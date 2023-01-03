Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
Minor injuries reported in two vehicle crash on McCall Rd. on Wed. morning
MANHATTAN - Around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4th, Riley County Police Department was dispatched to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of McCall Road and Carlson Street, near Champion Sportswear and Menards. Upon arrival, officers found a white Ford Explorer and a white Jeep Compass had been involved...
WIBW
California frozen meat truck driver dies in accident near Salina
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from California was pronounced dead after his semi-truck filled with frozen meat ran off a highway near Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 143 at Old 81 Highway - north of Salina - with reports of a fatal crash.
Alleged knife-wielding cigarette seeker sought by Salina police
Police are looking for the person who allegedly pointed a knife at another man in downtown Salina Wednesday afternoon. Salina Police Lieutenant Jim Feldman said this morning a man reported that while he was getting into his vehicle in the 100 block of N. Seventh Street, he was approached by a bald Black man in his mid-50s who asked for cigarettes and pointed a knife at him. The Black man was wearing dark clothing and carrying a duffle bag.
Salina man arrested after allegedly hitting patrol car, driving on wrong side
A Salina man faces requested charges after he allegedly drove on the wrong side of the street and backed his vehicle into a police patrol vehicle Saturday morning. Officers were sent to the area of S. Ohio Street and E. Cloud Street at approximately 6:50 a.m. Saturday for the report of a Mercury passenger car driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the 1600 block of S. Ohio Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The reporting party told police that when the Mercury turned into a parking lot on the east side of the street, it went over the curb and almost hit another vehicle. The Mercury then went northbound on S. Ohio Street.
WIBW
Driver frees himself after SUV flips into Salina creek
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver in Salina was able to free himself from his water-logged car after it flipped into a local creek. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that just after 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, emergency crews were called to Gypsum Valley Rd. - south of Schilling or near Gypsum Creek in Salina - with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Officials release photos of mother believed to have taken JC children
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Missing and Unsolved and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation have updated a recent missing flier for three children and their mother to include photographs of the mother. The three children, Genevieve, 3, Camden, 4, and Rosie Peterson, 6, were all reported missing on Dec....
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 4
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Connell, Paige Ashley; 29; McPherson. CHARGES REQUESTED: Interf w/LEO; obstr/resist/oppose misd warrant.
KVOE
Small earthquake reported west of Elmdale
A small earthquake in Marion County caused minor shaking in western Chase County on Wednesday. The US Geological Survey says an earthquake developed about eight miles east-southeast of Lincolnville shortly after 10 am. Weak shaking was reported near Elmdale from the magnitude 2.2 quake. No damage or injuries were reported.
ksal.com
New Year, New Traffic Laws? Salina Man Arrested
A Salina resident was taken into custody shortly after he was allegedly seen driving the wrong way down Ohio on New Year’s Eve. Salina Police were called at 6:50 AM on December 31st after a concerned onlooker noticed a 2007 Mercury Milan allegedly driving erratically in the area of Ohio and Cloud. The driver is said to have been going southbound in the northbound lanes. The caller also reported that when the driver turned into the Jimmy John’s parking lot in the 1600 block of South Ohio, they drove over the curb and allegedly nearly struck another vehicle.
Solomon man lands in jail after alleged threat to stab people
A Solomon man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to stab people at a Saline County gentlemen's club. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were called to the Shady Lady Gentlemen's Club, 1540 W. Old Highway 40, at 12:09 a.m. Saturday, for the report of a man who refused to leave and had threatened to stab other people in the club.
WIBW
3 Junction City children reported missing by father, believed to be with mother
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Junction City children have been reported missing to officials by their father and are believed to be with their mother. Kansas Missing and Unsolved reports that three children from Junction City were reported missing on Dec. 21 - Genevieve, 3, Camden, 4, and Rosie Peterson, 6.
WIBW
Morris Co. K-9 finds meth in White City vehicle, driver arrested
WHITE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Morris Co. K-9 alerted handlers to the presence of methamphetamine in a vehicle in White City which led to the driver’s arrest. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, deputies stopped a vehicle near Mackenzie and Elm St. in White City for a traffic violation.
Salina man jailed in Manhattan on drug allegations
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in Riley County have arrested a Salina man on two warrants related to drug allegations. Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, police arrested 47-year-old Jason Smith of Salina for his two outstanding failure to appear warrants through Riley County District Court, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Earthquake detected Friday in Russell County
A minor earthquake was detected in Russell County on Friday evening, the Kansas Geological Survey reported. The 2.2-magnitude quake was recorded at 8:47 p.m. Friday in northeast Russell County, just south of the Osborne County line.
McPherson 911 gets lots of calls, refinery says it is 'flaring event'
MCPHERSON COUNTY— McPherson County 911 started out Monday morning getting a lot of calls about the refinery. They said on social media, "We have spoken to staff (a few times, actually) and just wanted to pass on that yes, they are aware of what's going on and have assured us it's a flaring event."
adastraradio.com
Baby Miles First to be Born in New Year at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System announced Monday that Miles Grissom was the first baby born in the new year at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center (HRMC). Baby Miles was born to parents Kelsey and Haley and Grissom of Nickerson shortly before 4:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
3 men arrested in Manhattan kidnapping
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating an aggravated kidnapping that happened Monday night, resulting in three men under arrest. Officers were called to the Links Apartments at the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way around 8:20 p.m. Monday, according to the RCPD. The 911 call indicated shots were fired there. A witness […]
Walmart offers refunds after Kansas sales tax change
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Walmart admits that some of its Kansas stores charged too much sales tax after a new Kansas law started on Sunday. The law cuts the state sales tax on food by 2.5%. However, some Walmart customers contacted KSN News to say they paid more sales tax. Their receipts correctly showed two […]
