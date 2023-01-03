Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft
A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
McDonald’s selling double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday, when you order food through the fast-food chain’s app. The burgers, which usually cost $2.89, will be 50 cents when you use the chain’s app and pick the order up. The offer is for a limited time at participating locations and is in effect as long as supplies last.
Fast Food Chains Expected to Close in 2023
Some chains have decreased their restaurants by the thousands in the last five years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:QSRweb.com, RD.com, CNBC.com, Subway.com, Moneywise.com, Business Insider, PennLive.com, CNN.com, and Forbes.com.
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now Open
A new chicken sandwich restaurant is now open.Photo byLefteris kallergis/UnsplashonUnsplash. Do you enjoy a chicken sandwich? If the growing segment of the fast food industry is any indicator, you probably do. Few areas in the restaurant community have grown in the same volume as that of the chicken sandwich. Gone are the days when the only chicken option in the neighborhood was Kentucky Fried Chicken or one of a handful of more regional-specific chains. Now, there are dozens of various locations popping up, and even more are on the way. This includes one of the latest renditions of the chicken sandwich, which is making its way right to the heart of metro Phoenix.
National Chain Restaurants Expected to Close in 2023
Some entries have been placed on previous trade lists for prior years but have survived. Still others have closed multiple locations and are striving to hang on. Several are expected to permanently close.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
A big Burger King franchisee declares bankruptcy
TOMS King Holdings, a 90-unit Burger King operator with locations in four states, declared bankruptcy this week, blaming the pandemic and subsequent inflation challenges for draining its cash flow and making it unable to pay its debt. The company is one of the burger chain's largest franchisees and operates locations...
Wendy's Has a Free Food Plan to Keep You From McDonald's, Burger King
The end of the year is always the busiest time -- whether we're bustling about buying holiday gifts for our loved ones or we're trying to get all those end-of-year appointments taken care of, everyone is out and about. This makes it an excellent time for fast-food restaurants. The more...
Wendy's, Taco Bell Customers Might Be Shocked to Learn This
While some improvement is on the horizon, rising food prices have been a particularly painful point for people across different income brackets. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices rose 12% between November 2021 and 2022 while eating out is now 8.5% more expensive. Price increases...
KFC Is Adding $5 Pot Pies To The Menu For A Limited Time
Now that the holidays have passed, cooks are emerging from their kitchens for what may feel like the first time since November. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years all have their own demands on people who know their way around a chef's knife, so now probably feels like the perfect time for a break.
Food Blogger Tours McDonald's First Fully-Automated Location With No Human Employees, Sparking Debate
McDonald’s, the fast food chain with more than 38,000 locations around the world, has unveiled its first concept restaurant without human employees out the front of the restaurant.
Is Outback Steakhouse Giving Away Free Steak Meals for Two to Start 2023?
Have you seen the post from Outback Steakhouse Fans rewarding "everyone who $hares & ¢omments in the next 7 days with a steak meal for two with any drinks?" Before you start clicking and sharing, here's what we found out... Outback Steakhouse Free Steak Dinner For Two. There's a...
These Coffee Chains Have the Best Coffee (Sorry Starbucks, Dunkin)
Consumers can be pretty particular when it comes to their coffee, not just the flavor, but who makes it as well. For folks that lean on coffee to get them through the day, they may have a preference for not only a favorite coffee company and location but may even be picky enough to have a favorite barista who makes their coffee just how they like it.
Many Texas Roadhouse Restaurants Serve Kraft Macaroni and Cheese -- But Does it Matter?
Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Westland, Michigan.Photo byDwight Burdette/Wikimedia Commons. There’s been a lot of hoopla since a woman went viral on TikTok for blasting Texas Roadhouse for serving her Kraft Mac & Cheese and charging $4.00. Apparently, she expected it to be homemade. It turns out, it came from the familiar blue box you can get for $0.99 at Target. After scouring over 50 of the 615Texas Roadhouse menus from all over the United States, I found most plainly state on the ‘Sides’ menu, as well as the ‘Kids and Rangers’ menu, they are offering Kraft Macaroni and Cheese.
Update: Plans For Church’s Chicken Closings in 2023
The restaurant chain temporarily closed a dozen locations last year for not meeting company standards. Are they also considering long-term permanent closures for related non-compliance or underperformance issues, or something more?
KFC lowers price on chicken pot pies to help your post-holiday budget blues
The 2022 holidays are over. If you feel “like you’ve been run over by Santa’s sleigh,” KFC is offering a deal that will sooth your soul and be easy on your budget. KFC’s chicken pot pies are just $5 each starting today, Jan. 3, 2023.
Eater
A Dairy-Free Dupont Deli Evolves Into a ‘Mini Vegan Eataly’
Those in search of a health-conscious spot for red sauce-soaked meatballs, decadent pastas, elegant cheese boards, and zero-proof cocktails are in luck this new year. DC Vegan, which opened in 2021 as a second-floor deli on the corner of 17th and P Streets NW, just transformed its subterranean cocktail lair into a full-service dining room.
nrn.com
Menu Tracker: New items from Dunkin’, Papa John’s, and Taco Bell
Dunkin’ has released its darkest roast yet, along with other assorted seasonal fare, Papa John’s has teamed up with Oreo to make a new dessert treat, and Taco Bell is retooling various items such as new versions of its chicken burrito. Sonic Drive-In is continuing with its variations...
Krispy Kreme launches its under-200 calorie range including two new irresistible doughnuts
Krispy Kreme has announced the launch of a new under 200 calorie line at select store across the UK - with foodies confessing they couldn't wait to try the baked treat.
Comments / 0