FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Telemarketing Scam CaseAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA
Celtics Complete Trade
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
NBA
"Obvious Who The Game Ball Goes To" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Houston
After a string of close games resulted in a five-game losing streak, the Jazz made sure there wouldn't be another close finish on Thursday night. Using a 19-3 run late in the fourth quarter, Utah ran away from Houston and picked up the 131-114 victory. "It's hard to maintain the...
NBA
Boston’s Marcus Smart Fined
NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 – Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Smart was assessed a second technical foul and...
NBA
Magic Get Back on Winning Track With Victory Over Thunder
For the 12th time in franchise history and second time this season, eight Magic players scored in double figures on Wednesday night, including rookie Paolo Banchero, who recorded 25 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists in Orlando’s 126-115 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Amway Center.
WGMD Radio
NCAA slams Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football with multiple violations after investigation: report
The NCAA has reportedly given the Michigan Wolverines football program its Notice of Allegations, claiming head coach Jim Harbaugh provided “false or misleading information” to investigators regarding impermissible contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead periods. According to The Athletic, Michigan has received four Level II violations and one...
NBA
LeBron James, Kevin Durant lead in first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by AT&T
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant lead the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, in the first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by AT&T. Joining James (West frontcourt) and Durant (East frontcourt) as top vote-getters at their respective position groups are the Golden...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Nuggets
After taking both games of a brief two-game stay at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Wine & Gold get back on the road – embarking a five-game Western Conference trip beginning with a Friday night matchup with the Nuggets in Denver. The Cavaliers are coming off a close win over...
NBA
Lillard 7th Among West Guards In First Round Of All-Star Starters Voting
The NBA released the returns from the first round of fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game starters Thursday and Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard comes in at seventh among guards and 14th among Western Conference players with 314,158 votes. Golden State’s Stephen Curry is the top vote-getter among...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 6, 2023
One of the most anticipated home games of the 2022-23 regular season takes place Friday at 6:30 p.m., with Brooklyn (25-13) visiting New Orleans (24-14). It was a sellout well in advance and the game has been added to ESPN’s schedule. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM starts at 6.
NBA
Rookie Jabari Walker Cracks The Rotation
Trail Blazers rookie Jabari Walker, after turning in the most pleasantly surprising performance at the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League, figured he was in line to get regular playing time in his first season in Portland. Selected out of Colorado with the second-to-last pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, Walker...
NBA
Celtics' Marcus Smart fined $35K for inappropriate language toward official
NEW YORK – Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Smart was assessed a second technical foul and ejected, occurred with...
NBA
2023 NBA 2K League Draft Order
2. Nets GC – Draft Lottery. 3. Lakers Gaming – Acquired via trade with Grizz Gaming (11/28) 6. Pacers Gaming – Acquired via trade with Hornets Venom (11/29) 7. Grizz Gaming – Acquired via trade with Lakers Gaming (11/28) 8. Kings Guard Gaming – Acquired via...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.06.2023
GAME NIGHT FROM PHILADELPHIA: Bulls (17-21, 7-12 on the road) at 76ers (23-14, 16-5 at home). 6PM CT. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 5:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 6PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26 ppg. 76ers: Embiid: 33 ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS:...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 126, 76ers 129 (OT)
Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. Two of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference entered Wells Fargo Center, but only one could continue streaking – and it took all 48 minutes and more to determine which one. Unfortunately for the Indiana Pacers, it...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Heading Out West
The Cavaliers head to their last extended road trip of the season on a three-game winning streak with the team getting healthy on the horizon. Justin and Carter react to the team's ugly win against the Suns and preview the showdown against the Nuggets. Please Note: The opinions expressed by...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Jan. 6
The NBA closes out the work week with 11 games on Friday. Injuries and players resting will once again take center stage. The 76ers have already ruled out Joel Embiid, who will be missing his second straight game because of a foot injury. The Cavaliers have said Donovan Mitchell will sit out their matchup with the Nuggets for rest. The Nuggets will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set, so they’ll also need to be monitored for potentially giving players the night off. Let’s sift through the myriad of options and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan. 6
This has been one of the craziest weeks of basketball I’ve ever seen. The massive stat lines are one thing, but it feels like we have numerous buzzer-beaters every night too. I’ve never seen so much talent in the NBA, and it’s awesome that I get to write about these special players every day! We have another large Friday card here, so let’s go ahead and get into it!
NBA
Let’s Fly: Patience Paying Off For Rookie Mark Williams
The most important thing to remember when it comes to player development in the NBA is that the process is almost never linear, nor is it the same for everyone. So many variables factor into transitioning from college to the professional ranks that it’s virtually impossible (and frankly, unfair) to have a one-size-fits-all mentality for young players entering the league.
NBA
LeBron James (non-COVID illness) out against Heat
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was sidelined with a non-COVID illness in Wednesday’s 112-109 victory against the Miami Heat. The 38-year-old NBA legend is averaging 29.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists over 29 games with the Lakers this season. James has scored 40-plus points in each of his last two games, including 47 points against the Hawks on Dec. 30.
