Brazoria County, TX

Fort Bend Star

TxDOT to begin major project on U.S. 59 bridge at Oyster Creek on Jan. 13

On January 13, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin a 13-month-long reconstruction project on the main lanes of the U.S. 59 bridge at Oyster Creek that will require lane closures in order to transition to new traffic configurations as their project progresses. Closure of Southbound HWY59. January 13, 2023...
OYSTER CREEK, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston grows commitment to clean energy

Green Street is just one of various facets to Houston's Innovation District, along Fannin Street. It features coworking spaces. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The first episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast in 2023 dives into Houston's shift toward clean energy and how the Texas Legislature is set to address startling data on maternal mortality. Community Impact reporters Leah Foreman and Hannah Norton weigh in.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

SPEED LIMIT LOWERED NEAR SEALY

Travelers heading through Austin County should be aware of a pair of recent speed limit lowerings. The speed limit has been lowered in an area of Sealy that is south of I-10. The Sealy Police Department is letting residents and visitors know that the area of FM 3013 between Highway 36 and FM 3538 has been lowered to 60 miles per hour.
SEALY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Popshelf to open new discount store location in Humble

On Dec. 12, developer New Quest Properties announced the lease acquisition for a new Popshelf location in Humble. (Courtesy Popshelf) Reporter, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Emily joined Community Impact Newspaper in August 2021 after working for a small town newspaper in El Campo, TX for two years. Before that, she...
HUMBLE, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Energy Firm Moving Headquarters to Memorial City

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Callon Petroleum Company has leased 107,171 SF of office space in West Houston’s Memorial City for its new corporate headquarters. The independent oil and natural gas company will relocate in the second half of 2024 into a new nine-story building developed by MetroNational, developer of the 300-acre Memorial City, a mixed-used development located along Interstate 10 in West Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Narcity USA

This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit

You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
TEXAS STATE
realtynewsreport.com

CBRE to Lease 18 Buildings

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Healthcare Realty Trust, a Nashville-based REIT focused on medical buildings, has hired CBRE as the leasing agent for a 1.6 million-SF portfolio of 18 properties in the Houston area. Healthcare Realty acquired the portfolio when it merged with for Healthcare Trust of...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Aristoi Classical Academy Cypress expands with new library

Aristoi Classical Academy Cypress held a ribbon cutting Dec. 6 for its new library. (Courtesy Aristoi Classical Academy) Aristoi Classical Academy Cypress, an open-enrollment public charter school, held a ribbon cutting Dec. 6 for its new library at 12332 Perry Road, Houston. America’s ER+ and Urgent Care is sponsoring the library this year and next with more than $10,000 donated to the library, according to a news release.
HOUSTON, TX
