Read full article on original website
Related
KWTX
Central Texas family completes pandemic project of building an elaborate treehouse
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family has finally completed a two-a-half-year-long project of building a multi-towered, decked out treehouse from scratch after they decided to build it during the onset of the pandemic. The project started when the Hetland family was shut inside during the onset of the pandemic....
KLTV
Gun Barrel and Payne Springs Fire Departments respond to structure fire in Eustace
EUSTACE, Texas (KLTV) - At around 3:21 a.m. this morning the volunteers of Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in Eustace. Other departments such as Gun Barrel City Fire responded to assist Payne Springs. Units were on the scene for several hours putting out the fire. There...
News Channel 25
Teens shot missing Waco man to death, dumped body near Baylor: Police
UPDATE 7:30 P.M. – Two teens have been arrested for murder after authorities discovered human remains near Baylor's campus Friday morning, which police have identified as a missing Waco man last seen a week ago. James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are accused of shooting 59-year-old...
Body found in Waco identified as missing person by police
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has stated that a body found on Jan. 6, 2023 has been identified. According to Waco PD, the body was identified by people they suspect to be involved in the case as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. The department stated that a positive identification...
fox44news.com
Waco Salvation Army Receives Large Donation
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Waco Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign aims for a certain money goal each year. They found themselves short $50,000 after the holidays but an anonymous donation today quickly closed that gap. For the past three years, the Salvation Army has seen highs and...
A new chance at life in the new year for a 5-year-old from Waco
TEMPLE, Texas — Imagine ringing in the new year, not just with a resolution, but with the promise of a new and healthy life. Indy Wagstaff has exactly that to look forward to in 2023 after he rang the bell at McLane Children's Hospital Wednesday. It's been almost a...
KLTV
Officials searching Henderson County property for teen missing since 2009
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in Henderson County are searching a property outside of Athens for a teenager who has been missing since 2009. According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, they received a tip that Heather Cannon, who has been missing since Aug. 27, 2009, is buried on the property off Highway 175 W. outside of Athens. Cannon was age 15 at the time of her disappearance.
KLTV
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the murder of Stanley Wilcox, 59, a missing Waco man. A third teenager, 17-year-old Heavyn Hamilton, was charged with failure to report a felony. Human remains...
KLTV
Central Texas homeowner shoots home intruder, sheriff says
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - William Strauser, of Valley Mills, was booked into the Bosque County Jail on charges of attempted burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass after Strauser was shot by a local homeowner, Sheriff Trace Hendricks said. At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 3, Bosque...
WacoTrib.com
Three teens arrested after missing man found dead near Baylor, I-35
Waco police arrested three teens Friday after one of them led investigators to the body of a man reported missing last week, according to a police press release. Stanley Wilcox, 59, was found dead Friday morning under a bridge in the 1100 block of South Ninth Street, near Interstate 35, police reported. An autopsy is pending and expected to provide a positive identification. Investigators believe Wilcox was killed before the new year.
News Channel 25
Missing diabetic man believed endangered, needing medications: Waco police
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person now believed to be endangered. Stanley Wilcox was last seen December 30, walking on foot in the 700th block of LaSalle, according to the Waco Police Department. Waco police believe...
KLTV
Waco restaurant owner served the late legendary journalist Barbara Walters
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A number of notable guests like Willie Nelson, Jerry Jones and Greg Abbott have all stopped by George’s Restaurant in Waco. But believe it or not, Barbara Walters was among those served over the years. It all started when the restaurant’s owner Sammy Citrano developed...
Owner of Crawford construction company addresses complaints of unfinished work
CRAWFORD, Texas — Numerous Clayton Construction clients have raised their concerns about unfinished work after signing contracts and paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for projects to be completed at their homes. One Clayton Construction client, Carol Shaw, says the company started building her family a house about a...
KLTV
Dallas man gets 50-year sentence for shooting Kemp police officer
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man has pleaded guilty to attempting to commit capital murder. Arturo Lagunas on Wednesday plead guilty to the 2020 shooting of Sgt. Mitzi Storey of the Kemp Police Department. Lagunas’ attorney sought a sentence of less than 50 years. However, state law has a minimum cap of 50 years in cases of capital murder.
WacoTrib.com
Assessment coming soon for outdoor pool at East Waco community center
The city’s plan to turn the former Doris Miller YMCA into a new community center is coming along, and the prospects for the facility’s outdoor pool will get a fresh assessment soon. The former Y’s indoor pool is functional, though the building that houses it has a leaky...
wtaw.com
South Texas Woman Arrested By Bryan Police On Multiple Charges In Brazos And Robertson Counties
A Bryan police officer stopping a car for not dimming their headlights at 1:30 in the morning arrests the driver on multiple charges from two counties. 33 year old Stephanie Soto was charged with giving a false name, possessing drug paraphernalia, two warrants from Bryan municipal court, and felony warrants from Robertson County accusing her of online impersonation and something called unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.
KWTX
Sheriff’s deputies investigating armed robbery of gasoline station in Central Texas
COOLIDGE, Texas (KWTX) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying the suspects in the armed robbery of the Cool Stop VP Fuel Station located at 110 State Highway 171. At about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, two suspects wearing dark clothing, and...
G.W. Carver Middle School on track to reopen this fall: Waco ISD
After a fire destroyed the school in the summer of 2021, G.W. Carver Middle School is on track to open to students this fall, according to Waco ISD.
Molina brothers indicted in 2019 murder case
Murder cases that a grand jury declined to indict in 2019, have now been indicted and the two men accused are in jail.
fox44news.com
Nine people file for Waco District Four appointment
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Nine people in Waco have submitted applications for the unexpired City Council District Four vacant seat. The filing period for the Council seat closed on Tuesday. The Waco City Council will interview the applicants at a Special City Council meeting on January 10, starting at 8:30 a.m., in the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater.
Comments / 0