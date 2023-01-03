On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) opposed defendant Vladimir Okhotnikov’s bid to exit the fraud case on personal jurisdiction and other grounds. The agency said that Okhotnikov, a Russian national, is subject to personal jurisdiction in the United States as a result of his role as the “face” of Forsage, a crypto pyramid and Ponzi scheme that raised more than $300 million from investors worldwide, including in the United States.

6 DAYS AGO