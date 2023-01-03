Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the VillageSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Residents Protest Lightfoot’s Plan For Moving Migrants Into WoodlawnJake WellsChicago, IL
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And YouthSouth Suburban NewsLynwood, IL
Related
chatsports.com
Capitals vs. Jackets Recap: Country Roads Take the Caps to a 6-2 Victory
After a sloppy and somewhat disappointing overtime loss Tuesday night, the Caps headed to Columbus for their first meeting of the season with their Metro division rivals, the Blue Jackets. With some shuffled lines and without Nic Dowd, who stayed back with his family to celebrate the birth of his second child (congrats, Dowder!!), they looked to get back on track against a spiraling Jackets team missing plenty of big pieces of their own.
chatsports.com
The Final Sunday: Vikings at Bears, Texans at Colts Predictions
With Justin Fields, who accounts for about 90% of the offense, not playing, and Nathan Peterman, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in modern NFL history, playing, the Vikings will have their starters on the bench by early third quarter. Vikings 33, Bears 9. Texans at Colts Prediction. Houston is...
chatsports.com
Preview: Boston Celtics (26-12) at Mavericks (22-16) Game #39 1/5/23
Boston Celtics (26-12) at Dallas Mavericks (22-16) Thursday, December 5, 2023. The Celtics look to get back on track after a very embarrassing loss to the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night. This is the 3rd game of a 4 game Western road trip. The Celtics lost the first 2 game on the trip and now face MVP candidate Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, who have won their last 7 games.
chatsports.com
chatsports.com
USF Heads to America’s Heartland to Face Wichita State on Saturday
GAME 18 | SAT., JAN. 7, 2023 | 3 P.M. ET | WICHITA, KAN. | CHARLES KOCH ARENA. Shane Dennis (PxP), Tracey Anderson (Color) Audio: Bulls Unlimited (TuneIn App/GoUSFBulls.com)
chatsports.com
Open Thread: Middling Suns, Heat face off
The Heat are 2-2 in their last four coming off a loss @ the Lakers while the Suns are 1-7 over their last eight. Which mid team comes out on top?
chatsports.com
Sidney Crosby named to NHL All-Star Game for ninth time
For the ninth time in his 18-year NHL career, Sidney Crosby has been named to the NHL All-Star Game. Hey now, you're an All-Star...again. Sidney Crosby has been named to his ninth career #NHLAllStar Game. Full details: https://t.co/D8ZwFmFHLk pic.twitter.com/dM6R2OPHqx— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 6, 2023. With this ninth selection...
chatsports.com
Keegan Murray wins December Rookie of the Month
Guess who just won December’s Western Conference Rookie of the Month? Oh, just the guy many people thought the Sacramento Kings should pass over with the fourth pick. Not even halfway into his first NBA season, and Keegan Murray has shown he can live up to the hype. Kings...
chatsports.com
Live updates: MSU leads Michigan 27-18 as second half begins
-H2 18:38: MSU starts the half on a 5-0 run. Juwan Howard senses danger, so he takes a timeout. 32-18 MSU gets the ball to start the second half. Hoggard: four points, three rebounds, four assists. Team: 32.1% FG pct., eight turnovers. Halftime: Michigan State 27, Michigan 18. Malik Hall...
chatsports.com
FTB: Canada goes for gold
Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans and fans of teams with Maple Leafs on their jerseys!. Last night Canada handed the United States their posteriors in the World Juniors semi-finals, winning 6-2 to go on and face off against the Czech Republic tonight in the gold medal game of the 2023 World Junior Championships.
chatsports.com
Mavs hoping to extend top NBA winning streak to eight games
Going into a pivotal matchup tonight against the team with the best record in the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks can boast about currently being the. hottest team in the league. The Mavs enter tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics currently owning the NBA’s longest winning streak at seven games in a row. It’s the Mavs’ longest winning streak since they won eight consecutive games from Feb. 12-March 4, 2011 in the season they won their lone championship.
chatsports.com
Broncos Host No. 9/10 Zags On Saturday
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Two of the top teams in the WCC men's basketball standings are set to square off tomorrow evening inside the Leavey Center as Santa Clara men's basketball hosts No. 9/10 Gonzaga for a 7:00 p.m. tip. The game will be broadcast live on NBC Bay Area Plus and those inside the Bay Area will also be able to stream it on the WCC Network.
chatsports.com
Mazzulla says he knew Celtics would respond tonight following Tuesday's embarassing loss
We were unable to load Disqus Recommendations. If you are a moderator please see our troubleshooting guide. We were unable to load Disqus.
chatsports.com
The Kings deserve an All-Star this season
The first set of returns for the 2023 Western Conference All-Star fan votes came in. And to no surprise, there are zero players representing the Sacramento Kings and plenty of players not worthy of receiving votes at all. The first WEST returns for #NBAAllStar 2023! Do you agree?. Vote today...
chatsports.com
Temple Moves to 3-0 in Conference Play in Wednesday Action
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Cook scored 24 points as Tulane beat Tulsa 93-77 on Wednesday night. Cook had seven assists and three steals for the Green Wave (9-5, 2-1 American Athletic).
chatsports.com
VIDEO: Detroit Lions 2022 season recap, Packers hype video (UPDATED)
When the Detroit Lions home finale moved to the two-minute warning, Ford Field played a video over the big screens unannounced. With the Lions already up 41-10 and the game already in hand, the home crowd—which was maybe at half capacity after many had left early—were eerily silent and attentive to the video.
chatsports.com
Chiefs bring back kicker Matthew Wright, announce 2 other roster moves
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced a few roster moves ahead of their Saturday Week 18 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. The club disclosed its moves on its official Twitter account late Friday afternoon. We have signed K Matthew Wright to the Practice Squad. We have activated Practice Squad...
chatsports.com
Quick Hits: The Execution Edition
ClosedCaptionOpen ShareEnter Full ScreenExit Full Screen. People are going to suggest the media and scouting community are over-shooting Bedard’s upside by labeling him a “generational talent.” It’s not up to me to have people accept his pedigree for what it is. My colleagues on the scouting tour collectively agree he is exactly as described. In fact the majority believe he will have the same impact as Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.
chatsports.com
Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers’ team effort overcomes Pacers in OT
Paul Reed- 2 De’Anthony Melton- 1 The Philadelphia 76ers collected their 11th consecutive home win with a 129-126 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers. The Sixers were without Joel Embiid who was ruled out earlier in the day with a foot injury, so the hosts would need someone else to step up in his absence.
chatsports.com
P.J. Higgins has cleared waivers for the Cubs
P.J. Higgins was designated for assignment when the Cubs announced the signing of Tucker Barnhart last week. Today, Higgins cleared waivers, so he’ll remain in the organization, assigned to the Triple-A Iowa roster. Here are other Cubs roster moves made public today:. Cubs roster moves:. PJ Higgins cleared waivers...
Comments / 0