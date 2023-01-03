Read full article on original website
Can Height Loss Be a Symptom of Osteoporosis?
It’s normal to lose a little height in the second half of life. But significant height loss can signify a medical condition, often osteoporosis. In this article, you’ll learn how and why osteoporosis can cause height loss and what you can do about it. What Is Height Loss?
Drinking Water On An Empty Stomach Immediately After Waking Up!
Water is essential for the optimal functioning of our body, so the practice of drinking it on an empty stomach in the morning has been found to provide countless health benefits. Water is a crucial component of the body and plays a vital role in maintaining nearly all major organ...
How Does Axial Spondyloarthritis Progress?
Axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) is a progressive form of inflammatory arthritis that may worsen over time without appropriate treatment. AxSpA primarily affects the spine and pelvis but can also affect other joints, tendons, and ligaments. The types of axSpA include non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS). The progression of...
What Is Severe Eczema?
Eczema symptoms can range from mild to severe. For some adults, atopic dermatitis (the most common type of eczema) can affect over 40% of their body surface area. Severe eczema can impair quality of life. This chronic inflammatory skin condition affects more than 31 million Americans. Itchiness is the most...
The Health Benefits of Green Tea
Green tea has a long history in China, where it has been enjoyed as a richly flavored beverage and used for medicinal purposes for thousands of years. Today, green tea has gained popularity and is consumed worldwide thanks to its many acclaimed health benefits. Green tea is made from the...
What Is a Junctional Rhythm?
A junctional rhythm is a type of abnormal heartbeat, or arrhythmia. It is usually not serious, although it can be associated with heart inflammation or recent heart surgery. It happens when the atrioventricular (AV) node or "His bundle," both of which are electrical signals that help control your heartbeat, isn't working properly.
Valcyte (Valganciclovir) - Oral
Warning: This medication has several boxed warnings due to potential safety risks. Consult with your healthcare provider if you have any questions or experience any of the side effects listed below. Valcyte can cause serious and sometimes life-threatening blood and bone marrow problems, such as low blood cells, low platelet...
Is ALS Genetic?
The cause of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is unknown, and scientists typically don't have a definitive answer for why the condition affects some people and not others. However, current research suggests that genetics and environment play a role in the progressive decline of motor neurons and the development of ALS.
Antivert (Meclizine) – Oral
Antivert (meclizine) is an orally administered medication used to manage symptoms of motion sickness and vertigo. Antivert is an antiemetic (a medicine used to prevent nausea) and is approved for use in people 12 and older. Antivert belongs to a drug class called antihistamines. Antihistamines are a class of drugs...
Connection Between ALS and Frontotemporal Dementia
ALS and FTD are considered neurodegenerative diseases. That means that the neurological system and neurons (nerve cells) are affected. Both conditions develop because motor neurons, the cells that aid in movement, become damaged or destroyed. In the case of ALS, motor neurons found in the frontal cortex, brainstem, and spinal...
Cefadroxil – Oral
Cefadroxil is an orally administered prescription medication used to treat certain bacterial infections, such as infections of the skin, urinary tract (UTIs), throat, and tonsils. Cefadroxil is categorized as a cephalosporin antibiotic (a medication derived from the fungus Acremonium) and is approved for use in adults and children. Cephalosporin antibiotics...
Is Ringworm Contagious?
Ringworm is a highly contagious but easy-to-treat fungal infection spread between animals and humans. It typically appears on the skin, hair, and nails in humans and on the skin, claws, or hooves in animals. Ringworm is not caused by worms. Rather, its name comes from its distinct circular rash that...
What Is Sporadic ALS?
Sporadic ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) is a type of neurodegenerative disease that develops in a person without risk factors or a family history of ALS. Most ALS cases are sporadic. This article discusses the symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment options for those who develop this disease. Sporadic ALS Symptoms. Since...
What Is SARS?
SARS is a viral respiratory illness with no reported cases since 2004. SARS is a respiratory illness caused by a virus. "SARS" stands for "severe acute respiratory syndrome," and it is caused by a coronavirus, the same family of viruses that causes COVID-19. SARS produces symptoms such as high fever, headaches, muscle aches, and feelings of exhaustion. After a few days, respiratory symptoms, including cough and shortness of breath emerge.
