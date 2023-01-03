Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Washington Crossing Sites RestoredGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
James Beard Foundation Taste America 2023 Gala Event in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PAMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Detroit Red Wings Vrana, Fabbri are on the mend and expected back soon
The Detroit Red Wings are well into their season and have been a very surprising and scrappy team. They have also been bitten quite early, and often, by the injury bug on this campaign. However, within the next few weeks, they are expected to get some added “oomph” to their lineups. Jakub Vrana and Robby Fabbri are expected to come off the injured list within the coming weeks; Fabbri eyeing a return as early as Wednesday.
Flyers send Felix Sandstrom on conditioning stint
After activating Carter Hart from injured reserve yesterday, the Philadelphia Flyers did not immediately send a goaltender to the minor leagues. It was a curious decision, given Samuel Ersson could be loaned without exposing him to waivers. Today, they’ve explained why, by sending Felix Sandstrom on a conditioning stint with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. That does not require him to pass through waivers. The team has also recalled Kieffer Bellows from the AHL with the extra roster spot they had.
Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers
The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday. The move comes nearly 2 1/2 weeks after he
Penguins recall goaltender Dustin Tokarski from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. This transaction comes one day after starting goaltender Tristan Jarry suffered an undisclosed injury during the first period of a 2-1 road loss to the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park in the NHL’s Winter Classic.
Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
Tage Thompson finished off a hat trick by scoring in overtime to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 with Bills safety Damar Hamlin on their minds
‘You’ve won the game of life’: Damar Hamlin awake, asks who won Bills-Bengals game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin asked doctors at UC Medical Center who won the game between the Bills and Bengals after waking up.
NHL
Blues recall Alexandrov from Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Nikita Alexandrov from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Blues forward Logan Brown suffered an upper-body injury at practice this morning and will not travel with the team...
Changes on horizon for bowls as CFP expands to 12 teams
College football’s bowl season began on Dec. 16, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern, with two .500 teams squaring off in a 15,000-seat stadium in the Bahamas. UAB’s 24-20 victory against Miami (Ohio) drew an average of 822,000 viewers to ESPN. It ended up being the least-watched of 39 bowl games on ESPN’s networks and one of only two with fewer than 1 million viewers. For perspective, heading into a Christmas Day, NBA games on ESPN, ABC and TNT drew an average of 1.5 million viewers, according to Sports MediaWatch. There are a lot of bowl games. It is hard to argue there are too many.
NHL
Gretzky wowed by Ovechkin chasing his NHL goals record
Says it's 'great for the game' with Capitals forward 88 behind him for mark. Wayne Gretzky talked about Alex Ovechkin breaking his NHL record of 894 goals long before the Washington Capitals left wing believed it was reachable. So seeing Ovechkin score his 802nd goal to pass Gordie Howe and...
LeBron James, Kevin Durant lead NBA All-Star fan voting
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant lead their respective conferences in the first release
Yardbarker
Union M Daniel Gazdag signs contract as designated player
Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag agreed to terms on a contract extension that runs through the 2025 season with an option for 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Union on Wednesday for Gazdag, who will occupy a designated player spot with the club. Gazdag had a base salary of $550,000 last season.
NHL Odds: Blues vs. Devils prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023
The St. Louis Blues will travel to the “Garden State” to face off with the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on Thursday. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series as we make a Blues-Devils prediction and pick. On Tuesday, the Blues won a wild...
Alex Anthopoulos details the art of the contract extension
Longtime MLB executive and current Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos joined WEEI’s Rob Bradford on the Audacy Original Podcast “Baseball Isn’t Boring” to detail the art of the contract extension.
Comments / 0