ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1011now.com

Life skills teacher accused of intentional abuse

NEBRASKA CITY , Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) -A Nebraska City life skills teacher has been charged in Otoe County with felony child abuse. Nebraska City Police sought an arrest warrant for 50-year-old Melissa Valenta on allegations that she placed a disabled student in a situation that endangered his physical and mental health at the Nebraska City High School.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
1011now.com

Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Saturday. According to officials, retired Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away Jan. 6 after a medical episode at his home. Novacek was originally from Valparaiso, and was a graduate of Raymond Central High School...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women

STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Nebraska man faces charges in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) On Thursday, a Nebraska man was detained on a Montgomery County warrant. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Matt Staley, of Chapman, Nebraska, was arrested on the warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd offense. Deputies transported Staley to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2,000 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Court documents reveal new details in the murder of Cari Allen

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Court documents revealed new details in the murder of 43-year-old Cari Allen. The new details include evidence against Aldrick Scott, her ex-boyfriend charged with her murder. Scott claimed he had a relationship with Allen for one year. Investigators said there's a video showing him running...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Chapman, Nebraska man arrested on active Montgomery County warrant

(KMAland) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports an arrest on an active warrant from Thursday afternoon. At approximately 5:00 PM, Matt Staley of Chapman, Nebraska was taken into custody on an active Montgomery County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance (2nd offense).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
kios.org

Multiple Palermos Receive FBI Attention In Omaha

An Omaha police officer whose home was searched by FBI agents last month is filing for retirement. Officer Johnny Palermo had been placed on paid administrative leave amid concerns that the Police Athletics for Community Engagement charity group was used for criminal activity. Agents at the same time searched the house of City Council member Vinny Palermo while he was serving as the acting mayor. The two Palmeros are not related. The Omaha Police Department says it is seeking to revoke Johnny Palermo's law enforcement certification through the Nebraska Crime Commission. He is a twenty-year veteran of the force.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers led to 62 arrests in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Crime Stoppers is taking January to review how 2022 went. Last year, 62 arrests were made, thanks to tips received from anonymous calls and the Crime Stoppers website. Jared Minary, a forensic video technician with the Lincoln Police Department, said Lincoln Crime Stoppers posted...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Jordans, money stolen from man in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they are investigating a robbery where more than $2,000 was taken from a male victim. LPD said they were called to the 1000 block of C Street for a robbery report. The 26-year-old victim reportedly told police he had been robbed at...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

High Speed Chase Leads To 2 Accidents And Injuries

Wahoo, NE (December 6, 2023) On Friday night at approximately 10:00pm a Deputy with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a vehicle that was speeding on Highway 79 near County Road N. The suspect vehicle immediately turned onto County Road N and headed east at a high rate of speed. The deputy pursued the vehicle.
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman sentenced for possessing quarter pound of Meth while shoplifting

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Ithaca woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 1/2 years in prison for intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney announced that Milea Ixta was sentenced on Wednesday, in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Brian C....
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy