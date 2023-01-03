Read full article on original website
Related
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse founding member and drummer, dies at 45
Jeremiah Green, one of the founding members of Modest Mouse and the band's drummer, died on Saturday of cancer, the band confirmed on social media. He was 45.Modest Mouse posted a loving tribute to their bandmate on Instagram, writing, "Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out.""Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love," the band wrote.Just four days ago, the band disclosed Green's cancer diagnosis on their official platforms, writing that his cancer treatment seemed to be "going smoothly and...
Here are all the metal bands Rob Halford loves, according to Rob Halford
Black Sabbath, Metallica, Ghost, Babymetal – Rob Halford has been repping metal for decades
7 Roadies Turned Rock Stars
Becoming a rock star is not something that just happens. There are skills to be gained, lessons to be learned, and dues to be paid. That is why some legends are first born behind the scenes after the equipment has been hauled, instruments have been tuned, and stage doors slammed.
Why Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Regrets Meeting John Lennon
Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters regrets his behavior during his one and only meeting with John Lennon.
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
Foo Fighters Confirm Band Will Continue After Taylor Hawkins’ Death: ‘He’ll Be There in Spirit’
Foo Fighters confirmed on Saturday that the band will continue after drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death in March, telling fans that they will see them “soon.” “As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” the post begins. “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,”...
iheart.com
Watch 'Elvis' for Free in Theaters This Sunday
The "Elvis" movie is coming back to the big screen!. On Jan. 8, the Baz Luhrmann film will return to select theatres for a free screening to celebrate what would have been Elvis Presley's 88th birthday. Tickets will be free, but given on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can reserve...
Iggy Pop Says He Almost Joined AC/DC in 1980
Iggy Pop revealed that he considered joining AC/DC following the death of the band’s original singer, Bon Scott, in 1980. Pop, 75, said he nearly joined the band, but he didn’t like the band’s music and wouldn’t “fit” their type of music. “They had...
Weezer, Ghost, Kendrick Lamar and Arctic Monkeys: here are Avenged Sevenfold's favourite albums of 2022
All five members of Avenged Sevenfold revealed their top five albums from last year - and some of their picks may surprise you
The Beatles: Pattie Boyd Admits to Being Lost ‘In a Big Cloud of Fame’ During Marriage to George Harrison
Pattie Boyd, wife of The Beatles' George Harrison, admits to being lost 'in a big cloud of fame' during their marriage.
musictimes.com
Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction
Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
Paul McCartney Jokingly Apologized When The Beatles Stopped a Star From Hitting No. 1
Paul McCartney discussed his feelings on one of The Beatles' albums that lasted hundreds of weeks on the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom.
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
After wrapping up a huge North American tour, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are extending their jaunt with a string of U.S. dates. Alice Cooper will support the dates (original support acts Joan Jett and Poison have bowed out). Check out the dates below. Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott...
Watch David Byrne and Miley Cyrus Dance Their Way Into 2023
Miley Cyrus might have been without the red shoes during her time onstage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, but that didn’t stop the singer from belting out two songs with new-wave icon David Byrne. Related Dolly and Miley Ring in New Year With Moving ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet Miley Cyrus Ushers in 2023 With New Song Announcement Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ In an electric blue suit, Byrne joined the “Wrecking Ball” singer onstage for a powerhouse duet of the David Bowie classic “Let’s Dance,” accompanied by a full band and a well-placed saxophone. “Because...
Music in 2023: Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Beyonce, Metallica among the many early highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If 2022 felt like a post-pandemic reset for music, as well as the rest of the world, 2023 is looking to be more of the same -- with an emphasis on that “more” part. There are already plenty of concerts and new album releases on...
Effingham Radio
Flashback: The Beatles’ Final Recording Session
It was 53 years ago today (January 3rd, 1970) that the Beatles recorded their final song together. Three of the four Beatles — Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr — gathered at London's Abbey Road studios to complete Harrison's tune "I Me Mine" for the group's Let It Be soundtrack. While it wasn't publicly known, John Lennon had quit the group the previous September. Although aware of the session, Lennon was vacationing with wife Yoko Ono in Denmark and declined to take part. The song "I Me Mine" was written by Harrison in late-1968 about the ongoing personality clashes within the group. Harrison, McCartney, and Starr can be seen running through the song in the Let It Be film while Lennon waltzes around the rehearsal stage with Yoko. "I Me Mine" was never officially recorded during the Let It Be or the Abbey Road sessions from later that year, so when the decision was made that the song was to be included in the Let It Be film, the band re-grouped to record the track.
35 Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2022
As 2022 winds down, we're making sure we've got you covered with the best of the year. That includes the Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of the last calendar year and what a year it has been!. It was a year when Corey Taylor indulged his '80s covers itch...
How the Taylor Hawkins concerts delivered catharsis for Wolfgang Van Halen
The Mammoth WVH man on Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl, and Van Halen disfunction
Brian Wilson Describes the Beatles’ ‘You Won’t See Me’ as ‘Art Music’
Brian Wilson often mentioned his support of the Beatles. For his memoir, The Beach Boys member specifically named 'You Won't See Me' as 'art music.'
iheart.com
Rolling Stone Releases New List of The "200 Greatest Singers of All Time"
Rolling Stone has released a new list that ranks the 200 greatest singers of all time, from all genres of music. On the rock side of things, Little Richard and John Lennon ranked the highest at 11 and 12 respectively. Freddie Mercury landed at 14 (which blows my mind -...
