Five indictments were returned by the Grand Jury on January 3, 2023 in Calhoun Circuit Court. An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. David Jason McCumbers, 50, of Arnoldsburg — Possession with the Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with the Intent to...

GRANTSVILLE, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO