Stoddard County, MO

KSNT News

Kansas shooting suspect identified, arrested in Missouri

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The suspect of a recent shooting in Brown County has been arrested by law enforcement. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mark A. Edmundson, 48, of St. Joseph, Missouri, a suspect in a recent shooting, has been arrested by the St. Joseph Police Department. A non-fatal shooting was reported at […]
BROWN COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin’s getting $4 million to help widen busy roadway

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved funding on Wednesday for Joplin area transportation projects. The Missouri General Assembly has appropriated $75 million for Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program to fund 28 local transportation projects in Missouri. The program matches up to fifty percent of construction contract costs for selected projects.
JOPLIN, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured

According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Attorneys say charges dismissed against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent in attempted hitman hiring case

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Attorneys say the Camden County prosecutor has dropped all charges against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill her former mother-in-law Leigh Ann Bauman, of Lake Ozark, faced a conspiracy to commit a murder charge. A judge had scheduled Bauman’s trial for February. The Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Richelle Grosvenor says outgoing Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham dismissed the charges on December 29.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri

(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Legends in concert

Influenza A and other Upper Respiratory Illnesses continue to keep ER waiting rooms full across Missouri. Temperatures will be significantly cooler than recent days, but only down to around average for early January.
MISSOURI STATE
Outsider.com

Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department

Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Arkansas medical marijuana sales break record in 2022

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – The medical marijuana industry continues to thrive in the Natural State. According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Arkansas dispensaries sold 50,547 pounds of marijuana in 2022. That amounts to $273.6 million in sales. Officials said this makes 2022 the largest year...
ARKANSAS STATE
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Rural Hospitals At Risk

(Missouri) A Pittsburgh nonprofit says 20 of Missouri’s 57 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform says two others are at immediate risk of closing. It says the hospitals are running low on money and have losses in patient services. The...
MISSOURI STATE
Salina Post

Transgender inmate apologized before execution for murder

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

Several transportation projects in the Ozarks selected for new cost-share program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved the funding of 28 local transportation projects using $75 million in budget stabilization funds under Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program. The list includes several projects in the Ozarks, including the widening of State Highway...
MISSOURI STATE

