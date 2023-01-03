ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embattled Santos silent as his constituents sound off

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Rep.-elect George Santos was silent when pressed by News 12 in Washington Tuesday about his resume. His constituents in New York's 3rd District, which includes the Towns of Oyster Bay, North Hempstead and a small part of Queens, were quite talkative, however, when asked about Santos's record – much of which he has acknowledged was "embellished."

"These lies and utter contempt for his constituents that has been displayed by George Santos – we are absolutely appalled. And we are infuriated. We feel hoodwinked – whether or not we voted for Santos," said Jody Kassfinkel, of Great Neck.

"I can't believe that there is nothing that we can do to stop him from being seated," Jonathan Rudes, of Woodbury told News 12. "We deserve somebody who's going to represent us fairly and appropriately, and it's certainly not George Santos."

MORE: Rep. Torres introduces SANTOS Act to require candidates be truthful before taking office

MORE: Nassau GOP says they will not endorse Rep.-elect Santos for reelection in 2024

Even local leaders in Santos' district spoke out about his fabrications.

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jen DeSena said in part, "Today is a sad day for the constituents of the 3rd Congressional District. George Santos has lied to the public and betrayed the public's trust. While I feel personally betrayed, my concerns are for the residents of the 3rd District who placed their trust in Mr. Santos based on a record that was fabricated. As we know now, his experience and background are nothing more than bald-faced lies."

The embattled Republican is under fire and under investigation after reports surfaced claiming he lied about everything from his education to his heritage. On Monday, Brazilian authorities said they were reviving a fraud charge from nearly 15 years ago. Nearly 15 years ago, he allegedly spent $700 at a clothing store, using a stolen checkbook and a false name.

He had denied any criminality since the New York Times expose on his life and apparent lies.

A political science professor told News 12 that there is nothing barring Santos from being sworn in since he was elected to Congress by a majority of people in the 3rd District.

The House can't start the new Congress or swear in new members until a speaker is elected. Republicans have not yet been able to reach the 218 threshold for Rep. Kevin McCarthy due to hardline Republicans rallying around Rep. Jim Jordan. Santos has voted for McCarthy in each vote so far.

Congress adjourned Tuesday evening and is set to return at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

News 12

News 12

