New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. American Airlines AAL: This company that provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo in major cities across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
Investing In Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI): Why Should You?

The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.03, or 0.73%, to $4.15. The Digital Brands Group Inc. has recorded 56,855 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed DBGI Completes Acquisition of Sundry.
msn.com

To survive a rocky 2023, three value investors are favoring these six stocks

Analysts expect value stocks to maintain outperformance over growth stocks as interest rates rise and the economy falters. To find some of the best value names to consider, I recently checked in with three value-oriented stock-letter writers who have solid long-term records, according to Hulbert Financial Digest. Here are six names they favor, and I also share their market outlooks for 2023.
These 3 Dirt-Cheap Value Stocks Could Rule the Market in 2023

After years of witnessing growth stocks outperform value shares, investors saw a change in fortunes in 2022 as value stocks crushed growth shares. In an uncertain environment, valuations for high-growth stocks have come tumbling down, and investors have turned to value stocks for safety. Heading into 2023, the good news...
4 High-Flying Stocks With Increasing Cash Flows to Bet On

VRTV - Free Report) , A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (. AMRK - Free Report) , Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (. HHS - Free Report) are worth buying. Even a company generating profits might face bankruptcy while meeting obligations if it is low on cash flow. However, a company with a sturdy cash balance can effectively tide over any market mayhem. It also indicates that profits are being channelized in the right direction.
Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/20/2016. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are...
3 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy in January

This past year could have been better for equity investors. 2022 was one of the worst performances by the S&P 500. It lost 18.1% this past year, the seventh-worst year on record. Mid-cap dividend stocks to buy fared much better. The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) tracks the performance...

