Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Meet the ‘Kraken’ COVID variant—the dominant new Omicron ‘escape strain’ experts say is the most transmissible yet
XBB.1.5 has rapidly replaced other variants in some European countries and in the Northeast U.S., according to the WHO—a growth advantage concerning experts.
wellspa360.com
Support Clients' Internal Organs With These Holistic Spa Treatments
We all agree that "spa" is transitioning from beauty centered to wellness focused. Authentic health is the purpose of wellness, and the impact of organ health on beauty and wellness is becoming a part of the mainstream discussion. Many spas are still only concerned with external organs such as integumentary...
wellspa360.com
Prima Acquires Prospect Farms to Create Cannabinoid-Focused Wellness Platform
Prima announced its acquisition of Prospect Farms. Together, they will form Uplifter Brands, PBC, a next generation CPG house of clean and conscious brands across personal care, supplements, spa and hospitality, private label and pet wellness. The acquisition provides Prima ownership of Prospect Farms, one of the largest USDA certified...
wellspa360.com
Kohler Launches Sprig Shower Aromatherapy System
With well-being and functional products growing in popularity, Kohler has launched two products incorporating aromatherapy at CES 2023. The global aromatherapy market size is expected to surpass around $5.62 billion by 2030 with a registered CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. At the same time, Pinterest highlighted showers as a key self-care trend for 2023. In fact:
Comments / 0