Read full article on original website
Related
Fort Bend Star
TxDOT to begin major project on U.S. 59 bridge at Oyster Creek on Jan. 13
On January 13, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin a 13-month-long reconstruction project on the main lanes of the U.S. 59 bridge at Oyster Creek that will require lane closures in order to transition to new traffic configurations as their project progresses. Closure of Southbound HWY59. January 13, 2023...
Houston grows commitment to clean energy
Green Street is just one of various facets to Houston's Innovation District, along Fannin Street. It features coworking spaces. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The first episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast in 2023 dives into Houston's shift toward clean energy and how the Texas Legislature is set to address startling data on maternal mortality. Community Impact reporters Leah Foreman and Hannah Norton weigh in.
Temporary closure slated for I-69 over Oyster Creek in Sugar Land
Lanes along the Oyster Creek Bridge will be closed by TxDOT for lane reconstruction. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation is set to temporarily close I-69 starting on Jan. 6 to reconfigure lanes for a southbound bridge replacement project on I-69 over Oyster Creek. According to a Jan....
Harris County Flood Control District completes two phases of bond projects along Cypress Creek
The Harris County Flood Control District has completed two batches of work in the Major Maintenance of Cypress Creek and Tributaries program, according to a Dec. 30 news release from the district. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) In December, construction wrapped up on two groups of 2018 bond projects from the Harris...
kwhi.com
SPEED LIMIT LOWERED NEAR SEALY
Travelers heading through Austin County should be aware of a pair of recent speed limit lowerings. The speed limit has been lowered in an area of Sealy that is south of I-10. The Sealy Police Department is letting residents and visitors know that the area of FM 3013 between Highway 36 and FM 3538 has been lowered to 60 miles per hour.
Popshelf to open new discount store location in Humble
On Dec. 12, developer New Quest Properties announced the lease acquisition for a new Popshelf location in Humble. (Courtesy Popshelf) Reporter, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Emily joined Community Impact Newspaper in August 2021 after working for a small town newspaper in El Campo, TX for two years. Before that, she...
Multiple League City park projects set to finish in late January
League City continues work on a variety of park projects in 2023 with multiple to be completed in January. (Courtesy Pexels) Multiple League City park projects will be completed or continue their progress in January, said Sarah Greer Osborne, the city's executive director of communications. East Side Dog Park, which...
realtynewsreport.com
Energy Firm Moving Headquarters to Memorial City
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Callon Petroleum Company has leased 107,171 SF of office space in West Houston’s Memorial City for its new corporate headquarters. The independent oil and natural gas company will relocate in the second half of 2024 into a new nine-story building developed by MetroNational, developer of the 300-acre Memorial City, a mixed-used development located along Interstate 10 in West Houston.
13 Investigates: Down 80 workers, Houston solid waste supervisors say they're overworked, underpaid
Houston's Solid Waste Department racked up $7.5 million in overtime this past year, but none of it went to supervisors despite working the same long hours as drivers.
Memorial Park hosts 'Biggest Picnic in Texas' to celebrate land bridge grand opening
After years of construction, Memorial Park's Land Bridge is set to officially open to the public on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. and host "The Biggest Picnic in Texas" to toast the milestone moment.
papercitymag.com
Palatial River Oaks Mansion With a Coveted Perk Brings a $12.9 Million Asking Price — An Inside Look at 2445 Pine Valley Court
The palatial dwelling at 2445 Pine Valley Court in River Oaks rising atop one of Houston's rare hills is listed with Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino) If “palatial mansion” are the buzz words in your search for a new home, you must take a look at...
This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit
You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
Fort Bend County to gift its final family protection grant to domestic violence nonprofits in 2023
Fort Bend County invited area domestic violence nonprofits to apply for a nearly $10,000 grant by Jan. 31. FY 2023 is the last year the grant will be available. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) Fort Bend County has invited family violence service organizations to apply for its last family protection fee grant...
Click2Houston.com
2 vehicle rollover accident reported on IH-69 at US-90 in Fort Bend Co.; All passengers transported to hospitals
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Officials say four people have been transported to the hospital after a rollover crash in Fort Bend County on Saturday. According to police, the accident was reported on IH-69 at US-90 at around 2:45 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles. Police say the vehicle...
realtynewsreport.com
CBRE to Lease 18 Buildings
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Healthcare Realty Trust, a Nashville-based REIT focused on medical buildings, has hired CBRE as the leasing agent for a 1.6 million-SF portfolio of 18 properties in the Houston area. Healthcare Realty acquired the portfolio when it merged with for Healthcare Trust of...
Missouri City appoints 5 members to Planning & Zoning Commission
Missouri City approved four new members and one reappointment to the Planning & Zoning Commission on Jan. 3. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Missouri City’s Planning & Zoning Commission has new members. After some debate, the following five appointments were approved unanimously at the Jan. 3 City Council meeting. Position 1:...
Aristoi Classical Academy Cypress expands with new library
Aristoi Classical Academy Cypress held a ribbon cutting Dec. 6 for its new library. (Courtesy Aristoi Classical Academy) Aristoi Classical Academy Cypress, an open-enrollment public charter school, held a ribbon cutting Dec. 6 for its new library at 12332 Perry Road, Houston. America’s ER+ and Urgent Care is sponsoring the library this year and next with more than $10,000 donated to the library, according to a news release.
Find outstanding soul food at these Black-owned Houston restaurants
There's a reason Houston's soul food scene is among America's best.
Eater
Shuttered Little Pappas Seafood House to Transform into New Oyster Bar this Spring
Pappas Restaurants is breathing new life into the former home of Little Pappas Seafood House, which shuttered in 2020 and has sat vacant since. The iconic Houston restaurant group announced it will reopen as Little’s Oyster Bar this spring, a brand new, chef-driven seafood concept with a spotlight on oysters, caviar, and raw seafood.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 2