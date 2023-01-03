A Salina man faces requested charges after he allegedly drove on the wrong side of the street and backed his vehicle into a police patrol vehicle Saturday morning. Officers were sent to the area of S. Ohio Street and E. Cloud Street at approximately 6:50 a.m. Saturday for the report of a Mercury passenger car driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the 1600 block of S. Ohio Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The reporting party told police that when the Mercury turned into a parking lot on the east side of the street, it went over the curb and almost hit another vehicle. The Mercury then went northbound on S. Ohio Street.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO