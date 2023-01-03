ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, ID

KIDO Talk Radio

Who Legally Gets The Ring In A Breakup in Idaho?

Let's face it, as much as we all would love for every engaged couple to live happily ever after through marriage and true love... it doesn't always work out that way. Things happen, life happens, and before you know it, you're both calling it quits before you even make it to the altar.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

A Wanted Idaho Gangbanger Is Causing Hilarious Drama on Facebook

Boise, Idaho - Nampa man is wanted for a laundry list of charges and an Idaho bonding company is offering a cash reward. Rock Mendonza is no stranger to authorities, and is now believed to hiding out with his wife according to the flyer that was put out by Idaho Bonding Company this afternoon Jan. 5, and are asking for the help of those in the community.
NAMPA, ID
MIX 106

Popular Boise Drive-In Teases New, Second Location

When it comes to grabbing a burger in Boise, where do folks go? Many would argue there are very few top-rated, local options. If you've been in the Treasure Valley for any amount of time and you're a lover of a great burger or drive-in, odds are someone has told you about Big Bun. A staple in Boise since 1954, there's no competing with these fresh, locally made burgers.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 6, 2023

University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger gets first court date, the Idaho Supreme Court upholds the state abortion ban, we dig into the circumstances behind the former Boise OPA Directors dismissal and a look at why St. Luke's is now offering its own insurance plan. It’s Friday, which means...
BOISE, ID
livinginthenews.com

Letter To The Editor – Christina Marie Stanley

What does Dave Tate’s resignation mean for Weiser?. While I was not always a fan of Dave’s brisk manner, I was a huge fan of his wealth of knowledge. I attend City Council meetings regularly and have met with Dave personally on various issues. He was the one who provided clarity to me, the City Council and the Mayor regarding city codes, ordinances and budget questions during the City Council meetings. He took management of our city seriously and was a good steward of our tax dollars.
WEISER, ID
Nick Davis

Idaho man makes $49,000 a year from Airbnb tiny home

Many people love to vacation and many have been using popular apps like Airbnb to find a beautiful place to stay instead of a hotel. But, have you ever wondered how much those Airbnb hosts make from renting out their places? Recently CNBC published an article about Ivan Nanney, from Idaho who made an investment into a Airbnb property.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Top 10 Boise 'Cheap Eat' Restaurants

Eating out can add up quickly so in light of that we wanted to help you (and myself) out with some affordable eatery options in Boise. These are the highest-rated cheap eating places in Boise according to stacker who used data from trip advisor. Note that these are not all full restaurants, some are just desert places while others specialize in a few great things. They are all worth trying for sure.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

National Media Owes Idaho Law Enforcement A Massive Apology

For what seemed to be years, but was weeks and months, local and national media hammered Idaho Law Enforcement. Media personalities called the Moscow Police Department such names as small time, the keystone cops, and lacking experience in solving the tragic murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 3

An Idaho teenager has been featured in a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Lane Cooper Smith?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is an effort by state police to assist with locating missing and endangered juveniles and adults. There are currently more than 70 active cases on the website featuring individuals throughout the state of Idaho.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Rep. Gannon: 4% pay raise proposed for most Idaho workers does not cover inflation

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Rep. John Gannon released a report today saying the Department of Human Resources suggested 4% salary increase for Idaho would not cover inflation. According to Gannon, a 4% salary increase for most State of Idaho workers and an approximate 10% increase for law enforcement related workers was advocated yesterday at the Change in Employee Compensation Committee meeting at the Statehouse.
BOISE, ID
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania...
MOSCOW, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Mormons, Gnomes and Swingers: Inside Idaho’s Conspiracy Theories

If you have grown up in the Treasure Valley or perhaps you've just been here for a while, odds are you've heard rumors and theories about the place that we call home. Why is Boise the way that it is? Everyone has a theory--some old enough to be classified as "wives tales" by now, have stood the test of time. What goes on in Hidden Springs and is there a religious group that decides all?
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Conservation groups force Forest Service to drop huge clearcutting and road bulldozing project in Boise's most popular recreation area

Thanks to a lawsuit filed by the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, Wildlands Defense, Yellowstone to Uintas Connection and Native Ecosystems Council, the Forest Service was forced to withdraw a huge logging and road bulldozing project in Boise’s most popular recreation area. The groups contended the agency did not comply with the Endangered Species Act or the National Environmental Policy Act, and it attempted to exclude public review and comment by using a “condition based management” scheme left over from the Trump administration that has been rejected in federal court.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Weather Indicating Chance of Snow in Boise Later in the Week

How do you feel about getting some more snow (or rain) today or tomorrow? Or possibly this weekend? Getting more rain/snow is definitely a possibility. Idaho News CBS2 reported earlier in the week, “Keep your scraper handy this morning, frost is expected with a mix of sun and clouds. The pattern will remain active for Idaho this week. However, we won't see our next chance of rain/snow showers until Thursday.”
BOISE, ID

