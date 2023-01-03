ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WITF

Doug Mastriano ‘apparently’ called Mike Pence on the day of the Capitol attack

A newly-released transcript from the January 6 House select committee sheds light on Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s deposition in August. Mastriano, a Republican representing Adams and Franklin counties, didn’t answer questions during the deposition, which was held over video chat. He and his lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, left the call after Parlatore asked several questions about committee procedure.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pa. Rep. Scott Perry and these 20 House members didn’t vote for Kevin McCarthy. Here’s what they want

In any hostage negotiation, there are demands. Authorities aim to end them peacefully, but what happens when the captors don’t want anything but to cause chaos?. Kevin McCarthy, in his long quest to become speaker, remains a handful of votes short, the GOP conference and the House itself remain paralyzed — and there’s no SWAT team to swoop in and end the standoff.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Proud Boys go to trial on sedition as Jan. 6 probe heats up

The man who led the neofacist group as it became a force in mainstream GOP circles is perhaps the highest-profile defendant yet to stand trial for charges stemming from the insurrection. As members of the Proud Boys extremist group stormed past police lines and swarmed the Capitol on Jan. 6,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Harrisburg, PA
