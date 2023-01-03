Read full article on original website
SEC Tells N.D. Ill. Court Not to Toss Case Against Alleged Russian Crypto Pyramid Scheme Fraudster
On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) opposed defendant Vladimir Okhotnikov’s bid to exit the fraud case on personal jurisdiction and other grounds. The agency said that Okhotnikov, a Russian national, is subject to personal jurisdiction in the United States as a result of his role as the “face” of Forsage, a crypto pyramid and Ponzi scheme that raised more than $300 million from investors worldwide, including in the United States.
