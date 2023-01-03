Read full article on original website
Victim in Deadly Cheyenne Crash Identified
A woman who died last month after crashing her car into a tree in west Cheyenne has been identified. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. According to a fatality crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gail Brown...
Familiar Face Sworn in as New Laramie County Sheriff
For the first time in 20 years, there's a new sheriff in town. Brian Kozak was sworn in as Laramie County's top lawman Tuesday morning, replacing five-term Sheriff Danny Glick, who did not seek reelection in 2022. While new to the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Kozak is no stranger to...
BREAKING: Suspect in Custody Following Shooting in Cheyenne
A man is in custody following a shooting in east Cheyenne, police say. According to a department Facebook post, the shooting occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. this evening, Jan. 3, in the 1800 block of E. 19th Street. "Responding officers located one adult male victim with a gunshot wound," the...
It’s a Girl! Cheyenne Airmen Welcome First Baby of 2023
Cheyenne airmen Devon and Natalie Williams weren't expecting a New Year's baby, but their baby girl had other plans. On Sunday at 3:32 p.m., the couple welcomed Sariah, their first child, into the world at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Born before her Jan. 10 due date, Sariah weighed 6 pounds,...
Hooyah! Cheyenne’s Namesake Submarine Wins Coveted Battle “E” Award
Cheyenne's namesake submarine, the USS Cheyenne (SSN-773), has been awarded the 2022 Battle Effectiveness Award, the city proudly announced Thursday. The coveted award, commonly known as the Battle "E", is awarded annually to the small number of United States Navy ships, submarines, aviation, and other units that win their battle effectiveness competition.
Cheyenne Police: Shots Fired Incident Grew Out Of Rental Dispute
Cheyenne Police say an incident on Thursday in which shots were fired and a woman was arrested apparently grew out of a dispute between a property owner and a tenant. That's according to a news release from the CPD. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says police were called to the 1400...
Cheyenne Police Investigating Report Of Shots Fired
Cheyenne Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in the city on Thursday morning. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department [CPD] Facebook page. According to the post, police were called to the 1400 Block of Rollins Avenue a little before 11 am. Police say...
[PHOTO] Semi-Truck Tipping Wind Gusts Will Blast SE Wyoming Today
Yesterday, the Cheyenne National Weather Service warned of 60-70 MPH wind gusts today through Thursday morning on their Facebook page. Today, the NWS has updated their High Wind Warning to last through Thursday at 5 a.m. The most extreme winds will batter the areas around Cheyenne, Laramie, and Wheatland. Today's...
Holy Hot Sauce! Wyoming’s FIRST Wingstop is Coming to Cheyenne.
Is anyone else here a huge fan of chicken wings? BBQ, Buffalo, teriyaki, you name it, I love them all. And here in Cheyenne, we have plenty of options for wings between Wing Shack, Double Dubs, and Buffalo Wild Wings. But, as far as I'm concerned, the more wings, the merrier!
Home Brewers Festival In Laramie This February
Oktoberfest is still... a long way to go. But we won't have to wait that long. Join the Laramie Home Brewers Club this February for their Home Brewers Festival. Come and taste the creations of local home brewers while helping raise money for the Laramie Animal Welfare Society. Members of...
Wyoming & Western Droughts Are Breaking
If the trend continues, and it looks like it will, the West will have a real drought-buster of a winter. As predicted by meteorologists, the trends of the La Nina and El Nino effects are beginning to swap. A natural cycle that has to do with the pacific temperature and...
TRAVEL ALERT: I-80 Closures Continue Between Cheyenne and Laramie
As of 5:30 a.m. today, January 3, I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne remains closed due to winter conditions. Wintery weather will continue to batter Wyoming today. The storm blanketing SE Wyoming in snow and ice on New Year's Day has left much of I-80 and I-25 closed or with travel restrictions in place for the last three days.
Bird Flu Detected in Dead Geese Found in Cheyenne’s Lions Park
Two Canada geese recovered from Lions Park in Cheyenne have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department says. Officials say more than 20 geese have been found dead in the park, and residents should expect to encounter additional dead birds. While rare, the bird...
Most Read Townsquare Media Southeast Wyoming 2022 Articles
As 2022 comes to a close now seems like a good time to review the top news stories of 2022. We took a different approach than usual on this particular list. Rather than arbitrarily deciding what we might think the top stores were, this list is of the 11 stories that drew the most readers on our Cheyenne and Laramie website over the past 12 months;
Hard Pass: Amazon Dumps Over 10,000 Packages in Cheyenne, Won’t Deliver Until May
A previous version of this story stated that Amazon had left a mere 1,000 packages in Cheyenne. Clearly, math is not this writer's strong suit, as 100 pallets multiplied by 100 items on each would equal 10,000 packages. That error has been corrected. Apologies. #####. They bring the stuff you...
Laramie Moose Lovers, You’re Invited To This One
University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute will be helping in coordinating Winter Moose Day this February 11th, according to a release by the university. Those who like moose and want to try to spot one or maybe more are invited to search for the large mammals by snowshoe or skis. For...
NWS Cheyenne: Fierce Winds Sunday-Tuesday, Then More Snow
Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are expected to rip through southeast Wyoming this weekend into early next week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. A High Wind Watch is in effect from Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon for the central Laramie Range, southwest Platte County, the north Snowy Range foothills, and the south Laramie Range.
Be Safe While Sledding On Wyoming’s Hills
It's one of the easiest, cheapest, most inclusive and exciting things to do on a good snow day. The sledding process is simple. That's pretty much it. Anyone can go sledding and have a great time doing it. It's the part leading up to the sledding fun that is extremely...
Website Names Casper, Cheyenne Among 10 Best Affordable Places to Retire
Wyoming's two largest cities made a top 10 list of best cities to retire, according to the financial planning and pop culture website Wealth of Geeks and published by The Associated Press last week. The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce effusively praised the report. "It’s no surprise to us that...
Snow, Possible Freezing Drizzle Expected In Southeast Wyoming
Southeast Wyoming can expect continuing snow and possibly some freezing drizzle through the day today, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Snow will continue to decrease across the area this morning, with freezing drizzle becoming the dominant threat through early afternoon for far southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska Panhandle. Portions of the I-80 corridor between Cheyenne and Sidney could see one to two tenths of ice accumulation due to heavy drizzle, particularly on elevated surfaces. As the responsible storm system lifts into the Plains over the next few hours, additional moisture will begin to wrap around the back side of the storm and result in an uptick in light to moderate snow later this afternoon through tonight. The potential for heavy snow will return to the western Nebraska Panhandle, where an additional 6-12 inches will be possible from this evening through Tuesday morning. In central and eastern Laramie County, there are some indications of some potential narrow snow banding that could develop between 2 PM and 8 PM today. This banding is generally favored to be east of Cheyenne, but could develop into the I-25 corridor which will be watching closely later today. Snowfall rates up to one inch per hour will be possible within these bands.
