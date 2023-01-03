Read full article on original website
Crawfish Prices in Shreveport-Bossier 2023
Crawfish have started to trickle in to some Shreveport and Bossier restaurants. But if you just have to have your fix, you might want to run to the bank and get a loan. Crawfish prices this early in the season will set you back almost as much as a good ribeye steak.
Bossier’s East Bank District to Let the Good Times Roll for Mardi Gras
The East Bank District in Bossier City is ready to let the good times roll with their 2023 Mardi Gras Market and Parade!. Bossier's East Bank District is my pick when it comes to places to hang out locally. It has tons of entertainment options, plenty of parking and lighting, and best of all, I feel safe walking to my car at night. So, when you combine one of my favorite places to party with my favorite season of the year, you've got my attention!
Arrest Made in Shreveport Attempted Murder
On January 3rd, 2023, Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 300 block of West 70th Street on reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Responding officers located a female whose vehicle was struck by gunfire. The victim was not injured. Investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime...
Shreveport-Bossier Mardi Gras Calendar of Events for the 2023 Season
If you know, you know! Revelers in Shreveport-Bossier City and the rest of the Ark-La-Tex celebrate Mardi Gras all year long! From parties to parades to coronations and grand bals, if it's about Carnival, you'll find what you're looking for here! Make sure you bookmark this page so you don't miss a single bead, throw, or party!
Shreveport Carjacking Turns Deadly on New Year’s Eve
Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Detectives have an investigation underway into what information says is a carjacking turned deadly. On December 31, 2022, just before 1:45 a.m., Shreveport Police Patrol officers were dispatched to 3215 Knight Street on reports of a shooting. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. Despite the Shreveport Fire Department’s efforts, the man was pronounced deceased on scene.
Missing Bienville Parish Woman Believed to be in Danger
A missing Ringgold woman is believed to be in danger. 43 year old Kimberly Moore was last seen on 12-31-22 at around 11:30 PM. According to the family of the missing woman and the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office Moore was wearing the same outfit as the picture above. After Moore...
Cash for Covid Shots Will Continue in Shreveport Schools
Caddo Parish teachers and other school employees can continue to get incentive payments to get weekly COVID testing. And this program also includes students. School administrators have sent out a reminder which says "the school phase starts over in January! Students, faculty, and staff it is not too late to sign up."
Are You Guilty Of Breaking This Simple Louisiana Law?
The website for personal injury attorney, Morris Bart, posted a number of Louisiana laws, that a good number of us could be proven guilty for violating. Thank the Lord that most of these are not longer enforced, but it makes you wonder what prompted the state of Louisiana's need for such legislation to begin with.
Bossier Police Hope You Can Identify These Counterfeiters
Twice in just three days, retailers at Pierre Bossier Mall were hit by a couple of counterfeiters. The first of these two instances took place on Saturday, 12/24/22, when the black female, pictured below, wearing a grey sweater and a black face mask went into Dillard's at Pierre Bossier Mall.
What’s Epiphany and Why is it Important to Louisiana, Mardi Gras?
Epiphany is a Christian holiday celebrated annually on January 6th, but what is it all about, and what does it have to do with Mardi Gras?. According to Metro, Epiphany marks the official end of Christmas and the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptist. Metro also says that 'while the Catholic Church marks the Epiphany for one day, many protestants mark ‘the season of the Epiphany’ from January 6 up until Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent.'
Kickoff Mardi Gras in NWLA at the Annual 12th Night Celebration
I don't know about you, but I'm ready to kick off the 2023 Mardi Gras season and let the good times roll here in Shreveport-Bossier!. This year's 12th Night celebration will be hosted by the Krewe of Gemini Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at Phoenix 2.0 in downtown Shreveport starting at 7 pm. This party is a favorite of revelers in the Ark-La-Tex... which just might have something to do with it featuring an open bar. If having bottomless drink cups isn't enough to entice you, how about music from The Wonderfuls? They're a cover band out of Dallas and they're a ton of fun. I definitely plan on hitting the dance floor.
Caddo Parish Sheriff Warns Residents of New Phone Scam
Local citizens are receiving phone calls from scammers pretending to be law enforcement and demanding payment over the phone to prevent arrest. The complaints reference a scammer claiming to be Captain Corbett and Sergeant Reed, with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, attempting to cheat people out of their money. Citizens are being told they have a warrant for their arrest but can pay it off over the phone instead of going to jail. In most cases, scammers instruct people to remain on the phone while buying gift cards from local stores. Once information from a gift card is relayed, the money is lost.
Broken Sewer Reason for Partial Closure of Shreveport Intersection
Once again, the failing, antiquated infrastructure of Shreveport's water and sewerage has been called into question as it has now caused more traffic congestion at an already congested intersection. And this time, stopped traffic has plenty of time to suffer through a terrible smell. According to the Louisiana Department of...
Texas Woman Killed in Crash Near Mansfield
On Tuesday, just after 9:30PM, Louisiana State Troopers from Troop G responded to a single vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 513 near Oxford Cutoff Rd. The crash claimed the life of 52 year-old Schanda Roundtree of Nacogdoches, Texas. After investigation, the troopers discovered a 2013 Mack Truck, driven by...
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
Blue Bell Favorite Back in Shreveport Stores
Blue Bell Ice Cream fans rejoice. One of Blue Bell's fans favorite flavors returns to grocery stores, but only for a limited time. Blue Bell is bringing back their popular Tin Roof flavored ice cream. According to a recent social media post by Blue Bell:. If you're still reading, you're...
Flash Flooding & Severe Storms Strike Shreveport and Bossier City
The weather has started off 2023 with heavy storms across the Shreveport and Bossier area. Before the day even got started on January 2nd, weather forecasters and storm chasers were paying attention to the Shreveport area. Multiple forecasts expected storms storms to come through in the early afternoon, and there...
Thousands in NWLA Now Without Power After Storms
The National Weather Service in Shreveport still has all of Northwest Louisiana, portions of East Texas and Southern Arkansas under a Tornado Watch until 11:00 am today, Tuesday, January 3. Though the chances are slim, we might not be done with this nasty weather yet. The storms that slammed the...
Bossier Sheriff’s Department Seeking Package Thief
It seems like there should be a special place in Hades for someone who slithers up to someone's private property and steals a package. It's not like they even know what's in the package. It could be medication, a gift for a child, or my favorite, a decoy set to shock the slime-ball who's stealing it.
Shreveport Boil Advisory Lifted
Just in time for New Year's, the City of Shreveport Water & Sewerage Department Director William Daniel told KEEL News Friday, the boil advisory has been lifted. Residents should be able to resume normal water usage, and have full service restored with full pressure. The city did offer a few recommendations for residents:
