Made in Idaho: Mesquite Creek Outfitters
Mesquite Creek Outfitters Idaho has opened its doors, combining both shopping and sipping under the same roof.
Idaho Mom Controversy: Who Was Right? Meridian PD or Sarah Brady?
The fallout continues over the decision by Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador to dismiss the trespassing charges against Sarah Brady. Mrs. Brady is the Meridian Mom who gained international attention for being arrested at Kleiner Park during the pandemic. You can read about the complete history of the case here....
Who Legally Gets The Ring In A Breakup in Idaho?
Let's face it, as much as we all would love for every engaged couple to live happily ever after through marriage and true love... it doesn't always work out that way. Things happen, life happens, and before you know it, you're both calling it quits before you even make it to the altar.
A Wanted Idaho Gangbanger Is Causing Hilarious Drama on Facebook
Boise, Idaho - Nampa man is wanted for a laundry list of charges and an Idaho bonding company is offering a cash reward. Rock Mendonza is no stranger to authorities, and is now believed to hiding out with his wife according to the flyer that was put out by Idaho Bonding Company this afternoon Jan. 5, and are asking for the help of those in the community.
Popular Boise Drive-In Teases New, Second Location
When it comes to grabbing a burger in Boise, where do folks go? Many would argue there are very few top-rated, local options. If you've been in the Treasure Valley for any amount of time and you're a lover of a great burger or drive-in, odds are someone has told you about Big Bun. A staple in Boise since 1954, there's no competing with these fresh, locally made burgers.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 6, 2023
University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger gets first court date, the Idaho Supreme Court upholds the state abortion ban, we dig into the circumstances behind the former Boise OPA Directors dismissal and a look at why St. Luke's is now offering its own insurance plan. It’s Friday, which means...
livinginthenews.com
Letter To The Editor – Christina Marie Stanley
What does Dave Tate’s resignation mean for Weiser?. While I was not always a fan of Dave’s brisk manner, I was a huge fan of his wealth of knowledge. I attend City Council meetings regularly and have met with Dave personally on various issues. He was the one who provided clarity to me, the City Council and the Mayor regarding city codes, ordinances and budget questions during the City Council meetings. He took management of our city seriously and was a good steward of our tax dollars.
Fruitland bakery with 67-year history expanding into northern Idaho
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Owner and founder of the Gem State's famous Rodriguez Bakery was the late Francisco Rodriguez. "He was amazing. He was the hardest working man I knew," said Becky Rodriguez, current owner. Francisco was also known as Don Pancho. He opened his first location 67 years ago.
Idaho man makes $49,000 a year from Airbnb tiny home
Many people love to vacation and many have been using popular apps like Airbnb to find a beautiful place to stay instead of a hotel. But, have you ever wondered how much those Airbnb hosts make from renting out their places? Recently CNBC published an article about Ivan Nanney, from Idaho who made an investment into a Airbnb property.
If This Is Who You Voted For, Living In Boise Isn’t For You
Who you vote for can be a deeply personal subject. We get it. We all vote too. And everyone knows there's no better way to make someone loathe you faster than to assault them with all kinds of voting jargon, why you should vote for so-and-so, and any other kind of vitriole then can fling your way.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho AG Labrador to dismiss trespassing charge of supporter from 2020 ‘park mom’ arrest
MERIDIAN (Idaho Statesman) — Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador on Thursday announced that his office filed a motion to dismiss charges against a Meridian woman who was charged with trespassing in early 2020 after using a public playground that was closed because of COVID-19 concerns. The filing is...
Top 10 Boise 'Cheap Eat' Restaurants
Eating out can add up quickly so in light of that we wanted to help you (and myself) out with some affordable eatery options in Boise. These are the highest-rated cheap eating places in Boise according to stacker who used data from trip advisor. Note that these are not all full restaurants, some are just desert places while others specialize in a few great things. They are all worth trying for sure.
National Media Owes Idaho Law Enforcement A Massive Apology
For what seemed to be years, but was weeks and months, local and national media hammered Idaho Law Enforcement. Media personalities called the Moscow Police Department such names as small time, the keystone cops, and lacking experience in solving the tragic murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 3
An Idaho teenager has been featured in a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Lane Cooper Smith?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is an effort by state police to assist with locating missing and endangered juveniles and adults. There are currently more than 70 active cases on the website featuring individuals throughout the state of Idaho.
Post Register
Rep. Gannon: 4% pay raise proposed for most Idaho workers does not cover inflation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Rep. John Gannon released a report today saying the Department of Human Resources suggested 4% salary increase for Idaho would not cover inflation. According to Gannon, a 4% salary increase for most State of Idaho workers and an approximate 10% increase for law enforcement related workers was advocated yesterday at the Change in Employee Compensation Committee meeting at the Statehouse.
Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania...
Mormons, Gnomes and Swingers: Inside Idaho’s Conspiracy Theories
If you have grown up in the Treasure Valley or perhaps you've just been here for a while, odds are you've heard rumors and theories about the place that we call home. Why is Boise the way that it is? Everyone has a theory--some old enough to be classified as "wives tales" by now, have stood the test of time. What goes on in Hidden Springs and is there a religious group that decides all?
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Conservation groups force Forest Service to drop huge clearcutting and road bulldozing project in Boise's most popular recreation area
Thanks to a lawsuit filed by the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, Wildlands Defense, Yellowstone to Uintas Connection and Native Ecosystems Council, the Forest Service was forced to withdraw a huge logging and road bulldozing project in Boise’s most popular recreation area. The groups contended the agency did not comply with the Endangered Species Act or the National Environmental Policy Act, and it attempted to exclude public review and comment by using a “condition based management” scheme left over from the Trump administration that has been rejected in federal court.
Why Boise Continues To Drop Out of Top 10 Best Places to Live
Idaho has had an incredible run of great publicity for several years. We all became accustomed to the state or Boise being at the top of just about any good list. Even a once-in-a-hundred-year pandemic could not deflate the good news coming out of Boise, Idaho. 10 Reasons NOT To...
Weather Indicating Chance of Snow in Boise Later in the Week
How do you feel about getting some more snow (or rain) today or tomorrow? Or possibly this weekend? Getting more rain/snow is definitely a possibility. Idaho News CBS2 reported earlier in the week, “Keep your scraper handy this morning, frost is expected with a mix of sun and clouds. The pattern will remain active for Idaho this week. However, we won't see our next chance of rain/snow showers until Thursday.”
