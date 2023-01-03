Read full article on original website
Kansas shooting suspect identified, arrested in Missouri
BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The suspect of a recent shooting in Brown County has been arrested by law enforcement. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mark A. Edmundson, 48, of St. Joseph, Missouri, a suspect in a recent shooting, has been arrested by the St. Joseph Police Department. A non-fatal shooting was reported at […]
gladstonedispatch.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Missouri using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old found safe
The missing 3-year-old has been found safe in Missouri.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin’s getting $4 million to help widen busy roadway
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved funding on Wednesday for Joplin area transportation projects. The Missouri General Assembly has appropriated $75 million for Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program to fund 28 local transportation projects in Missouri. The program matches up to fifty percent of construction contract costs for selected projects.
Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured
According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
KYTV
Attorneys say charges dismissed against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent in attempted hitman hiring case
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Attorneys say the Camden County prosecutor has dropped all charges against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill her former mother-in-law Leigh Ann Bauman, of Lake Ozark, faced a conspiracy to commit a murder charge. A judge had scheduled Bauman’s trial for February. The Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Richelle Grosvenor says outgoing Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham dismissed the charges on December 29.
mymoinfo.com
Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri
(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
Civil War era was not kind to Missouri’s courthouses
When you look at the dates, most Missouri courthouses that were lost to fire, took place from 1861 to 1865, and it's not just a coincidence.
KYTV
Legends in concert
Influenza A and other Upper Respiratory Illnesses continue to keep ER waiting rooms full across Missouri. Temperatures will be significantly cooler than recent days, but only down to around average for early January.
Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department
Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
KYTV
Coming Soon: Missouri recreational pot users can get licenses to grow their own
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting this weekend (January 7-8) the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will have on its website (cannabis.mo.gov) a look at the sample application individuals will soon be able to submit to get a license to grow their own recreational marijuana. You can’t actually use...
KYTV
Arkansas medical marijuana sales break record in 2022
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – The medical marijuana industry continues to thrive in the Natural State. According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Arkansas dispensaries sold 50,547 pounds of marijuana in 2022. That amounts to $273.6 million in sales. Officials said this makes 2022 the largest year...
This Missouri County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Rural Hospitals At Risk
(Missouri) A Pittsburgh nonprofit says 20 of Missouri’s 57 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform says two others are at immediate risk of closing. It says the hospitals are running low on money and have losses in patient services. The...
KAKE TV
Grandmother describes helping woman who escaped being held captive in Missouri
CLAY COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) -- Nearly three months after an extensive investigation began into a rape and kidnapping, Rose Crowley is speaking about the morning she helped a woman on her granddaughter’s front porch. Crowley said the first sound that caught her attention was the sound of someone stepping...
lakeexpo.com
BREAKING: Murder Conspiracy Case Against Leigh Ann Bauman Is Dismissed
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Leigh Ann Bauman, a well-known former Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent who made national news after allegedly trying to pay to get her ex-mother-in-law killed, has had her case dismissed and will not be going to trial. Bauman’s case was scheduled for a...
KYTV
New Missouri law banning homeless from camping on state-owned property causing confusion, questions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The start of the new year also brought a new Missouri law that prevents the homeless from camping on state-owned property and several other homeless-related topics. House Bill 1606 was passed last summer amidst many questions and concerns. Springfield’s City Council reviewed the bill’s ramifications in...
Transgender inmate apologized before execution for murder
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
northwestmoinfo.com
Feds Extend Deadline on REAL-ID Enforcement
(MISSOURINET) – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline, including in Missouri. Alisa Nelson reports.
KYTV
Several transportation projects in the Ozarks selected for new cost-share program
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved the funding of 28 local transportation projects using $75 million in budget stabilization funds under Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program. The list includes several projects in the Ozarks, including the widening of State Highway...
