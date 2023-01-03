ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse founding member and drummer, dies at 45

Jeremiah Green, one of the founding members of Modest Mouse and the band's drummer, died on Saturday of cancer, the band confirmed on social media. He was 45.Modest Mouse posted a loving tribute to their bandmate on Instagram, writing, "Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out.""Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love," the band wrote.Just four days ago, the band disclosed Green's cancer diagnosis on their official platforms, writing that his cancer treatment seemed to be "going smoothly and...
WASHINGTON STATE
American Songwriter

7 Roadies Turned Rock Stars

Becoming a rock star is not something that just happens. There are skills to be gained, lessons to be learned, and dues to be paid. That is why some legends are first born behind the scenes after the equipment has been hauled, instruments have been tuned, and stage doors slammed.
COLORADO STATE
Variety

Foo Fighters Confirm Band Will Continue After Taylor Hawkins’ Death: ‘He’ll Be There in Spirit’

Foo Fighters confirmed on Saturday that the band will continue after drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death in March, telling fans that they will see them “soon.” “As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” the post begins. “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,”...
iheart.com

Watch 'Elvis' for Free in Theaters This Sunday

The "Elvis" movie is coming back to the big screen!. On Jan. 8, the Baz Luhrmann film will return to select theatres for a free screening to celebrate what would have been Elvis Presley's 88th birthday. Tickets will be free, but given on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can reserve...
American Songwriter

Iggy Pop Says He Almost Joined AC/DC in 1980

Iggy Pop revealed that he considered joining AC/DC following the death of the band’s original singer, Bon Scott, in 1980. Pop, 75, said he nearly joined the band, but he didn’t like the band’s music and wouldn’t “fit” their type of music. “They had...
musictimes.com

Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction

Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Watch David Byrne and Miley Cyrus Dance Their Way Into 2023

Miley Cyrus might have been without the red shoes during her time onstage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, but that didn’t stop the singer from belting out two songs with new-wave icon David Byrne. Related Dolly and Miley Ring in New Year With Moving ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet Miley Cyrus Ushers in 2023 With New Song Announcement Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ In an electric blue suit, Byrne joined the “Wrecking Ball” singer onstage for a powerhouse duet of the David Bowie classic “Let’s Dance,” accompanied by a full band and a well-placed saxophone. “Because...
Effingham Radio

Flashback: The Beatles’ Final Recording Session

It was 53 years ago today (January 3rd, 1970) that the Beatles recorded their final song together. Three of the four Beatles — Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr — gathered at London's Abbey Road studios to complete Harrison's tune "I Me Mine" for the group's Let It Be soundtrack. While it wasn't publicly known, John Lennon had quit the group the previous September. Although aware of the session, Lennon was vacationing with wife Yoko Ono in Denmark and declined to take part. The song "I Me Mine" was written by Harrison in late-1968 about the ongoing personality clashes within the group. Harrison, McCartney, and Starr can be seen running through the song in the Let It Be film while Lennon waltzes around the rehearsal stage with Yoko. "I Me Mine" was never officially recorded during the Let It Be or the Abbey Road sessions from later that year, so when the decision was made that the song was to be included in the Let It Be film, the band re-grouped to record the track.
Noisecreep

35 Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2022

As 2022 winds down, we're making sure we've got you covered with the best of the year. That includes the Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of the last calendar year and what a year it has been!. It was a year when Corey Taylor indulged his '80s covers itch...
iheart.com

Rolling Stone Releases New List of The "200 Greatest Singers of All Time"

Rolling Stone has released a new list that ranks the 200 greatest singers of all time, from all genres of music. On the rock side of things, Little Richard and John Lennon ranked the highest at 11 and 12 respectively. Freddie Mercury landed at 14 (which blows my mind -...

Comments / 0

Community Policy