLC)
Weight loss biotech Gelesis (US:GLS) led US equity markets on Tuesday, rising 87% higher and closing with a 52 cent share price on news of a new joint activist campaign from holders SSD2 LLC (BomsMaster LLC) and KLP Enterprises LLC. Fintel reports that SSD2 LLC has filed a 13D form...
