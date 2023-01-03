ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings Vrana, Fabbri are on the mend and expected back soon

The Detroit Red Wings are well into their season and have been a very surprising and scrappy team. They have also been bitten quite early, and often, by the injury bug on this campaign. However, within the next few weeks, they are expected to get some added “oomph” to their lineups. Jakub Vrana and Robby Fabbri are expected to come off the injured list within the coming weeks; Fabbri eyeing a return as early as Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers send Felix Sandstrom on conditioning stint

After activating Carter Hart from injured reserve yesterday, the Philadelphia Flyers did not immediately send a goaltender to the minor leagues. It was a curious decision, given Samuel Ersson could be loaned without exposing him to waivers. Today, they’ve explained why, by sending Felix Sandstrom on a conditioning stint with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. That does not require him to pass through waivers. The team has also recalled Kieffer Bellows from the AHL with the extra roster spot they had.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Blues recall Alexandrov from Springfield

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Nikita Alexandrov from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Blues forward Logan Brown suffered an upper-body injury at practice this morning and will not travel with the team...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Changes on horizon for bowls as CFP expands to 12 teams

College football’s bowl season began on Dec. 16, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern, with two .500 teams squaring off in a 15,000-seat stadium in the Bahamas. UAB’s 24-20 victory against Miami (Ohio) drew an average of 822,000 viewers to ESPN. It ended up being the least-watched of 39 bowl games on ESPN’s networks and one of only two with fewer than 1 million viewers. For perspective, heading into a Christmas Day, NBA games on ESPN, ABC and TNT drew an average of 1.5 million viewers, according to Sports MediaWatch. There are a lot of bowl games. It is hard to argue there are too many.
ALABAMA STATE
NHL

Gretzky wowed by Ovechkin chasing his NHL goals record

Says it's 'great for the game' with Capitals forward 88 behind him for mark. Wayne Gretzky talked about Alex Ovechkin breaking his NHL record of 894 goals long before the Washington Capitals left wing believed it was reachable. So seeing Ovechkin score his 802nd goal to pass Gordie Howe and...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Union M Daniel Gazdag signs contract as designated player

Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag agreed to terms on a contract extension that runs through the 2025 season with an option for 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Union on Wednesday for Gazdag, who will occupy a designated player spot with the club. Gazdag had a base salary of $550,000 last season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

