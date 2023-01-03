ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

KGAB AM 650

Victim in Deadly Cheyenne Crash Identified

A woman who died last month after crashing her car into a tree in west Cheyenne has been identified. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. According to a fatality crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gail Brown...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

It’s a Girl! Cheyenne Airmen Welcome First Baby of 2023

Cheyenne airmen Devon and Natalie Williams weren't expecting a New Year's baby, but their baby girl had other plans. On Sunday at 3:32 p.m., the couple welcomed Sariah, their first child, into the world at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Born before her Jan. 10 due date, Sariah weighed 6 pounds,...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Hooyah! Cheyenne’s Namesake Submarine Wins Coveted Battle “E” Award

Cheyenne's namesake submarine, the USS Cheyenne (SSN-773), has been awarded the 2022 Battle Effectiveness Award, the city proudly announced Thursday. The coveted award, commonly known as the Battle "E", is awarded annually to the small number of United States Navy ships, submarines, aviation, and other units that win their battle effectiveness competition.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Investigating Report Of Shots Fired

Cheyenne Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in the city on Thursday morning. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department [CPD] Facebook page. According to the post, police were called to the 1400 Block of Rollins Avenue a little before 11 am. Police say...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Home Brewers Festival In Laramie This February

Oktoberfest is still... a long way to go. But we won't have to wait that long. Join the Laramie Home Brewers Club this February for their Home Brewers Festival. Come and taste the creations of local home brewers while helping raise money for the Laramie Animal Welfare Society. Members of...
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming & Western Droughts Are Breaking

If the trend continues, and it looks like it will, the West will have a real drought-buster of a winter. As predicted by meteorologists, the trends of the La Nina and El Nino effects are beginning to swap. A natural cycle that has to do with the pacific temperature and...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

TRAVEL ALERT: I-80 Closures Continue Between Cheyenne and Laramie

As of 5:30 a.m. today, January 3, I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne remains closed due to winter conditions. Wintery weather will continue to batter Wyoming today. The storm blanketing SE Wyoming in snow and ice on New Year's Day has left much of I-80 and I-25 closed or with travel restrictions in place for the last three days.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Most Read Townsquare Media Southeast Wyoming 2022 Articles

As 2022 comes to a close now seems like a good time to review the top news stories of 2022. We took a different approach than usual on this particular list. Rather than arbitrarily deciding what we might think the top stores were, this list is of the 11 stories that drew the most readers on our Cheyenne and Laramie website over the past 12 months;
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Laramie Moose Lovers, You’re Invited To This One

University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute will be helping in coordinating Winter Moose Day this February 11th, according to a release by the university. Those who like moose and want to try to spot one or maybe more are invited to search for the large mammals by snowshoe or skis. For...
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

NWS Cheyenne: Fierce Winds Sunday-Tuesday, Then More Snow

Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are expected to rip through southeast Wyoming this weekend into early next week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. A High Wind Watch is in effect from Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon for the central Laramie Range, southwest Platte County, the north Snowy Range foothills, and the south Laramie Range.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Be Safe While Sledding On Wyoming’s Hills

It's one of the easiest, cheapest, most inclusive and exciting things to do on a good snow day. The sledding process is simple. That's pretty much it. Anyone can go sledding and have a great time doing it. It's the part leading up to the sledding fun that is extremely...
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Snow, Possible Freezing Drizzle Expected In Southeast Wyoming

Southeast Wyoming can expect continuing snow and possibly some freezing drizzle through the day today, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Snow will continue to decrease across the area this morning, with freezing drizzle becoming the dominant threat through early afternoon for far southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska Panhandle. Portions of the I-80 corridor between Cheyenne and Sidney could see one to two tenths of ice accumulation due to heavy drizzle, particularly on elevated surfaces. As the responsible storm system lifts into the Plains over the next few hours, additional moisture will begin to wrap around the back side of the storm and result in an uptick in light to moderate snow later this afternoon through tonight. The potential for heavy snow will return to the western Nebraska Panhandle, where an additional 6-12 inches will be possible from this evening through Tuesday morning. In central and eastern Laramie County, there are some indications of some potential narrow snow banding that could develop between 2 PM and 8 PM today. This banding is generally favored to be east of Cheyenne, but could develop into the I-25 corridor which will be watching closely later today. Snowfall rates up to one inch per hour will be possible within these bands.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

