Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
musictimes.com
Summer Walker 'Ate' Her Placenta While Giving Birth to Twins? Netizens Are Shocked, Disgusted [Watch]
Summer Walker not only welcomed the new year into her life, but a set of twin babies as well. The singer unveiled a video of herself birthing her children at home. "I'm so proud of myself," said the singer on Instagram. "Just sharing to inspire other women, cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks, especially with one breech, people will try to steer you towards induction or C-section."
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Cherylee Houston returns to filming after long absence
Coronation Street star Cherylee Houston, who plays Izzy Armstrong on the ITV soap, has retuned to filming after a long absence. Cherylee has been part of Coronation Street for 12 years, but she hasn't appeared on the cobbles since 2020 due to the pandemic. The actress has a connective tissue...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Max Bowden shares rare image of on-screen family Christmas outing
EastEnders actor Max Bowden has given fans a glimpse of his festive trip out with the likes of on-screen dad Steve McFadden aka Phil Mitchell and Jay Brown's Jamie Borthwick. Posting on Instagram yesterday (January 6), the Ben Mitchell star revealed that he'd been out for an Italian with a number of on-screen family members last month, as well as Ross Boatman (that's Harvey Monroe) and Steve's son Matt McFadden.
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer's Davina McCall begging to host Love Island with one big change
Love Island will be back on our screens very soon, with another group of singles set to move into the villa. But The Masked Singer UK judge Davina McCall wants to see one big change on the show, and has been pitching for it to happen. Chatting on Stephen Bartlett's...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Patsy Kensit praises NHS after contracting pneumonia
EastEnders star Patsy Kensit has thanked the NHS after being treated for pneumonia. The actress shared the news on her Instagram page by posting a picture of a luxurious cheeseboard while away for a break. "No skiing for me as I’ve got pneumonia, so spa and steam and thermals up...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Abi Webster to reunite with face from her past
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's producer Iain MacLeod has promised a light-hearted storyline for Abi Webster this year. Abi featured prominently in the first half of 2022 thanks to her baby storyline with Toyah and Imran Habeeb. Since finally winning custody of her young son Alfie, Abi has taken a turn out of the spotlight while other characters take centre stage.
digitalspy.com
First Dates star Fred Sirieix responds to claims he's on The Masked Singer as Pigeon
First Dates star Fred Sirieix has responded to claims he's on The Masked Singer. Viewers of the ITV reality competition have singled out Fred as a candidate behind the Pigeon mask, though they've not actually had a lot of evidence so far. Nevertheless, the Good Morning Britain team were sure...
digitalspy.com
The Traitors winner Meryl Williams opens up about daily abuse she receives on social media
The Traitors winner Meryl Williams has opened up about daily abuse she receives on social media since appearing on the show. Meryl, who has dwarfism, explained on Friday’s edition of Good Morning Britain (January 6) that she was able to deal with negative comments because it was nothing she hadn't heard before and her experience on the show was so positive.
digitalspy.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner shares video from ICU as he recovers from accident
Marvel star Jeremy Renner has shared an update following his snow plough accident. The Hawkeye actor took to his Instagram Stories to post a video from the hospital with his sister and mum by his side. In the clip, Renner is getting a scalp massage through a plastic cap as he lays in bed.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Maria Connor stands up to Councillor Cameron after Griff incident
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Maria Connor stands up to her political rival Len Cameron during a television appearance next week. Maria is appalled when corrupt councillor Len decides to use the recent Weatherfield Peace Market incident to pursue his own agenda. Viewers know that Len was the secret...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Qasim Akhtar shares personal message after embracing Islam faith
Coronation Street star Qasim Akhtar has shared a personal message following his embracing of his Islam faith. The actor, who plays Zeedan Nazir on the ITV soap, posted a series of photos and videos of himself in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, revealing that he began practising his faith in 2020 after a period of "procrastination" and "over-indulgence".
digitalspy.com
Sherlock and DI Ray stars' new ITV show gets release date
ITV's upcoming drama Maternal has been given a release date. The six-part series, which stars Parminder Nagra (DI Ray), Lara Pulver (Sherlock) and Lisa McGrillis (Somewhere Boy) as three doctors who return to a post-pandemic NHS after maternity leave, will air January 16 at 9pm on ITVX and ITV1. The...
digitalspy.com
M3GAN marked a big career first for Get Out's Allison Williams
M3GAN is the new horror movie everybody's talking about and while Allison Williams might be taking a backseat to the killer doll right now, the new movie did see her achieve a career first. The sci-fi horror marks the first time that Williams has executive produced a movie and talking...
digitalspy.com
The Traitors star Maddy Smedley reveals whether she'd return to EastEnders
The Traitors star Maddy Smedley has weighed in on the possibility of making a return to EastEnders, admitting she is keen to go back to Walford. The BBC reality show star actually appeared on the soap back in 2021 as the character of Rita, a homeless woman who has an encounter with Bailey Baker.
digitalspy.com
Apprentice winner explains how she "relates" to 2023's first fired candidate
The Apprentice spoilers follow. Former Apprentice winner Harpreet Kaur has sided with this series' first fired contestant and fellow "disruptor" Emma Browne. On tonight's (January 5) You're Fired, the dessert parlour owner explained why she "could relate" to Emma, who was sent home in the 2023 premiere after she was accused of bickering during the task.
digitalspy.com
Former Neighbours star Joan Sydney dies, aged 83
Neighbours actress Joan Sydney has died at the age of 83, it has been reported. The television veteran, who played Valda Sheergold in the Australian soap, passed away peacefully according to a friend and colleague (via TV Tonight). She had a lengthy career on TV, stage and radio, with her...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Max Turner to face backlash from Gail Rodwell after Griff incident
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Max Turner must face the consequences of his actions later this week as his recent behaviour sparks tensions at home. Max has spent the past few weeks helping extremist gang leader Griff Reynolds, who's currently on the run after planting a bomb in the Speed Daal van at the Weatherfield Peace Market.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals Kat Slater's life-changing decision after gunshot drama
EastEnders spoilers follow. Kat Slater has made a life-changing decision in EastEnders. Thursday's episode (January 5) aired the resolution of a gunshot cliffhanger, as Phil Michell and Keanu Taylor rushed to save Kat and Tommy Moon from vengeful DCI Keeble. Viewers had heard a gunshot go off at the end...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders confirms issue-based HIV storyline for Zack Hudson
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed an issue-based HIV storyline for Zack Hudson. In upcoming scenes, Zack will be surprised by a visit from old friend Brett — who will urge Zack to get tested for HIV because he recently was diagnosed with the virus. In time, Zack will...
