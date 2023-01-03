Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
US Federal Reserve, Other Agencies Continue to Warn Banks About Crypto
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The U.S. Federal Reserve and other regulators issued a crypto warning for the banking system Tuesday, though the statement doesn’t extend any new policies about how traditional lenders deal with digital assets. “Given...
Chinese tracking device is 'discovered inside UK government car', as senior politician slams Beijing
A SIM card capable of transmitting location data was found in a security sweep of UK government cars which discovered 'disturbing things', a security source said.
Meet the ‘Kraken’ COVID variant—the dominant new Omicron ‘escape strain’ experts say is the most transmissible yet
XBB.1.5 has rapidly replaced other variants in some European countries and in the Northeast U.S., according to the WHO—a growth advantage concerning experts.
Microsoft shares lag Big Tech peers as growth worries prompt UBS downgrade
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) underperformed big technology peers on U.S. exchanges on Wednesday as its shares fell 5.3% following a downgrade by brokerage UBS on worries over slowing growth for its cloud services and Office suite.
Health Care — US Postal Service cleared to deliver abortion pills
Chaos continued in the House today after Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to get enough votes on a sixth straight ballot for Speaker. We are heading into day three of the 118th Congress without a Speaker. In health news, the Biden administration is taking steps to expand access to abortion pills in states that haven’t outlawed…
Exclusive: DOE official warns of solar supply chain risks
Relying on Asia for imports could pose a risk to U.S. solar growth, a top Department of Energy official told Axios in an interview. Why it matters: The department is shedding light on where it believes there is risk in the solar supply chain (China) — and where there isn't — ahead of aggressive oversight from House Republicans.
CoinDesk
French Central Bank Head Wants Crypto Licensing Ahead of MiCA Standards: Bloomberg
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau is pressing for stricter regulatory requirements for crypto companies in France, according to areport from Bloomberg. This would be ahead of the European Union’s landmark Markets...
European shares dip as media stocks slide, Fed worries resurface
Jan 5 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Thursday as media stocks were weighed by declines in British education group Pearson, while data suggesting tight labour conditions in the United States raised fears about the Federal Reserve keeping rates higher for longer.
US News and World Report
Oil Rises After U.S. Fuel Stocks Draw Down; Economic Concerns Loom
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose around 1% on Thursday after posting the biggest two-day loss for the start of a year in three decades with U.S. data showing lower fuel inventories providing support and economic concerns capping gains. Big declines in the previous two days were driven by worries...
Growing Consumer and Business Interest in the Metaverse Expected to Fuel Trillion Dollar Opportunity for Commerce, Accenture Finds
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Growing consumer and business interest in the metaverse as a creator economy and tool to enhance day-to-day tasks is expected to fuel a $1 trillion commerce opportunity by the end of 2025, according to findings Accenture (NYSE:ACN) released at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005218/en/ Consumers show high interest in solutions that help them better complete everyday tasks and activities (Graphic: Business Wire)
Upbeat economic data powers European shares to third day of gains
Jan 4 (Reuters) - European shares extended gains on Wednesday as a lower inflation reading from France, the euro zone's second-biggest economy, and better-than-expected business activity data boosted sentiment.
TikTok CEO to meet EU antitrust chief Vestager on Tuesday
BRUSSELS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew will meet the European Union's antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager in Brussels on Jan. 10, a calendar released by the European Commission showed on Friday.
US News and World Report
JPMorgan Must Face Lawsuit by Ray-Ban Maker Over $272 Million Cybertheft
NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co was ordered by a New York judge to face a lawsuit by the French maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses, which said cybercriminals withdrew $272 million from its New York account after the bank ignored "red flags" of suspicious activity. U.S. District Judge Lewis...
US News and World Report
Brazil Markets Stabilise as Doubts Over Lula's Economic Plans Linger
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian markets improved on Wednesday even as criticism of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's economic policies grew, with analysts and a leading newspaper slamming ministers after markets tanked in the leftist's first two days in office. Wednesday's improved market outlook comes as increasingly skeptical investors seek...
US News and World Report
Tesla Slashes Prices in China, Other Asian Markets as Sales Stumble
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla cut prices in China for the second time in less than three months on Friday, fuelling forecasts of a wider price war amid weaker demand in the world's largest autos market. The U.S. automaker also cut prices on its best-selling Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles...
CNBC
ESG will be a heavy focus for tech leaders in 2023
CIOs are becoming increasingly more critical for companies to meet their ESG goals. Rising environmental regulations, cost savings, and other financial benefits that come from operational efficiencies tied to sustainability are driving ESG forward. The biggest technological challenge for organizations working to embed ESG into their operations is a lack...
Critical Vulnerability on Polkadot Parachains Discovered, $200 Million at Risk
A security researcher discovered a potential vulnerability that could have resulted in the theft of up to $200 million from three Ethereum-compatible parachains on the Polkadot network: Moonbeam, Astar Network and Acala. The vulnerability was found in June in Frontier, a software used for “wrapping” native tokens on the three...
Marketmind: Minutes come, minutes go
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. The eagerly-anticipated Fed minutes arrived and failed to surprise, with markets broadly shrugging off the hawkish tone and still pining for a rate cut sometime this year.
Explore the Benefits of Decentralized Finance (DeFi): A Comparison with Traditional Finance
Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a financial system built on top of blockchain technology that allows for financial services without traditional intermediaries. DeFi is open, transparent, and secure, and offers greater financial inclusion and potentially more efficient and cost-effective services. Potential drawbacks include complexity, lack of regulation, risk of losses, risk...
ETAG Tech Selects Atmosic’s Bluetooth Low Energy Solutions for its Electronic Shelf Label Portfolio
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Today Atmosic Technologies, an innovator in energy harvesting wireless platforms for the Internet of Things (IoT), and ETAG Tech, an leader in ultra-low power and high-performance electronic shelf labels (ESLs), today announced a partnership to bring Atmosic’s ultra-low power wireless solutions to ETAG Tech’s ESL portfolio. ETAG Tech is using Atmosic’s ATM2 system-on-chips (SoCs) for several ESL designs and will be incorporating Atmosic’s ATM3 SoC in future designs to take advantage of energy harvesting technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005015/en/ Electronic shelf labels (ESLs) are a technological breakthrough for retail stores, enabling advancements in customer loyalty programs, remote pricing control, and on-demand updates. Extreme-low-power and standards-driven communication ensure a long-term and robust operation. (Photo: Business Wire)
