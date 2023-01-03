Read full article on original website
3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in January
If you're looking to give your portfolio a refresh to start the new year, one great way to do so is by adding some dividend-paying tech stocks to it. They offer an unusual combination of income and growth, and better yet, they have an established pattern of outperforming the market. These three in particular look like top stock buys in January.
2 High-Quality Tech Stocks You’ll Kick Yourself Later for Not Buying
Although the tech sector witnessed substantial losses last year, fundamentally strong stocks are likely to rebound, thanks to the industry's solid demand and long-term prospects. Therefore, it could be rewarding...
Investing In Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI): Why Should You?
The Digital Brands Group Inc. has recorded 56,855 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed DBGI Completes Acquisition of Sundry.
Apple is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation
The tech sell-off has taken a major bite from the value of Apple, meaning it is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation. Shares in the iPhone manufacturer fell 3.7% on Tuesday, dropping its market capitalization to $1.989 trillion. Apple first surpassed $2 trillion in market capitalization...
BlackRock says throw out your old investment playbook, we’re headed for a ‘new regime of greater macro and market volatility’
BlackRock warned investors to expect a recession, persistent inflation, and an era that requires a more “nimble” approach in its 2023 Global Outlook this week.
Stocks rally to higher close as job market remains strong
Every major index is headed for a loss in December that will cap off a dismal year
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
Here's why investors can expect returns in the S&P 500 this year after 2022's stock market bloodbath.
Happy hump day, readers. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. This time last year, the S&P 500 was coming off its all-time closing high, which had arrived on 2022's first day of trading. That didn't exactly happen yesterday. Stocks showed early promise Tuesday, but by the close they had turned as...
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
Is Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) The Best Stock To Invest In?
After-hours trades for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock's consolidated last price rising by $0.18, or 1.72%, to $10.67. The Telephone and Data Systems Inc. has recorded 26,367 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that TDS and UScellular to Present at Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference.
Is Columbia Seligman Technology & Information A (SLMCX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Mutual Fund Equity Report fund seekers may want to consider taking a look at Columbia Seligman Technology & Information A (SLMCX). SLMCX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. SLMCX finds itself...
Durham tech company at risk of bankruptcy, delisting from New York Stock Exchange
NYSE compliance is the latest hurdle for the firm, which moved from California to the Triangle in 2020.
Is Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) The Best Stock To Invest In?
After-hours trades for Edgio Inc. (EGIO) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock's consolidated last price rising by $0.01, or 0.89%, to $1.13. The Edgio Inc. has recorded 77,330 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Edgio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.
