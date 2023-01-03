ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

247Sports

College Football Playoff: December calendar's toll on head coaches addressed as Georgia, TCU prepare to clash

LOS ANGELES — As Kirby Smart prepares for a chance to deliver Georgia football a second consecutive national title, it's not lost on him how different his job description is compared to when he accepted the Bulldogs head coaching position in time for the 2016 season. Sitting alongside TCU head coach Sonny Dykes Sunday morning for their final press conference ahead of Monday's national title game, the two could empathize with one another over the increasing demand that comes with positions they hold as college football evolves.
ATHENS, GA
College football moments, storylines from 2022 that reminded us why we love the sport

The 2022 college football season concludes Monday when top-ranked Georgia and No. 3 TCU square off in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. And with that game comes the end of a season that wasn't short on memorable moments — moments, for better or worse, that were reminders of why there is nothing quite like college football. From rapid turnarounds under new coaches and unlikely journeys to stardom, to jarring upsets and unforgettable postgame scenes, the ride wasn't short on magic.
FORT WORTH, TX
What Kirby Smart, Sonny Dykes said at 2023 national title game press conference

LOS ANGELES — After a long, grueling season, the Georgia Bulldogs stand one win away from consecutive national titles. No. 1 Georgia (14-0, 8-0 SEC) returns to the field on Monday night when it takes on No. 3 TCU (13-1, 9-0 B12) in the 2023 CFP national championship game in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. The Bulldogs reached the game thanks to a thrilling 42-41 victory over No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, while the Horned Frogs made the title game after topping No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl.
FORT WORTH, TX
Georgia vs. TCU: Kirby Smart explains benefit of College Football Playoff National Championship Game return

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is no stranger to the national championship scene. He led the Bulldogs to their first national title in over 40 years last season, and has coached under the likes of Bobby Bowden at Florida State and Nick Saban at Alabama. Georgia has been a mainstay in the College Football Playoff since Smart took over six years ago.
FORT WORTH, TX
